(WCRZ Flint)   "Oh My God, Hobby Lobby Got Hit", woman shoots video of EF-3 Act Of God in Gaylord, MIchigan   (wcrz.com) divider line
18
posted to Main » on 26 May 2022 at 7:30 AM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God still speaks to us.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gaylord will never get all that glitter off.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, I'm sure Hobby Lobby will get their insurance check and still make the minimum-wage employees come in off-the-clock to do cleanup work "because we're all family"
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for the Iraqi antique sale!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
God is punishing you for being Gaylord.
And naming your town in vain.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bet the balsa wood airplane kits were flying off the shelves.
 
Saab Story [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: God still speaks to us.


Saying "Hobby Lobby shouldn't be in Gaylord?"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Return the relics you have stolen."

"No!"

::locusts::
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hobby Lobby...  Culver's...  Panera... Great Clips...  Five Guys....

My god.  These photos could have come from literally any town of more than 30,000 people anywhere in the United States.

/I know that shouldn't be the depressing part of this article, but...  it really kind of is.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh good, the Pepsi machine is okay.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Time for the Iraqi antique sale!


Ishtar's Revenge
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Oh my God Hobby Lobby got hit" is both hilarious and a poignant summary of how small American life is.
 
12349876
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I believed in God I'd pray for all Hobby Lobbys to get hit while no people are inside.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hobby Lobby got hit? Is the Sam's Club OK?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Must have been some real sinning going on in that town.

Thank god it got taken out.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

12349876: If I believed in God I'd pray for all Hobby Lobbys to get hit while no people are inside.


The same god that needs the smell of burnt flesh to get aroused and tells people to kill their kids for lulz? You're gonna need to up the blood ante.
 
antisocialworker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Hobby Lobby...  Culver's...  Panera... Great Clips...  Five Guys....

My god.  These photos could have come from literally any town of more than 30,000 people anywhere in the United States.

/I know that shouldn't be the depressing part of this article, but...  it really kind of is.


Culver's?
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

12349876: If I believed in God I'd pray for all Hobby Lobbys to get hit while no people are inside.


Well, except maybe the owners.
 
