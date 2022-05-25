 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Truth or Fiction)   The Onion isn't the only newspaper to change details for an article on another mass shooting. The New York Times did as well   (truthorfiction.com) divider line
65
    More: Asinine, United States, Newspaper, non-satirical New York Times, Editing, New York Times, front page, Twitter, location of the shooting  
•       •       •

1934 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2022 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It disgusts me that we've fallen so far that they can fill in the blanks for a mass shooting like some deranged Mad Libs.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Onion does it for a reason.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2017, managing editor for The Onion Marnie Shure said, "By re-running the same commentary it strengthens the original commentary tenfold each time. ... In the wake of these really terrible things, we have this comment that really holds up."

Just posting the same thing over and over again doesn't strengthen the original commentary. It just makes people angry at you.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is satire dead or are we at peak satire? How can you tell?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. The current Onion homepage is EVERY variant of that article they've run, and literally nothing else, until you scroll past them. Damn.
 
Qatmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boilerplate mass-shooting articles.

Christ in chicken basket...
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fo you really think someone would just go onto the internet and post lies?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: In 2017, managing editor for The Onion Marnie Shure said, "By re-running the same commentary it strengthens the original commentary tenfold each time. ... In the wake of these really terrible things, we have this comment that really holds up."

Just posting the same thing over and over again doesn't strengthen the original commentary. It just makes people angry at you.


I disagree, I think it does strengthen the commentary. I think the commentary is "this just keeps happening" and the underlying question is "why does this keep happening?"

Also, if anything, it's not making people angry enough.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Weatherkiss: In 2017, managing editor for The Onion Marnie Shure said, "By re-running the same commentary it strengthens the original commentary tenfold each time. ... In the wake of these really terrible things, we have this comment that really holds up."

Just posting the same thing over and over again doesn't strengthen the original commentary. It just makes people angry at you.

I disagree, I think it does strengthen the commentary. I think the commentary is "this just keeps happening" and the underlying question is "why does this keep happening?"

Also, if anything, it's not making people angry enough.


From everything I've observed, making socio-political commentary through satire and repetitive humor just leads to being put on ignore lists, reported to the moderators, accused of being the worst kind of people, given death threats, and being told to commit suicide. Maybe it's different if you're the Onion.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: In 2017, managing editor for The Onion Marnie Shure said, "By re-running the same commentary it strengthens the original commentary tenfold each time. ... In the wake of these really terrible things, we have this comment that really holds up."

Just posting the same thing over and over again doesn't strengthen the original commentary. It just makes people angry at you.


It does?
Every time I see that onion article posted after one of our daily national past time shootings I'm not angry at The Onion. If anything I'm applauding them for being so spot on with the original, and continuing to roll it out while being angry at the chucklef*cks that keep regurgitating the same old "no way we could have known or stopped it or done anything, but whatever it is it's not the fault of crappy gun control/laws."

That you get angry over it says a lot about you.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: In 2017, managing editor for The Onion Marnie Shure said, "By re-running the same commentary it strengthens the original commentary tenfold each time. ... In the wake of these really terrible things, we have this comment that really holds up."

Just posting the same thing over and over again doesn't strengthen the original commentary. It just makes people angry at you.


Lolololol
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.


Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.
 
Dischorran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, I'm still on the fence about the whole repetitive satire thing.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a really interesting piece I just read from someone who has worked as an executive in the firearms industry saying they planned for all this shiat to go down
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/25/shootings-arent-a-sign-america-is-broken-its-working-exactly-as-intended
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Here's a really interesting piece I just read from someone who has worked as an executive in the firearms industry saying they planned for all this shiat to go down
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/25/shootings-arent-a-sign-america-is-broken-its-working-exactly-as-intended


I correctly guessed something once again.

/not wrong that often
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Needlessly Complicated: Weatherkiss: In 2017, managing editor for The Onion Marnie Shure said, "By re-running the same commentary it strengthens the original commentary tenfold each time. ... In the wake of these really terrible things, we have this comment that really holds up."

Just posting the same thing over and over again doesn't strengthen the original commentary. It just makes people angry at you.

I disagree, I think it does strengthen the commentary. I think the commentary is "this just keeps happening" and the underlying question is "why does this keep happening?"

Also, if anything, it's not making people angry enough.

From everything I've observed, making socio-political commentary through satire and repetitive humor just leads to being put on ignore lists, reported to the moderators, accused of being the worst kind of people, given death threats, and being told to commit suicide. Maybe it's different if you're the Onion.


you poor wee lamb, you're the real victim here.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it bleeds, it leads, news outlets gotta be ready.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.


It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Is satire dead or are we at peak satire? How can you tell?


Peak satire was reached when we allowed the Tea Party to be taken seriously.  After then, it's just been an overflow bucket.  Even the Capitol Steps broke up because politics couldn't be funny anymore.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.


That of course perfectly explains why this happens in the US, and ONLY in the US, despite basically every country but China and North Korea playing the same video games.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Karma Chameleon: Is satire dead or are we at peak satire? How can you tell?

Peak satire was reached when we allowed the Tea Party to be taken seriously.  After then, it's just been an overflow bucket.  Even the Capitol Steps broke up because politics couldn't be funny anymore.


Makes me wonder if Nazi Germany experienced the same thing, having satirists that all quit when Hitler took power.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.


so, is it only in the US that kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people'?  I mean... I'm no gamer but I had thought the same eg violent video games are available all over the world.  is that not the case?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.


Such a democratic opinion.  Congrats.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.


