What did the grape say when it got crushed? Nothing, it just let out a little wine. It is your Bad Joke Thursday thread
29
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
a couple days ago a guy told me he thought I have CDO. I looked at him and said "What is CDO?". He said "It's the same as OCD but IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER AS IT SHOULD BE."

/he wasn't joking
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What do porcupines say when they kiss?


...


...

...


OUCH!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why can't you hear a pterodactyl going to the bathroom?

Because the P is silent. Because they're all dead.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why did the chicken cross the road?


Because it was too far to go around.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Beastie Boys are releasing a 5 part anthology.
Parts A-D are free but you have to fight for your right to part E
 
unpainted huffhines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy walks into a bar with frog on his head.
Bartender says, "What's this?"
Frog says, "It started out as a pimple on my ass."


/csb: Sent this (old) joke to Stephen Jay Gould once along with some of his first editions to be signed. He did not comment, but I did get the signed firsts back, so I guess my attempt at evolutionary biology humor didn't piss him off.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My wife told me this one last week... She may have been drinking at the time. May.

"What's a Dominatrix's favorite Salad Dressing?"
"Dunno... what?"
"Ballsmack Vinegar"

Groan.
 
Bob Able
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How do you kill a circus?


Go for the juggler!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why did the monkey fall out of the tree?
Because it was dead.
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ricardo Montalban, the villain from Star Trek 2, had a difficult time finding work after being in that movie.  This is because nobody wanted to hire an ex-Khan
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My wife said sex is much better on holidays

That was the worst postcard I ever received
 
kukukupo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You can make any subject funny with the correct delivery.  Except abortion, because there is no delivery.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A pastor from a small village had his bicycle stolen and he was discussing what to do about it with the choir master.

"I know, I'll do a sermon on the ten commandments, and when I get to 'thou shalt not steal', I'll pause and look everybody in the eye to see who looks guilty".

After church, the choir master asked the vicar if he'd worked out who the thief was?

"Well, as it happened, when I got to 'thou shalt not commit adultery', I remembered where I'd left it"
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why did the monkey fall out of the tree?
Because it was dead.


Why did the little girl fall off the swing?

She didn't have any arms.
 
VoodooTaco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Apparently you can't use BEEFSTEW as a password.  Its not stroganoff.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: My wife said sex is much better on holidays

That was the worst postcard I ever received


Why is sex whilst camping the best?

Because it's farking in tents!
 
Psylence
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's a pirates favorite letter?

Many think its R but a pirates true love is the C.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My favorite are pirate jokes.

A pirate walks into the bar, decked out in all the best pirate finery. He's got the peg leg with algae on it from having to swim aboard last time his ship went down. He's got the hook hand, from when he was firing a cannon and the thing went off too soon. And he's got the eye patch, from when he was getting used to the hook hand and a fly flew into his face. He's got the full gammut.

Except, in the place of a pirate hat with the skull and crossbones on it, he has a paper towel wrapped around his head and secured with a pin.

The pirate stumps in, takes a survey of the place, and stumps over to the bar.

The bartender says, "Wow, I've never seen such a convincing pirate before, what can I get you friend?"

The pirate, without a moments hesitation, replies with, "A glass of ye finest rum, me matey." In a super thick 'pirate' accent.

The bartender shrugs, grabs the dusty bottle from the top shelf, and pours him a finger into a rocks glass.

The pirate grabs it, and throws it back without a moments hesitation, only pausing afterwards to admire the smooth flavor of the spirit.

"Aye, that do be the finest rum in these parts... Another my good man!"

The bartender pours him another. He looks at the somewhat shabby appearance of the pirate, and is considering how this guy is going to pay for the $80 worth of rum he's pouring into the glass, when he decides to ask a few questions.

"So, I've never seen a real pirate before, and I've gotta say that you aren't exactly what I expected.", and he slides the drink over to the pirate.

"Well, whadda ya mean, matey?"

"Well, for starters, whats with the paper towel? Is it wet outside or something?"

At this, the pirate hunches down, and puts his one index finger to his mouth, and leans over conspiratorially to the bartender.

He whispers, "Well, I don't know if ye can be trusted but ehh... I've got a bounty on me head."
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A man walks into a bar.  Ouch.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A piece of string walks into a bar. The bartender says, "We don't serve your kind in here!" The piece of string leaves and promptly gets jumped and roughed up pretty badly. He goes back into the bar. The bartender asks, "Didn't I see you in here before?" The piece of string says, "I'm a frayed knot."
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's brown and sticky?

A stick.

//Got nuthin else.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What do you call a group of lynx?

Fark user imageView Full Size

.
.
A chain.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There was this woman with no arms and no legs on the beach, crying and crying.  Some guy comes up and asks her, "What is the matter?  Is there anything I can do to help?"

"Well, maybe.  I've never been farked before."

So he picks he up and throws her into the ocean.  "You're farked now!!"
 
Gardenia [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why did the farmer cross the road?

He was stapled to the chicken.
 
pestossimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do you know why the Mongols were always so happy?

They were nomads.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For more grand puns, see Colin Mochrie. Even his name is a pun.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And the other that I like:

The pirate with the paper towel on his head stumps away from the bar, having paid the bartender in a fist full of what appears to be silver coins. Just then, when the first one is out of sights, another pirate walks into the bar. He's got the full pirate regalia on, including the hat this time, and happens to have both legs and hands too! Which is handy, because he needs all of those things to balance the enormous ship's steering wheel that is wedged down the front of his pants, and probably weighs 200 lbs.

The pirate slowly makes his way over to the bar, leaning back to help with the weight of the wheel, both hands locked in a death grip on the wheel's spokes, his legs tottering to keep his forward momentum.

The bartender, understandably confused at the sudden influx of pirates to his decidedly non-pirate-affiliated drinking establishment, raises an eyebrow at him once he makes it to the actual bar, and leans the wheel against it for a short rest.

"Whoa buddy, what is this? Why the heck do you have the steering wheel with you, and why is it sticking out of your pants? Everyone can see your butt crack!" the bartender says, throwing up his hands.

The pirate, sweaty and red faced from the effort, takes a moment to catch his breath, looking from the bartender, to the wheel, and back again several times.

Once he catches his breath, and wipes the sweat from his forehead he replies, "I don't rightly know, but it's drivin' me nuts!"
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How does an Irishman find a sheep in tall grass?

Very sexy.

🤠

What's the difference between a hippo and a Zippo?

One's pretty heavy. The other is a little lighter.

🤠
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
