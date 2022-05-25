 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Her next book will be written from prison and titled "How To Murder Irony"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Murder, Insurance, Police, Detective, Jury, Homicide, Life imprisonment, Manslaughter  
757 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2022 at 5:35 PM (34 minutes ago)



14 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's got Jared Kushner eyes.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's not irony
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

"You made just one mistake, ma'am..."
 
DRTFA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: That's not irony


You're right. Irony is like having 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife.
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


No, that is incidental..
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: She's got Jared Kushner eyes.


I hate that song.
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Silly writer. That's why you wait until after the trial.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DRTFA: TofuTheAlmighty: That's not irony

You're right. Irony is like having 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Don Gato
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Too bad for her it wasn't 'How to Murder Your Husband and Get Away With It'.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Don Gato: Too bad for her it wasn't 'How to Murder Your Husband and Get Away With It'.


That was going to be the sequel if she was exonerated.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Research she conducted on her own computer, about how to buy and assemble an untraceable "ghost gun," then the purchase of an already assembled Glock from a Portland gun show, and an untraceable replacement slide and barrel on eBay.

Jesus, these people aren't any good at this. Buy a farking used laptop or a Chromebook from a pawn shop, the seedier the better. Then, create NEW accounts for sites like eBay. Lastly, buy the extra slide and barrel at the gun show, since there is no reason for that to be traced, rather than eBay, which gives investigators an actual paper trail.

On the other hand, it's a good thing that people like this are so horrible at this.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This was the exact plot to Basic Instinct.
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Research she conducted on her own computer, about how to buy and assemble an untraceable "ghost gun," then the purchase of an already assembled Glock from a Portland gun show, and an untraceable replacement slide and barrel on eBay.

Jesus, these people aren't any good at this. Buy a farking used laptop or a Chromebook from a pawn shop, the seedier the better. Then, create NEW accounts for sites like eBay. Lastly, buy the extra slide and barrel at the gun show, since there is no reason for that to be traced, rather than eBay, which gives investigators an actual paper trail.

On the other hand, it's a good thing that people like this are so horrible at this.


You seem to know a lot about how to plan and execute murders.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: Mikey1969: Research she conducted on her own computer, about how to buy and assemble an untraceable "ghost gun," then the purchase of an already assembled Glock from a Portland gun show, and an untraceable replacement slide and barrel on eBay.

Jesus, these people aren't any good at this. Buy a farking used laptop or a Chromebook from a pawn shop, the seedier the better. Then, create NEW accounts for sites like eBay. Lastly, buy the extra slide and barrel at the gun show, since there is no reason for that to be traced, rather than eBay, which gives investigators an actual paper trail.

On the other hand, it's a good thing that people like this are so horrible at this.

You seem to know a lot about how to plan and execute murders.


Mikey is the author of "How to Successfully Murder Your Spouse"

/And he's currently behind so many proxies!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

