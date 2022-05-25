 Skip to content
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cops are terrified of guns. Armed protestors get a pass and unarmed protestors get the beat down. armed suspects are talked down from the edge while unarmed suspects are shot. They'll flat out shoot you if you admit to having a gun in your car.

Seems like they'd want fewer guns on the street.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But it's a bad slogan saying we have to give police more money!

Police are 40% of this town's budget, what the fark good does that so?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict idiots will twist this to justify their argument that teachers should be armed.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, ur telling me cops put value on their own lives instead of society, get out of town
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I predict idiots will twist this to justify their argument that teachers should be armed.


You light my fire buddy
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I predict idiots will twist this to justify their argument that teachers should be armed.


Oh that is, sadly, precisely the move they'll make.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is right, and not a damned thing will change either.

'Merica!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: Cops are terrified of guns. Armed protestors get a pass and unarmed protestors get the beat down. armed suspects are talked down from the edge while unarmed suspects are shot. They'll flat out shoot you if you admit to having a gun in your car.

Seems like they'd want fewer guns on the street.


Absolutely. That way they can kill with impunity....

On a more serious note...the problem is in how cops are trained. They're trained to want to make it back home and not to protect and serve
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Blue Lives Matter!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
don't sell guns to bad people. done
 
theFword
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?


Shhh....Don't disturb the outrage.....
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If ordinary cops aren't willing to put themselves in harm's way to defend citizens--if most of what they do is cite minor infractions committed by the unarmed, and call for SWAT at the first sign of a real threat--they're just glorified meter maids.

You don't need to carry a gun for that.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: don't sell guns to bad people. done


I have a better idea since that one's impossible and most mass shooters don't have any kind of record.

How about don't sell guns to guys? Only 3 mass shootings since 1982 have been committed by women. (https://www.statista.com/statistics/476445/mass-shootings-in-the-us-by-shooter-s-gender/)

It'd probably stop a lot of domestic violence too however it would make the customer service desk at Kohl's the most dangerous job in America.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?


No, Border Patrol did, aka: not cops.

barefoot2008: Shhh....Don't disturb the outrage.....


fark off

Desperate Parents Wait Outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
Youtube dyXtymq-A6w
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?

Shhh....Don't disturb the outrage.....


I cut myself on the edges of this post.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?


No, it was a Bider Patrol agent from the elite team. Local cops did nothing before that. The teachers who die did.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yep, let's find someone to blame so we don't have to do anything.
 
tuxq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They'll pull a gun on you for trying to buckle your seatbelt last minute and they can't see your hands, but when it comes to saving the lives of 21 innocent people, they stand around with dicks in their hand.

This is America.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, I glanced in for a bit and seen an instant Twitter troll thread. Thought "nope, not today".

Come back to here. And guess what.

Dear management. They aren't helping this site.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?


Fark user imageView Full Size

A Border Patrol agent from out of town who happened to be in the area responded and shot the guy, without backup, after the local cops ran away and left him alone with the kids for 40 minutes while locals pleaded with the cops to do something.

Sure he was shot by a law enforcement officer, after they let him tire himself out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: some_beer_drinker: don't sell guns to bad people. done

I have a better idea since that one's impossible and most mass shooters don't have any kind of record.

How about don't sell guns to guys? Only 3 mass shootings since 1982 have been committed by women. (https://www.statista.com/statistics/476445/mass-shootings-in-the-us-by-shooter-s-gender/)

It'd probably stop a lot of domestic violence too however it would make the customer service desk at Kohl's the most dangerous job in America.


It would be interesting to see an age breakdown because I bet the answer is "young".
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?

Shhh....Don't disturb the outrage.....


Inside the classroom where the gunman barricaded himself, teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia appeared to be trying to protect their students when they were fatally shot, relatives said.

They put their bodies between the gunman and the students while the cops did nothing.  Spare me the wankstain edgelord take.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Apparently none of the cops had kids in the school.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gee, The C- students who become cops just do it for the shiny badge and are, in reality, cowards?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?

