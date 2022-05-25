 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   You won't believe these genius Ukrainian war hacks. #5 will blow your mind like a T-72 turret   (npr.org) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainian serviceman, powerful Russian army, Ukrainians, Russians, Moldova, Russian language  
•       •       •

1704 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2022 at 6:50 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Created by a school teacher. Doctors hate her and this one weird trick.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It sounds like the 'hack' is to have allies give you lots of stuff?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is not new information. It's been around on Fark threads for weeks now.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: It sounds like the 'hack' is to have allies give you lots of stuff?


DECK ME OUT
 
drayno76
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: It sounds like the 'hack' is to have allies give you lots of stuff?


That and having an adversary with shiatty logistics, planning, equipment, moral, and leadership.

When one of the biggest crippling moves is to turn off their access to your cellular network, you're not dealing with the brightest army in town.

Way back in the Russia a few months ago someone said, "Should we give them radios?" and someone replied, "We don't have the rubles, have them use their cell phones."
 
Tim$ter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Russian Army - Go fark Yourself
 
Birnone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who knows, maybe the Ukrainians left cellphones laying around so the Russians could 'steal' them. Then those phones were a listening device/video feed/gps locator/selfie collector all in one. Some of the phones could even have explosives in them so that when a notable person, like an officer, was known to be using it- Kaboom!
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drayno76: Fark_Guy_Rob: It sounds like the 'hack' is to have allies give you lots of stuff?

That and having an adversary with shiatty logistics, planning, equipment, moral, and leadership.

When one of the biggest crippling moves is to turn off their access to your cellular network, you're not dealing with the brightest army in town.

Way back in the Russia a few months ago someone said, "Should we give them radios?" and someone replied, "We don't have the rubles, have them use their cell phones."


It was dumber than that. Putin ordered his people to develop a modern, encrypted system running on 4g and 5g towers that they could use in UA. Then the invading RU army blew up the towers as they advanced and the RU army didn't have enough equipment to set up their own. So they started using unencrypted radios and stolen UA phones.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
An SUV with a squad and a load of anti tank missiles can be as effective as a tank at a tiny fraction of the cost and off season maintenance.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drayno76: Fark_Guy_Rob: It sounds like the 'hack' is to have allies give you lots of stuff?

That and having an adversary with shiatty logistics, planning, equipment, moral, and leadership.

When one of the biggest crippling moves is to turn off their access to your cellular network, you're not dealing with the brightest army in town.

Way back in the Russia a few months ago someone said, "Should we give them radios?" and someone replied, "We don't have the rubles, have them use their cell phones."


I can hear the conversation now...Like something from Black Adder...

"As long as they keep their trains running on time, we should have no difficulty getting our troops
to where they need to go!"

"BRILLIANT!"
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"10 battle hacks the Kremlin doesn't want you to know about"
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Russia was also expected to dominate the information war. Yet Ukraine has often been a step ahead. It cut off Russian-based cell phones that the Russians brought them into the country.

When the Russians started stealing Ukrainian cell phones, Ukrainian citizens reported the thefts. This allowed the Ukrainian officials to quietly listen in on the calls the Russians made on those stolen phones.

Holy shiat, the Russians really are a bunch of f*cking morons.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
tl;dr: Fight smarter, not harder

/As opposed to Russia's "just keep mindlessly sending in people and hope we eventually wear them down" philosophy
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Created by a school teacher. Doctors hate her and this one weird trick.


Disrupting a multi-trillion-dollar industry.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
11.  Wait for all their equipment to break down.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: An SUV with a squad and a load of anti tank missiles can be as effective as a tank at a tiny fraction of the cost and off season maintenance.


They've come a long way in the last 4 decades.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drayno76: Fark_Guy_Rob: It sounds like the 'hack' is to have allies give you lots of stuff?

That and having an adversary with shiatty logistics, planning, equipment, moral, and leadership.

When one of the biggest crippling moves is to turn off their access to your cellular network, you're not dealing with the brightest army in town.

Way back in the Russia a few months ago someone said, "Should we give them radios?" and someone replied, "We don't have the rubles, have them use their cell phones."


moral victories have helped too, Russian warship fark off guy helped big time, truly set the tone for fierce defense
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.