This is so stupid, I play tons and tons of harvest moon and I've never once gone out and started tilling, reckless driving was a bigger problem before the world got inundated with video games featuring reckless driving, mass killing has happened in every era of human history.  Assault rifles make mass killing TOO EASY.
Humans are killers, we need to stop giving them the tools.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

trerro: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

That of course perfectly explains why this happens in the US, and ONLY in the US, despite basically every country but China and North Korea playing the same video games.


Yes, I'm sure it's perfectly healthy to fantasize about killing others over and over again.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.


Explain this one
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olean_High_School_shooting
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Is satire dead or are we at peak satire? How can you tell?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.


That's right, video games are the ONLY thing that's changed in the last 30 years. Everything else is exactly the same.

Do I get to go back to being a kid and warn myself about all sorts of things too?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: trerro: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

That of course perfectly explains why this happens in the US, and ONLY in the US, despite basically every country but China and North Korea playing the same video games.

Yes, I'm sure it's perfectly healthy to fantasize about killing others over and over again.


Just because everyone who knows you thinks about killing someone over and over again doesn't mean that everyone is like that.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Needlessly Complicated: Weatherkiss: In 2017, managing editor for The Onion Marnie Shure said, "By re-running the same commentary it strengthens the original commentary tenfold each time. ... In the wake of these really terrible things, we have this comment that really holds up."

Just posting the same thing over and over again doesn't strengthen the original commentary. It just makes people angry at you.

I disagree, I think it does strengthen the commentary. I think the commentary is "this just keeps happening" and the underlying question is "why does this keep happening?"

Also, if anything, it's not making people angry enough.

From everything I've observed, making socio-political commentary through satire and repetitive humor just leads to being put on ignore lists, reported to the moderators, accused of being the worst kind of people, given death threats, and being told to commit suicide. Maybe it's different if you're the Onion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.


You sure it's not that devil rock and roll music, or that Marijuana's that we keep hearing about too?

F*cking moron.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

erik-k: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.

That's right, video games are the ONLY thing that's changed in the last 30 years. Everything else is exactly the same.

Do I get to go back to being a kid and warn myself about all sorts of things too?


The "child is always right " movement, along with the end of corporal punishment happened in parallel, that's true.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: erik-k: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.

That's right, video games are the ONLY thing that's changed in the last 30 years. Everything else is exactly the same.

Do I get to go back to being a kid and warn myself about all sorts of things too?

The "child is always right " movement, along with the end of corporal punishment happened in parallel, that's true.


Gfy troll
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: erik-k: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.

That's right, video games are the ONLY thing that's changed in the last 30 years. Everything else is exactly the same.

Do I get to go back to being a kid and warn myself about all sorts of things too?

The "child is always right " movement, along with the end of corporal punishment happened in parallel, that's true.


Your line has hooked a lot of fish in this thread.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.


So why aren't I a wizard?
Or drug load? Or acting in porn?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Years of gaming has taught me that I would always regret cutting transportation funding.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

So why aren't I a wizard?
Or drug load? Or acting in porn?


Right, I should at least be a paladin with a +1 cockring by now
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.

You sure it's not that devil rock and roll music, or that Marijuana's that we keep hearing about too?

F*cking moron.


Rock's been around for 70 years, and weed for thousands more, basement boy.

Keep playing with your toys though.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.


Dude. Holy shiat. Where the f*ck have you been?????
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

So why aren't I a wizard?
Or drug load? Or acting in porn?


Is it because your a nonmagical ugly person with no drugs?
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

Dude. Holy shiat. Where the f*ck have you been?????


In short, going crazy.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.

You sure it's not that devil rock and roll music, or that Marijuana's that we keep hearing about too?

F*cking moron.

Rock's been around for 70 years, and weed for thousands more, basement boy.

Keep playing with your toys though.


You keep ending with dipshiatty little personal attacks, how childish can you get
 
soporific
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: rjakobi: Karma Chameleon: Is satire dead or are we at peak satire? How can you tell?

Peak satire was reached when we allowed the Tea Party to be taken seriously.  After then, it's just been an overflow bucket.  Even the Capitol Steps broke up because politics couldn't be funny anymore.

Makes me wonder if Nazi Germany experienced the same thing, having satirists that all quit when Hitler took power.


Quit, imprisoned, sent to camps, executed...who's to say, really.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: erik-k: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.

That's right, video games are the ONLY thing that's changed in the last 30 years. Everything else is exactly the same.

Do I get to go back to being a kid and warn myself about all sorts of things too?

The "child is always right " movement, along with the end of corporal punishment happened in parallel, that's true.

Gfy troll


And hello to you, stranger!
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.

You sure it's not that devil rock and roll music, or that Marijuana's that we keep hearing about too?

F*cking moron.

Rock's been around for 70 years, and weed for thousands more, basement boy.

Keep playing with your toys though.


I will, thank you.
Basement is a bit too full of crap, so I'll just keep using my office room if that's okay with you. If not there's like 12 other rooms in my home i could use.
 
soporific
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

So why aren't I a wizard?
Or drug load? Or acting in porn?


Those last two are on you.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: watching the trump puddle dry: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: erik-k: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: envirovore: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

Oh go f*ck yourself with this tired old untrue bullsh*t.

It's the only thing that's changed, gamer boy.

That's right, video games are the ONLY thing that's changed in the last 30 years. Everything else is exactly the same.

Do I get to go back to being a kid and warn myself about all sorts of things too?

The "child is always right " movement, along with the end of corporal punishment happened in parallel, that's true.

Gfy troll

And hello to you, stranger!


Explain every serial killer that existed pre video games, you can't because your argument is a logical train wreck
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If kids spend their youth practicing the virtual killing of people, then yes, it will keep happening.

So why aren't I a wizard?
Or drug load? Or acting in porn?


Not trying hard enough?
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.