No, it was a Bider Patrol agent from the elite team. Local cops did nothing before that. The teachers who die did.


Fark user imageView Full Size

                   BIDER PATROL
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: So, I glanced in for a bit and seen an instant Twitter troll thread. Thought "nope, not today".

Come back to here. And guess what.

Dear management. They aren't helping this site.


And they do need a third button due to dickhead abuse.
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?


An outsider from the department did.  Meaning all $4 million the city spent on cops went to donuts and new underwear to replace the pairs they pissed.

Pathetic.  I've never seen a department more in need of a rash of mysterious suicides.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Apparently none of the cops had kids in the school.


Most Police Don't Live In The Cities They Serve
And that's a big part of the problem
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mr. Tweedy: some_beer_drinker: don't sell guns to bad people. done

I have a better idea since that one's impossible and most mass shooters don't have any kind of record.

How about don't sell guns to guys? Only 3 mass shootings since 1982 have been committed by women. (https://www.statista.com/statistics/476445/mass-shootings-in-the-us-by-shooter-s-gender/)

It'd probably stop a lot of domestic violence too however it would make the customer service desk at Kohl's the most dangerous job in America.

It would be interesting to see an age breakdown because I bet the answer is "young".


It is a fact that most school shootings are by 18 and 19 year olds. Making the minimum gun-guying age 21 would solve a lot of problems. "But they can join the military at 18 - why can't they drink and smoke and buy guns legally?" Maybe raise the minimum age to join the military to 21 too? Oh that's right - then almost no one would ever join.
 
bthom37
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Apparently none of the cops had kids in the school.


Oh they did.  And they went into the school to make sure their kids got out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?

[Fark user image 425x684]
A Border Patrol agent from out of town who happened to be in the area responded and shot the guy, without backup, after the local cops ran away and left him alone with the kids for 40 minutes while locals pleaded with the cops to do something.

Sure he was shot by a law enforcement officer, after they let him tire himself out.


I heard recently that years ago the Supreme Court ruled that police do NOT have a constitutional duty to protect the public. If true, it explains a lot about what police have been doing lately. They don't HAVE to protect you, and they know it.

Same thing happened at the stoneman Douglas shooting. Resource officer assigned to the school hid outside while it happened.

But it kind of puts a spanner in the "good guy with a gun" theory.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: iheartscotch: Mr. Tweedy: some_beer_drinker: don't sell guns to bad people. done

I have a better idea since that one's impossible and most mass shooters don't have any kind of record.

How about don't sell guns to guys? Only 3 mass shootings since 1982 have been committed by women. (https://www.statista.com/statistics/476445/mass-shootings-in-the-us-by-shooter-s-gender/)

It'd probably stop a lot of domestic violence too however it would make the customer service desk at Kohl's the most dangerous job in America.

It would be interesting to see an age breakdown because I bet the answer is "young".

It is a fact that most school shootings are by 18 and 19 year olds. Making the minimum gun-guying age 21 would solve a lot of problems. "But they can join the military at 18 - why can't they drink and smoke and buy guns legally?" Maybe raise the minimum age to join the military to 21 too? Oh that's right - then almost no one would ever join.


oh lord - "gun-guying" - time for more coffee and less typing
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: barefoot2008: theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?

Shhh....Don't disturb the outrage.....

I cut myself on the edges of this post.


bthom37: Numberlady2: Apparently none of the cops had kids in the school.

Oh they did.  And they went into the school to make sure their kids got out.

[Fark user image 346x750]


I believe the cops were there for an hour, and did little other than get Their kids to safety. The Border Patrol sent a tactical unit and that's who killed the shooter.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Apparently none of the cops had kids in the school.


Cops rarely work where they live.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: It is a fact that most school shootings are by 18 and 19 year olds.


Big part of that is the rhetoric surrounding gun rights.

Second Amendment ensures your right to open fire on the government whenever you feel aggrieved or oppressed?

