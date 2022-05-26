 Skip to content
(MSN)   "More children have been killed in school shootings than police officers have been fatally shot in the line of duty in 2022. It's more dangerous to be a student than a police officer in America"   (msn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Indeed a strong case for a child police force.  Join up, it's safer than school!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's more dangerous to be a lot of things than a cop.

Wheat/soy/potato farmer.
Delivery driver
Gas station clerk

Yes we CONSTANTLY have to hear the bacon cry "boo hooo we're HEROES because our job is DANGEROUS"

Shut the fark up. You can have a farking opinion when your job goes back to "protect and serve" you farking societal sponges.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The defense shall not commit successive or repeated fouls for more than 3 rosebuds or ejaculation shall commence upon the next solstice.

/That comment makes more sense than US gun control policy.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kudayta: The defense shall not commit successive or repeated fouls for more than 3 rosebuds or ejaculation shall commence upon the next solstice.

/That comment makes more sense than US gun control policy.


zzziiiiippp....
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

neongoats: It's more dangerous to be a lot of things than a cop.

Wheat/soy/potato farmer.
Delivery driver
Gas station clerk


Add "transgender person" to the list.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I get the point, but do we not do statistics anymore?  There are 700,000 police officers, and 76,000,000 students.
 
azxj
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Someone should make shooting up schools illegal.  That should solve the problem.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bad Math. You need to normalize the ratios. There are way more school kids than police officers.

The chance of dying is still significantly higher for police officers.

But even so, the 2nd amendment is a curse on the USA
 
Taramoor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey now, let's be specific.

It's more dangerous to be an Elementary School Student.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Indeed a strong case for a child police force.  Join up, it's safer than school!


That's actually quite a good premise for a dark-humour action movie. What are Trey Parker and Matt Stone up to these days?
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Indeed a strong case for a child police force.  Join up, it's safer than school!


Cartman Respect My Authoritah South Park
Youtube XbebjUYItKw
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Three quarters of cops who died "in the line of duty" actually died from covid.  Because cops are stupid and are cowards.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ISO15693: The chance of dying is still significantly higher for police officers.


A pizza delivery dude has a more dangerous job than cops.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And cops are okay with that.  Cops think they should never die. And will kill nearly anyone to make sure of that.  Including waiting for SWAT.
But to be fair, we don't give them a million bucks when their injured.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yolanda Be Cool & DCUP - We No Speak Americano (Official Video)
Youtube 7E9Ed9DUQoQ
 
Moose out front
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've done the math on Fark before. It's more dangerous for any American than cops. It's a slight difference but real.
 
Vern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aagrajag: aleister_greynight: Indeed a strong case for a child police force.  Join up, it's safer than school!

That's actually quite a good premise for a dark-humour action movie. What are Trey Parker and Matt Stone up to these days?


Rolling in money?
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: I get the point, but do we not do statistics anymore?  There are 700,000 police officers, and 76,000,000 students.


There should still be fewer students killed.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All cops are bastards.  Always have been, always will be.  The rest of us had enough skills to be productive after high school.
 
starsrift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The solution is clear. We need to arm students in a similar fashion to police officers.
 
