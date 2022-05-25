 Skip to content
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Get back to us when dog man bites hot dog....
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think we may be closer to cracking the monkeypox puzzler.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
2 million yen (15,700 USD) is a pretty expensive fursuit
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry. No matter how hard you try, no human will ever be as good as a dog.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

no1curr: 2 million yen (15,700 USD) is a pretty expensive fursuit


Pretty standard-ish. Japan has a thriving cosplay market, but it isn't so regular it's like going to a tailor. Apparently last year it was a 9 month turn around from design to finish, and that is around a 6 thousand dollar commission. 40 days seems like a rush job.

/I learn all my fact from youtube
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
always worth a watch -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heart_of_a_Dog_(1988_film)
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
owait, I always forget the entire film is on the ut00bz, w/ english soutitres

Heart of a Dog (1 and 2 parts) English subtitles
Youtube hIkimahLpCs
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh great. Now the schools are going to have to make sure these kids don't eat out of the classroom litter boxes.
 
Katwang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I learned that a collie is a breed of dog. Thank you helpful article. I knew I shouldn't have dropped out of school in kindergarten.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lassie was a smarty pants.
 
