(WFLA Tampa Bay)   How the hell could there be $19,000 in jewelry to steal from one Walmart?   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Suspect, Jeans, Light, Shorts, Azure, light blue shirt, Green, black shorts  
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think the comma should have been a period.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Officers said the three men entered the Walmart, located at 2120 Highway 92 West in Auburndale, boke into the jewelry counter, and swiped $19,000 worth of jewelry.

1) How does one 'boke' into something?
2) How does one break into the jewelry counter without tripping an alarm? Maybe not audible, sure, but loss prevention and management should have been alerted.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To answer Subby's question: high margins on junk jewelry.
To answer Bootleg's question: Walmart isn't just cheap in their jewelry section.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be one of those fancy Walmarts.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Must be one of those fancy Walmarts.


The ones you have to dress up for?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: AstroJesus: Must be one of those fancy Walmarts.

The ones you have to dress up for?


franklycurious.comView Full Size


In case anyone wondered about the reference.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's all jeweled butt plugs, belly button piercing studs, nose rings.
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe if all the stones were replaced with HP ink cartridges...
 
jumac
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Officers said the three men entered the Walmart, located at 2120 Highway 92 West in Auburndale, boke into the jewelry counter, and swiped $19,000 worth of jewelry.

1) How does one 'boke' into something?
2) How does one break into the jewelry counter without tripping an alarm? Maybe not audible, sure, but loss prevention and management should have been alerted.


Nothing said LP and management didn't know it was going down.  But smart money said they decided that it was to much a risk of life to try and stop then.  Stopping some teenager who shoved something in their jacket pocket is one thing.  Stopping 3 guys who just smashed the jewelry counter and walking out like that is another.

As someone who has  worked retail all their life it been drilled into me if I see someone stealing and is heading for the door.  Don't do a thing.  Let a manager call the cops.  Not going take a risk that the person is armed and might get attack a worker.
 
wedelw
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I dunno
1000 x $19 rings ?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"You should never underestimate the predictability of stupidity."

~Bullet Tooth Tony
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

trvth: Maybe if all the stones were replaced with HP ink cartridges...


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Insurance fraud
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They decided to raise prices by 1000% before filing the insurance claim
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
(retail)
 
chewd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The thieves will be in for a rude awakening when a pawn shop offers them $500 max for diamond engagement rings.
 
daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: AstroJesus: Must be one of those fancy Walmarts.

The ones you have to dress up for?


Dress up for? You mean they can't wear PJ.s, or thong, or pants so low that you get a view of the whole moon.  That is terrible. What would we make fun of?
 
Bslim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So that's about 19,000 Armitron watches?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

daffy: Stands With A Tiny Fist: AstroJesus: Must be one of those fancy Walmarts.

The ones you have to dress up for?

Dress up for? You mean they can't wear PJ.s, or thong, or pants so low that you get a view of the whole moon.  That is terrible. What would we make fun of?


I admit to being somewhat sheltered Walmart-wise. It's not really a thing here. But last summer I went into one in Dayton, Ohio.

That's all I have to say about that.
 
Snargi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe, just Maybe, they should allow associates to brace, tackle shoplifters.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They ain't Tiffany like Costco
 
Veloram
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is a lot more jewelry stashed at that counter than what you see in the displays. And those displays are only mostly particle board.
 
Marukusu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The thieves will be in for a rude awakening when a pawn shop offers them $500 max for diamond engagement rings.


$200 max was the best I could get from my failed engagement. The ring originally cost $1700. But not having to marry a psycho.... priceless.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Opacity: Insurance fraud


Possibly if they claimed $19k, as they're supposed to claim what it actually cost them.

One of my friends told me that there was a case where someone stole cars that had been in storage up near Baltimore.  The manufacturer didn't press charges, because the cars hadn't yet gotten to the dealership... so they'd have to admit how much it cost them to make the car.

I don't know if it was true or not, but he told me the story back before we were on the Internet (unless you count Prodigy and BBSes), and his stories usually tended to check out.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: I think the comma should have been a period.


$19K retail.

Tree fiddy wholesale.
 