What part of the government do you think symbolizes grievance or oppression to an 18- or 19-year-old loser with a firearm fetish?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My favorite part was when the police on scene finally tried to kick down the door but needed someone with a key to give them access to a room they had allowed the perpetrator to go hog wild in on children for more than 20 minutes.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Valacirca: theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?

No, Border Patrol did, aka: not cops.

barefoot2008: Shhh....Don't disturb the outrage.....

fark off

[YouTube video: Desperate Parents Wait Outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas]


Instead of helping the kids, they're "bravely" assaulting the parents. Yet, there are people who don't understand that we need to strip police departments of armaments, for everyone, and begin from scratch with a new model of police officer.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Mr. Tweedy: It is a fact that most school shootings are by 18 and 19 year olds.

Big part of that is the rhetoric surrounding gun rights.

Second Amendment ensures your right to open fire on the government whenever you feel aggrieved or oppressed?

What part of the government do you think symbolizes grievance or oppression to an 18- or 19-year-old loser with a firearm fetish?


I still say that a lot of problems would be solved if we gave every 13 year old boy unlimited Cheetos, an Xbox, 8 years of Xbox Gold and Call Of Honor Battlefield Fortnight. They'd be too busy being shiats online to be shiats IRL.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/paleofuture/status/1529652093354536961

Apparently the cops even went so far as to tackle and actively prevent people from rushing the school themselves.

Can't have those uppity civilians doing their job for them and proving how useless the cops are.

/And someone seriously suggested that we should just trust the cops.
 
funzyr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I predict idiots will twist this to justify their argument that teachers should be armed.


It started coming through my Facebook feed yesterday afternoon
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tuxq: They'll pull a gun on you for trying to buckle your seatbelt last minute and they can't see your hands, but when it comes to saving the lives of 21 innocent people, they stand around with dicks in their hand.

This is America.


Not to justify cop abuses, but it helps to avoid trouble with them by remembering they meet a lot of bad and stupid people. That they can't be sure of your behavior until the stop is over and you either did or did not do something bad or stupid.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Valacirca: theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?

No, Border Patrol did, aka: not cops.

barefoot2008: Shhh....Don't disturb the outrage.....

fark off

[YouTube video: Desperate Parents Wait Outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas]

Instead of helping the kids, they're "bravely" assaulting the parents. Yet, there are people who don't understand that we need to strip police departments of armaments, for everyone, and begin from scratch with a new model of police officer.


Civil Service. Think swiss mandatory service model, but for community law enforcement/emergency services.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I predict idiots will twist this to justify their argument that teachers should be armed.


Armed teachers? No. But I will say that I'd rather have armed people who are willing to go in despite the risks, than a paid force of people that stand around jerking off and preventing anyone else from showing them up.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ambivalence: thealgorerhythm: theFword: So a teacher shot and killed the gunman?

[Fark user image 425x684]
A Border Patrol agent from out of town who happened to be in the area responded and shot the guy, without backup, after the local cops ran away and left him alone with the kids for 40 minutes while locals pleaded with the cops to do something.

Sure he was shot by a law enforcement officer, after they let him tire himself out.

I heard recently that years ago the Supreme Court ruled that police do NOT have a constitutional duty to protect the public. If true, it explains a lot about what police have been doing lately. They don't HAVE to protect you, and they know it.

Same thing happened at the stoneman Douglas shooting. Resource officer assigned to the school hid outside while it happened.

But it kind of puts a spanner in the "good guy with a gun" theory.


I'm a big proponent of people being able to refuse to do their jobs. Being forced to do a job is slavery. But you can't pretend to keep a job you refuse to do.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jimjays: tuxq: They'll pull a gun on you for trying to buckle your seatbelt last minute and they can't see your hands, but when it comes to saving the lives of 21 innocent people, they stand around with dicks in their hand.

This is America.

Not to justify cop abuses, but it helps to avoid trouble with them by remembering they meet a lot of bad and stupid people. That they can't be sure of your behavior until the stop is over and you either did or did not do something bad or stupid.


Nope, not justifying, but definitely excusing. Got it.
 
