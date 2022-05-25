 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Estately) Weeners The most lewd sounding names in each state (NSFW?)   (estately.com) divider line
16
    More: Weeners, Beaver, Blue Balls, new map, Beaver Creek, WEST VIRGINIA, Broad Bottom, Big Woods, Bald Knob  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2022 at 10:25 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ball Play? In my Wanker's Corner?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, come on.  "Boody IL" isn't nearly as lewd-sounding as Reddick.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Utah's entry is Virgin, UT.  That doesn't sound lewd, that sounds rather puritanical.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say Beaver, UT sounds more lewd.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Humptulips is funny, but we have the intersection of Kitchen Dick Road and Woodcock in Sequim:

https://www.king5.com/article/life/style/best-nw-escapes/kitchen-dick-roadthe-strangest-street-name-in-washington/281-438958151
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I like that Floyds Knobs came up for Indiana. New Albany represent!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Butts family were slaveholders in Central Georgia. Their descendants live up to the family name. 

/ Cumming is better
// Climax is better still
/// Newborn is the result
 
Slypork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xcott: Oh, come on.  "Boody IL" isn't nearly as lewd-sounding as Reddick.


Never saw Effingham?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's not even close to Montana's dirtiest place name, when you stop to consider Boner Knob lying hard against Mammoth Gulch, and Bloody Dick Peak just outside the Big Hole.

Both are in Beaverhead County.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thorpe: Meanwhile......

[Fark user image 602x867]


What about Manchester?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Driving on 40 to Nashville a few years ago and in AR. saw the Toad Suck Park exit sign and decided I didn't really care how that park got its name ..
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Forked River, NJ.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The guy from Pawn Stars owns a ranch near Bald Knob.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe I'll avoid the area.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.