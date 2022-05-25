 Skip to content
(NPR)   "The Second Amendment did not come down from Sinai. The right to bear arms will never be more important than human life. Our children have rights too. And our elected officials have a moral duty to protect them." Think "Christians" will listen?   (npr.org) divider line
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No

*sigh*

Fark user imageView Full Size

No they won't
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, and hell no.  Christians only listen to what they already believe.  And their capacity for cognitive dissonance and self-delusion is staggering.  if they aren't already in favor of gun control (and some are), you won't change their minds.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No. They don't actually care.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are only upset because they see the loss of future molestation victims!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come guns gets treated differently than other types of arms?

Try open carry a sword and see how smoothly that goes.

/ All I want is my emotional support Javelin
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: How come guns gets treated differently than other types of arms?

Try open carry a sword and see how smoothly that goes.

/ All I want is my emotional support Javelin


Apparently, knives with blades over 5.5 inches are illegal in Texas. But you can buy an AR-15 on your 18th birthday, so I guess that balances out.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: AlgaeRancher: How come guns gets treated differently than other types of arms?

Try open carry a sword and see how smoothly that goes.

/ All I want is my emotional support Javelin

Apparently, knives with blades over 5.5 inches are illegal in Texas. But you can buy an AR-15 on your 18th birthday, so I guess that balances out.


An AR-15 is undeniably a weapon of war, so killer drones or a claymore mine is ok right?

If the other guy has an AR-15 I want the right tool for the job.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: AlgaeRancher: How come guns gets treated differently than other types of arms?

Try open carry a sword and see how smoothly that goes.

/ All I want is my emotional support Javelin

Apparently, knives with blades over 5.5 inches are illegal in Texas. But you can buy an AR-15 on your 18th birthday, so I guess that balances out.


What if you stuck a long blade on to your AR-15?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Bootleg: AlgaeRancher: How come guns gets treated differently than other types of arms?

Try open carry a sword and see how smoothly that goes.

/ All I want is my emotional support Javelin

Apparently, knives with blades over 5.5 inches are illegal in Texas. But you can buy an AR-15 on your 18th birthday, so I guess that balances out.

What if you stuck a long blade on to your AR-15?


The M-7 bayonet (Designed for the M-16) has a blade length of 6.75 inches.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Bootleg: AlgaeRancher: How come guns gets treated differently than other types of arms?

Try open carry a sword and see how smoothly that goes.

/ All I want is my emotional support Javelin

Apparently, knives with blades over 5.5 inches are illegal in Texas. But you can buy an AR-15 on your 18th birthday, so I guess that balances out.

What if you stuck a long blade on to your AR-15?


That's probably easier to pull off than buying a loose knife
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christians have made the move to just being a death cult. Forced birth to provide bodies for slaughter.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I expect of a Christian in America:

Hating their neighbor
Coveting their neighbor's wife
Murdering their neighbor
grifting off of charity for personal gain
The pastor/molesters living like Louis the XIV while their followers starve
them to molest children rather than loving and protecting them

I'm pretty much never let down with these expectations, because they happen every farking day.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bootleg: AlgaeRancher: How come guns gets treated differently than other types of arms?

Try open carry a sword and see how smoothly that goes.

/ All I want is my emotional support Javelin

Apparently, knives with blades over 5.5 inches are illegal in Texas. But you can buy an AR-15 on your 18th birthday, so I guess that balances out.


Must be difficult to be a chef in Texas.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Bootleg: AlgaeRancher: How come guns gets treated differently than other types of arms?

Try open carry a sword and see how smoothly that goes.

/ All I want is my emotional support Javelin

Apparently, knives with blades over 5.5 inches are illegal in Texas. But you can buy an AR-15 on your 18th birthday, so I guess that balances out.

Must be difficult to be a chef in Texas.


You can picture all those rugged cowboys cutting stakes off a fresh slaughtered steer with pen knives.

How do you even gut an animal like that with only small knives?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Bootleg: AlgaeRancher: How come guns gets treated differently than other types of arms?

Try open carry a sword and see how smoothly that goes.

/ All I want is my emotional support Javelin

Apparently, knives with blades over 5.5 inches are illegal in Texas. But you can buy an AR-15 on your 18th birthday, so I guess that balances out.

What if you stuck a long blade on to your AR-15?


It becomes simultaneously legal AND illegal, creating a paradox whereby it is shunted into another dimension.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: revrendjim: Bootleg: AlgaeRancher: How come guns gets treated differently than other types of arms?

Try open carry a sword and see how smoothly that goes.

/ All I want is my emotional support Javelin

Apparently, knives with blades over 5.5 inches are illegal in Texas. But you can buy an AR-15 on your 18th birthday, so I guess that balances out.

Must be difficult to be a chef in Texas.

You can picture all those rugged cowboys cutting stakes off a fresh slaughtered steer with pen knives.

How do you even gut an animal like that with only small knives?


Ah, my mistake, that currently only applies to under 18. My earlier source was flawed.

/And that source may be flawed, as apparently brass knuckles are now legal as well?
//But a tire-deflation device is illegal to have. Maybe.
///If this is correct.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shostie: Gubbo: Bootleg: AlgaeRancher: How come guns gets treated differently than other types of arms?

Try open carry a sword and see how smoothly that goes.

/ All I want is my emotional support Javelin

Apparently, knives with blades over 5.5 inches are illegal in Texas. But you can buy an AR-15 on your 18th birthday, so I guess that balances out.

What if you stuck a long blade on to your AR-15?

It becomes simultaneously legal AND illegal, creating a paradox whereby it is shunted into another dimension.


I think we have a solution to the gun problem.

Or does it just get replaced with a left-handed version of the same weapon?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Christians have been ranting in recent weeks that murdering babies is wrong.

They will now be ranting that murdering babies is not that big a deal and there is nothing we can do about it anyway.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, you've put the word "Christian" in Scotsman quotes, I see.
 
pdieten [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Makes no difference what Christians think about anything, they were opposed to gay marriage and that happened anyway, because nine people said it's okay.

Same thing here. Pass all the laws you want. They will be challenged in court because there is a lot of money and political energy behind preventing those laws from going into effect. The cases will make their way to nine people and what they say goes. You know who the nine people are these days. Good luck.
 
