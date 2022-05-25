 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas grade school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, a witness says. The rampage lasted upwards of 40 minutes"   (apnews.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cops aren't required to save you. SCOTUS out front should've told ya.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Cops aren't required to save you. SCOTUS out front should've told ya.

What do we pay them for, then?


What do we pay them for, then?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: What do we pay them for, then?

What do we pay them for, then?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for the "good guy with a gun" idea
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as many as four tens.  And that's terrible.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: What do we pay them for, then?

What do we pay them for, then?


To ticket people and oppress the poor/minorities and protect businesses.

/
Used to bust unions
//
Still beat up protesters.

///
Do you even America, bro?
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. I was wondering why the national media seemed to focus on an edited clip of someone claiming the police were there "instantly".
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Courage is only mandatory for children, parents, and teachers.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swiped and reposted

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: What do we pay them for, then?

What do we pay them for, then?


Collecting revenue for the city/county, and making sure the wrong people don't get uppity.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: What do we pay them for, then?

What do we pay them for, then?


To abuse and murder minorities when they get out of line, duh.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing shocks me anymore about the sad combination of mediocrity and brutality of my nation. I'm done
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo another Greenlight over one of the most farking depressing stories!

I hate this farking country. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: What do we pay them for, then?

What do we pay them for, then?


Fun experiment: have you ever tried asking a cop* what you, as a tax payer, are paying him while he writes you a speeding ticket?

*do not attempt this experiment unless extremely white and very wealthy
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Chariset: A_Flying_Toaster: Cops aren't required to save you. SCOTUS out front should've told ya.

What do we pay them for, then?

Fun experiment: have you ever tried asking a cop* what you, as a tax payer, are paying him while he writes you a speeding ticket?

*do not attempt this experiment unless extremely white and very wealthy


🤣😂😄😁😆😅🤣😂
 
Insurgent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you eeyourz want change then you best vote
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Woo another Greenlight over one of the most farking depressing stories!

I hate this farking country.

I hate this farking country. 

[Fark user image 680x446]


God I hate that so much, it's just pure masturbation.  I don't have much else regarding this and the shooting, I'm  gonna take a break from the news a bit.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: What do we pay them for, then?

What do we pay them for, then?


Mostly it is to fill out the paperwork after the fact. Also domestic calls and traffic stuff. That's not snark either.

Finding criminals is a side gig and stopping a crime in commission might happen a couple of times during a career or more likely never at all.

But mostly it's paperwork.

/source: retired cop I worked with
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOP for cops responding to an active shooter situation is to zerg rush the shooter--bypassing the injured and dying-- and neutralize the piece of shiat.  If there's one things cops supposedly hate doing, it's violating procedure (but not law).
 
Insurgent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they just wante to get back to their famblys. and personally escort their children out while the rest of the pigs do crowd control for horrified parents

they need better training and more money
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Cops aren't required to save you. SCOTUS out front should've told ya.


The cops ACTIVELY PREVENTED PARENTS from attempting to rescue their kids. 

https://twitter.com/paleofuture/status/1529669808228294656
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When seconds count, the police are minutes away Sometimes hours. Even when they're close by.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cmb53208: Nothing shocks me anymore about the sad combination of mediocrity and brutality of my nation. I'm done


Yeah. I'm numb. Stockton (1986) was a few towns over when I was in school.

I'm glad some people are still outraged, but to me it's a day that ends in y in America.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we will not defund the police. we must fund the police

is something an asshole would say
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chariset: A_Flying_Toaster: Cops aren't required to save you. SCOTUS out front should've told ya.

What do we pay them for, then?


This. Ut this has been painfully obvious any number of times before, but the Madrid Gras riots in Seattle stand out.

The cops stood by and watched a woman he raped. Because they said it wasn't safe for them to enter the crowd.

It was payback for WTO, like when they kind of go on strike and stop responding to calls in cities they aren't happy with.
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: So much for the "good guy with a gun" idea

Cops are 'good guys'?


Cops are 'good guys'?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, bullies are cowards.

Next time tell them a black guy is selling loosies in the school.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chariset: What do we pay them for, then?

