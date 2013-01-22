 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Short answer: No. Long answer: Noooooooooooooooooo   (foxnews.com) divider line
93
    More: Stupid, Greg Laurie, God, Elementary school, Fox News Channel, Faith, Spirituality, Monotheism, faith leaders  
•       •       •

2204 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



93 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem is : What do you do when the cat you let out of the bag grows up to be a cheetah?

The reality, like most complex problems, is that it's going to take a disciplined, measured, and widespread sea change to really address mass violence. And realistically, we're going to need to take on the glorification of violence in the western society. We need to BOTH provide a better mental health system, AND try to limit the guns available to children, while also working to address teh systemic inequalities that leave a kid thinking that's their only option.

We're never going to stop the truly deranged, like the "I don't like mondays" girl. Some human beings are fundamentally broken and unfortunately may need life-long confinement. But, we can make long strides towards addressing copycat or bullying-inspired violence by the kids still reachable...

Oh, and if we truly wanted to reduce street-level violence, we'd ban handguns, not AR-15s.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A commenter on NPR said he would like to see photos of the kids to show America what an AR-15 does to a class of 10-year-olds.

I agree.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Does Texas school shooting highlight need for faith, higher purpose in kids' lives?"

Now where have I heard this before? Oh, right.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Moving on...

"Professionals including faith leaders address issue of higher purpose in life: 'Turn back to God again'"

Fark user imageView Full Size


They literally go on to interview five (by my count) different evangelical Christian pastors. That is not "professionals including faith leaders," that is "five people who push the same religion." Shockingly, they all say that the solution to the problem of school shootings is evangelical Christianity.

In conclusion:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Jesus might as well have had his Jesus hand on the farking trigger.

Christians in America = evil motherfarkers with no farking morals that should eat their own shiat and die
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's worked out great for the Duggars so far.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything to distract the people of Texas from the idea that guns might be a problem worth solving.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pastor's solution is?  Accept the things you can not change. And remember there is NOTHING you can change.

/ Whether you accept Jesus
// Or not
/// You die in the end anyway
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup: those kids were to blame for not being holy enough.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, pray harder. That'll help...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on the faith. Faith in a system that doesn't allow kids to be bullied, and teachers that are encouraged to help identify kids with problems at home? Yeah, that would be fantastic. Faith that people could get the help that they need before it spills over into rage and violence? Bring it on. Faith that a system values their students as more than tests and figures? Let's do this.

If you're talking about faith as in religion, then which ones? Not up to y'all to decide for other people, is it? As much as y'all don't want your kids 'indoctrinated' about Allah, Amaterasu, Chernobog or Odin, some folks don't want to see their kids 'indoctrinated' about Yahweh. Because I'm pretty certain that a fair number of the kids that bullied that kid, and who let that happen to him WITHOUT much interference were 'Good Christians' by y'all's definition.

You know what we need? Better mental health care options, we need to expand opportunities for education as well as economic opportunities. We need to eliminate the reasons that folks turn to violence in the first place. We need to help our schools intervene when there are signs of abuse and issues at home. We need to be far proactive about nipping these issues before they become crippling problems.

And if we went after these issues, we wouldn't have to talk about gun control at all, but that's kind of the point isn't it? Gun control is nice way to short circuit the argument about prevention entirely by investing in our communities and schools, to a debate that does little to ameliorate the causes of folks turning to violence in the first place.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Yup: those kids were to blame for not being holy enough.


But blaming victims is traditional.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually require everyone when they hit 18 to join the military or Bible study for two years minimum.
There fixed.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any rational discourse toward policy change is challenged by the arguments of motivation versus means.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All guns should be blessed by the clergy, then this would never happen.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purpose yes.  Jebus no.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: A commenter on NPR said he would like to see photos of the kids to show America what an AR-15 does to a class of 10-year-olds.

I agree.


They're having to gather DNA swabs from parents to identify the bodies, because they are absolutely unrecognizable.  They know which kids were killed, but they cannot tell which body is which.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told they are irrevocably intertwined
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: Any rational discourse toward policy change is challenged by the arguments of motivation versus means.


It's also because of the challenged.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: solokumba: A commenter on NPR said he would like to see photos of the kids to show America what an AR-15 does to a class of 10-year-olds.

I agree.

They're having to gather DNA swabs from parents to identify the bodies, because they are absolutely unrecognizable.  They know which kids were killed, but they cannot tell which body is which.


