(NL Times (Netherlands))   12 Monkeypox cases in the Netherlands, some of which were contracted at a leather and fetish festival in Belgium where at least 12 monkeys were spanked   (nltimes.nl) divider line
20
    More: Sick, HIV, monkeypox virus, Infection, Immune system, viral strains, monkeypox patients, Influenza, Infectious disease  
273 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)



20 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
quartertothree.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [quartertothree.com image 800x439]


Yeah, we're done here.  Someone get the lights.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until the scabs have fallen off, someone with monkeypox is contagious to others

The fetish festival refers to that as a "Jolly Rancher Special"
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to just putting a bunch of monkeys with typewriters in a room
 
DrWhy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: [scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x617]


This post is... spot on!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Belgium already has a Leather and Fetish Festival?  Great.  Now I have to get in contact with my people and have them change all our marking material to "Leather and Fetish Jubilee".
 
Resin33
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Monkeypox / Osama / Bird Flu
Youtube prh4f_nj1OI
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"Everything's better with monkeys!"
--David Letterman, Monkey Fetishist
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just farking lock your shiat down.

You know who isnt spreading monkeypox?  ME!  Because I stay and home and drink alone.  In the dark.  Like god intended.

All you people who are compelled by viruses to go and spread them are the problem.  Most of you all dont have free will.  You are virus hosts.  That is all you are.  Meat based virus factories and dispersal units.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A pox on anyone who doesn't dance along with this!
The Jungle Book. I wanna be like you. King Louis
Youtube ud5J7Ye332I
 
Snort
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Patient Zero is in the zoo.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [quartertothree.com image 800x439]


This is my confused face.
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One fell off and bumped his head.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been hearing that its sexually transmitted. So stop farking monkeys.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: I've been hearing that its sexually transmitted. So stop farking monkeys.


Actually it's mostly spread by rats... so...
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DrWhy: stuffy: I've been hearing that its sexually transmitted. So stop farking monkeys.

Actually it's mostly spread by rats... so...


Well, then Roger Stone is at most severe risk!
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Monkeypox parties sound a lot funner than chickenpox parties.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is a price to pay for all this ass eating, people.
 