What do we pay them for, then?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elitehacker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cmb53208: Nothing shocks me anymore about the sad combination of mediocrity and brutality of my nation. I'm done


I get what you mean but I think it's worse when people who care give up. We need people like you.
I don't have the answer and I wished I did but I believe things will get better. It won't be easy.
Disclaimer: I am non-violent and would never want anyone to commit anything violent.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter whether you have a million people trying to get the killer. If he's in a locked room and people are having a hard time opening the door, he still would have been able to kill everyone in there. In this situation, Robocop would've been great. He could have punched the door open, say "You're dropping out, drop out!" before shooting him into oblivion and saving everyone.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To Protect And Serve... ourselves and only ourselves.

F*ck the police.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
God, he could have done like Cho at Virginia Tech with that kind of response.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
PennyWise-Fuck Authority
Youtube hflx4J_L9cs
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cops are cowards? Who knew? I hope the guilt of knowing they allowed 19 children to be murdered eats them up till they decide to eat a bullet. The fat blue line of craven cowards.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Because scared children and crossfire are a winning combination.

This isn't a Stallone movie. Sending in a dozen cops cocked locked and ready to rock would have meant families would be planning for 50 funerals instead of 21.
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If it had been an unarmed minority selling loose cigarettes they'd be in there with maximum force
 
Plastic Trash Vortex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Police departments need more money so that they can pay officers overtime to stand outside and wait for the murderer to get tuckered out from killing all those children
 
indylaw
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Because scared children and crossfire are a winning combination.

This isn't a Stallone movie. Sending in a dozen cops cocked locked and ready to rock would have meant families would be planning for 50 funerals instead of 21.


Don't carry water for those craven idiots. It would have been better if they'd died trying to save those kids than to sit around with their thumbs up their asses. Every last one of them should do prison time if they don't take a more honorable course of action first.
 
tolallorti
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Doesn't matter whether you have a million people trying to get the killer. If he's in a locked room and people are having a hard time opening the door, he still would have been able to kill everyone in there. In this situation, Robocop would've been great. He could have punched the door open, say "You're dropping out, drop out!" before shooting him into oblivion and saving everyone.


There are reports that the cops barricaded him into a classroom. They also had the option of stopping him before he got into the school but for some reason did not.

Speaking from personal experience being shot and cops doing nothing, cops like doing exactly nothing if it requires work/puts them in danger/isn't fun. They are good at extorting poor people and collecting fines but not much else.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
SOP during an active shooter is to rush the guy, bypassing everything else until the threat is gone.

/Cop

//WasntThere
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I want to see them explain it
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pennywise - Society
Youtube s_B0uXwLCTg
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: I want to see them explain it


"We have investigated ourselves and found no wrongdoing. "
 
bmix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So here I am, awake at 4am. Again.

And here's another story peeling back yet another layer of this nightmare, exposing yet more details about how everyone in any sort of position of authority, from tiny Uvalde all the way to the mighty halls of power in our nation's capitol, failed these kids. Failed their parents. Failed everyone except their goddamn lobbyists.

I watched a video on Twitter a few minutes ago. Some cops were arresting a guy. Turned out to be the parent of one of the victims who was trying to get into the school to save their kid, because the police were all waiting around for... I'm not sure what. At this point it wouldn't surprise me if we found out tomorrow that they were just chilling until the shooter ran out of ammo. It's like someone took a clusterfark, decided it wasn't clusterfarky enough, and turned it into a fractal.

This story is just going to continue getting worse before it gets better. I really hope I'm wrong about this. But I'm not.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
19 kids and 2 adults killed while the cops waited 40 minutes to do anything.

Can you imagine a firefighter waiting 40 minutes before entering a burning school? No, because they do their jobs and know they can be killed while doing their job.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: 19 kids and 2 adults killed while the cops waited 40 minutes to do anything.

Can you imagine a firefighter waiting 40 minutes before entering a burning school? No, because they do their jobs and know they can be killed while doing their job.


Yeah, but they didn't take their job so they could bully and intimidate
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chariset: What do we pay them for, then?

What do we pay them for, then?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But did they have Krispy Kreme or Shirley's Donuts?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: 19 kids and 2 adults killed while the cops waited 40 minutes to do anything.

Can you imagine a firefighter waiting 40 minutes before entering a burning school? No, because they do their jobs and know they can be killed while doing their job.


farking Border Patrol were the heroes. BORDER FARKING PATROL! Last I heard it was a Border Patrol agent who ran to the scene, was told they were waiting for a tactical team, and said fark that, went in and capped the guy.
 
