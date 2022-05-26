 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   You gotta pay an extra $35 to check a bag but the proverbial kick in the nads is always free at Spirit Airlines
23
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just one kick?   If he doesn't want his, can I have it?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You bought tickets with Spirit. Be happy you got stranded somewhere with hotels and restaurants.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: You bought tickets with Spirit. Be happy you got stranded somewhere with hotels and restaurants.


"Spirit Airlines: You'll Get What You Deserve!"
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My favorite time was when it was 3 or 4 am and United decided to ground a plane because they didn't have the parts to fix it.

They put us in a nice hotel and we all got re-routed. So I guess I can't blame them for everything. And in retrospect I suppose I should be glad that they took the safer way.

Thanks, I guess?
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pictured: Spirit Airlines
static.cliptress.comView Full Size

/ that's twice I get to use this today
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oblig.
I Say Let 'em Crash
Youtube uhU7Fgw5PmI
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only $35, it's $50,$60 usually
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"This is you Spirit captain speaking. For all those flying with us for the first time, welcome. For all those that that said they will never fly with us again, welcome back."

My spirit flight.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


// This joke was recycled on SNL last week
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The kick to the bass may be proverbial, but getting kneecapped by the reclining seat in front of you is quite palpable.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How does any of this happen?  They only figure out after the plane is on the runway about to take off that the crew has too many hours and has "timed out"?  The backup crew just says "no thanks"?

It seems like these are things that would have come to their attention earlier in the process.
 
Abox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spirit Airlines flight changes strand passengers in Las Vegas

What's a strand passenger
 
IDisposable
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x316]

// This joke was recycled on SNL last week


You could be a resident and flying Spirit.  Most people here make more than the average medical resident.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Rubes......You go to the first gate with an agent you can find, tell them you wish to invoke The Transit Passenger Rule and don't say another word. Leave happy. Works wonders when you know your rights.
 
Muta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Only $35, it's $50,$60 usually


Yeah, that seems to be the going rate to get kicked in the nads.
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IDisposable: How does any of this happen?  They only figure out after the plane is on the runway about to take off that the crew has too many hours and has "timed out"?  The backup crew just says "no thanks"?

It seems like these are things that would have come to their attention earlier in the process.


1) The crew keeps going, hoping to take off on time but every little thing adds up and they are nearing the runway when it's obvious they won't make it. They tried but failed to get you where you wanted to go.
2) The crew knows they won't make it on time but goes through the motions until it's obvious they won't make it because the company won't accept them saying it's too late until it's literally too late, even if it jerks the passengers around.
3) The crew knows they won't make it on time but goes through the motions because they want to screw the company. Which really means screwing the passengers.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: The Rubes......You go to the first gate with an agent you can find, tell them you wish to invoke The Transit Passenger Rule and don't say another word. Leave happy. Works wonders when you know your rights.


Does this involve a gold fringe flag and being a free traveler where the airline is not allowed to create joinder with you?
 
jagec
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: "This is you Spirit captain speaking. For all those flying with us for the first time, welcome. For all those that that said they will never fly with us again, welcome back."

My spirit flight.


I thought it was a good joke when I heard the same announcement on my Spirit flight.
Turns out it's not a joke, it's the corporate jingle.
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everyone should binge Smithsonian Air Disasters to put their experience of not nose-diving into the ground because an airline fudged on regs into perspective.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IDisposable: How does any of this happen?  They only figure out after the plane is on the runway about to take off that the crew has too many hours and has "timed out"?  The backup crew just says "no thanks"?

It seems like these are things that would have come to their attention earlier in the process.


Airlines do it ALL the time. They can chalk it up as "departed on time", then turn around on the tarmac. I'm not sure what obscure law it is that allows this abuse (and it is abuse), but it needs to be fixed.


No sympathy for people that fly SW, Spirit, or Frontier. You folkx fawked over air travel for everyone else.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, there's an airline worse than Allegiant.  Good to know.
 
