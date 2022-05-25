 Skip to content
(US News)   Russia to start arming rascals, walkers and big-wheels   (usnews.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 25 May 2022 at 11:25 PM



koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. No upper age limit.  Now they can start burning into the pool of armchair idiots that have kept Putin in charge for the last couple of decades.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Young people are dumb. But can you count on them to be dumb enough to fight your war for you?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean...like that doesn't scream desperation or anything....
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia is beginning to field mothballed tanks built from the 1960s. Russia probably needs the former tank crews to operate them.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can we just send all of Florida?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now they can conscript every man in the country able to walk and pull a trigger.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine rascal, walker, and big-wheel inventories projected to soar?
/DNRTFA
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Sorry, no more pension benefits for you unless you volunteer to join paramilitary support group and complete a training mission"

*shows up for training*

*gets shot in the Donbass without ever knowing they left Russia*
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The good news is when this is all over, Russia will be out of men and all the hot Russian ladies will be looking for secks from old chubby American guys. Maybe even butt secks!
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The free world just needs to keep the Meat Grinder going strong in Ukraine. More weapons, stronger weapons, and more aid are needed.

I've been to Kyiv before, in better times. A beautiful city rich in culture and friendly people.

What Putin has done is unforgivable, and the price Russia's clown-show military must pay is steep. Right now, the more dead Russian soldiers, the better.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i just thought they ran out of tanks...
 
atomic-age
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: Russian forces have suffered significant losses fighting in Ukraine.

If only there were a way to avoid this.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Russian walkers? Yessss now Putin unleashes the mighty forces he has held back all this time!

frontlinegames.deView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Blazing Saddles (9/10) Movie CLIP - Mugs, Pugs and Thugs (1974) HD
Youtube fLpmswBKVN4
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I mean...like that doesn't scream desperation or anything....


I can't help but wonder if it's for propaganda purposes.  Oh sure here in the West it looks weak and desperate but in the East that was raised on stories of Stalingrad Sacrifice it may sell the "desperate struggle of self-defense against the foreign barbarians."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Imperial Walkers? Hell, maybe Storm Troopers would be an improvement.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A "Special Police Action" was not considered a war and so there were limits protecting who and what could be a soldier.  Russia has now decided it is at war, and has dropped all pretence.  It's a bold move.  Special police crimes now become war crimes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
An armed Hoveround would be a Fat Commander from Duke 3D, right?
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean. You'd THINK that any sane person would immediately draw parallels to Germany in WW2, what with the conscription of old men in the volksturm at the end of the war and realize "...Comrade... are WE the baddies?"
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just wanna remind everyone that the Russian people have no control over their government, they are victims too, the Russian army is performing so poorly because Russian people have no good reason to fight
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To bad we didn't stop this in 2014 when Russia was shooting down airliners with Buk missiles.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: The free world just needs to keep the Meat Grinder going strong in Ukraine. More weapons, stronger weapons, and more aid are needed.

I've been to Kyiv before, in better times. A beautiful city rich in culture and friendly people.

What Putin has done is unforgivable, and the price Russia's clown-show military must pay is steep. Right now, the more dead Russian soldiers, the better.


You completely miss the subtext here.
By allowing geriatrics to enlist, they are clearly scraping the barrel for volunteers.

When that meat grinder takes its toll and starts running low on meat, Putin will be left with 3 options:

1) start in with nuclear strikes against Ukrainian cities, Kyiv would be the obvious target, which would make the rest of the world take a collective shiat resulting in consequences never being the same again

2) Declare open war and start a draft, which could cause Russian babushkas take a collective shiat with mass protests escalating to civil unrest and possibly to revolt ending with Putin's head on a stick

3) Putin agrees to an armistice, an end to military hostilities, but not a truce or peace treaty. This is uncertain, but could likely result in Putin's fall from power and his ass being handed over to The Hague via a deal with the Oligarchs to let them have some yachts back and the sanctions lifted

Honestly, Putin's staring down death as it is with his cancer. So scenario 1 is the most likely since he has the say over the use of the nukes, the results are unpredictable and actually present a possible victory for him. Then again, that supposes that Russia still has an operable nuclear arsenal
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: To bad we didn't stop this in 2014 when Russia was shooting down airliners with Buk missiles.


Yup, all of Europe looked to the ground and kicked a little dirt
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: I just wanna remind everyone that the Russian people have no control over their government, they are victims too, the Russian army is performing so poorly because Russian people have no good reason to fight


They do have control.
Putin has a huge amount of support.
Without that support, he wouldn't be where he is.
 
philodough
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The army is in such shiat shape they've gotta go all the way back to Stalingrad to find men to make up the difference, I guess.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Begoggle: watching the trump puddle dry: I just wanna remind everyone that the Russian people have no control over their government, they are victims too, the Russian army is performing so poorly because Russian people have no good reason to fight

They do have control.
Putin has a huge amount of support.
Without that support, he wouldn't be where he is.


Are you suggesting Russia is a democracy?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Begoggle: watching the trump puddle dry: I just wanna remind everyone that the Russian people have no control over their government, they are victims too, the Russian army is performing so poorly because Russian people have no good reason to fight

They do have control.
Putin has a huge amount of support.
Without that support, he wouldn't be where he is.

Are you suggesting Russia is a democracy?


The Russian government is completely kleptocratic and is headed by putin, in fact the ussr was felled specifically by the kleptocratic cabal currently headed by Putin
 
inner ted
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: raerae1980: I mean...like that doesn't scream desperation or anything....

I can't help but wonder if it's for propaganda purposes.  Oh sure here in the West it looks weak and desperate but in the East that was raised on stories of Stalingrad Sacrifice it may sell the "desperate struggle of self-defense against the foreign barbarians."


Self defense against the people they are invading

Seems legit
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: I just wanna remind everyone that the Russian people have no control over their government, they are victims too, the Russian army is performing so poorly because Russian people have no good reason to fight


If they aren't fragging their officers, they don't get any empathy. If you don't kill the men giving the orders, you are complicit. Die horribly. (the Russians, not you)
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: watching the trump puddle dry: I just wanna remind everyone that the Russian people have no control over their government, they are victims too, the Russian army is performing so poorly because Russian people have no good reason to fight

If they aren't fragging their officers, they don't get any empathy. If you don't kill the men giving the orders, you are complicit. Die horribly. (the Russians, not you)


That's a good mindset to employ if you plan on losing hearts and minds
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kleptocracy
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I mean...like that doesn't scream desperation or anything....


Killing off the worthless olds seems like a solid plan, win or lose
 
zerkalo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said: "Today, especially, we need to strengthen the armed forces and help the Ministry of Defence. Our Supreme Commander is doing everything to ensure that our armed forces win, and we need to help."

There's Putin's folly. He's been utilising troops from the Ministry of Defense, rather than the Ministry of Offense.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One important thing that everyone now knows, Putin doesn't learn from his own mistakes, that means he can be led into disaster... Fun
 