Jfc. That's awful
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: The problem is : What do you do when the cat you let out of the bag grows up to be a cheetah?

The reality, like most complex problems, is that it's going to take a disciplined, measured, and widespread sea change to really address mass violence. And realistically, we're going to need to take on the glorification of violence in the western society. We need to BOTH provide a better mental health system, AND try to limit the guns available to children, while also working to address teh systemic inequalities that leave a kid thinking that's their only option.

We're never going to stop the truly deranged, like the "I don't like mondays" girl. Some human beings are fundamentally broken and unfortunately may need life-long confinement. But, we can make long strides towards addressing copycat or bullying-inspired violence by the kids still reachable...

Oh, and if we truly wanted to reduce street-level violence, we'd ban handguns, not AR-15s.


I agree with slot of what you said there except at the end. What we have is a problem caused by the devaluation of life, where every movie, TV show, rap song, etc seemingly devalues life and consequences of making bad choices.

I disagree that banning hand guns will solve the problem of streets level violence. There are too many stolen or illegal (ie ghost guns) out there already. Banning would be like taking a spoonful of water out of the swimming pool. Besides, AK/ARs etc are already in gang hands.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Yup: those kids were to blame for not being holy enough.


Well, that's fixed
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Stupidly clicks a Fox News link.*
*Reads Fox News Headline*
*Oh, HELL no*

/Presbyterian
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: solokumba: A commenter on NPR said he would like to see photos of the kids to show America what an AR-15 does to a class of 10-year-olds.

I agree.

They're having to gather DNA swabs from parents to identify the bodies, because they are absolutely unrecognizable.  They know which kids were killed, but they cannot tell which body is which.


Exactly why the public should be shown. The images should be shown 24/7 for at least a week.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This works well, not nearly as many children were killed in the last several church shootings.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why religion is bad.  At a time of mass national mourning the church's first thought is to exploit the situation to benefit themselves
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bonzo.deep: Somaticasual: The problem is : What do you do when the cat you let out of the bag grows up to be a cheetah?

The reality, like most complex problems, is that it's going to take a disciplined, measured, and widespread sea change to really address mass violence. And realistically, we're going to need to take on the glorification of violence in the western society. We need to BOTH provide a better mental health system, AND try to limit the guns available to children, while also working to address teh systemic inequalities that leave a kid thinking that's their only option.

We're never going to stop the truly deranged, like the "I don't like mondays" girl. Some human beings are fundamentally broken and unfortunately may need life-long confinement. But, we can make long strides towards addressing copycat or bullying-inspired violence by the kids still reachable...

Oh, and if we truly wanted to reduce street-level violence, we'd ban handguns, not AR-15s.

I agree with slot of what you said there except at the end. What we have is a problem caused by the devaluation of life, where every movie, TV show, rap song, etc seemingly devalues life and consequences of making bad choices.

I disagree that banning hand guns will solve the problem of streets level violence. There are too many stolen or illegal (ie ghost guns) out there already. Banning would be like taking a spoonful of water out of the swimming pool. Besides, AK/ARs etc are already in gang hands.


There it farking is, the absolute stupidest shiat ever farking said, today.

"the real problem is rap music"

Get ENTIRELY farked, russian warship. Seriously choke an ENTIRE sack of dicks.
 
dreaming_i_am
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invisible Sky Wizards...is there any problem they can't solve?
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heal just one amputee motherfarker, JUST MOTHERFARKING ONE, and I'll consider your solution.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The latest mass shooting proved yet again that if intelligent design exists, it does not exist in any form that even slightly resembles what any mass religion on Earth has conceived.  It offers no meaningful relief from suffering or truth in the reasons why we suffer.  Should we force it upon children anyways?"

Man that's a wordy headline.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we have data on the religious beliefs of mass shooters? I thought www.theviolenceproject.org/mass-shooter-database would have it, but it doesn't seem to.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello fellow kids.  Jesus is as real as Santa. Now let me tell you about Santa...
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Turn back to God again'

Umm, the history of Christianity isn't exactly all hugs and kisses. Hell, has he even read the Bible?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American "Christians" are in favor of school shootings.

We know this because of their unwavering support of politicians who ensure that nothing is ever done to reduce the incidence of school shootings.
 
0100010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they've changed their minds about having yoga in school.

/not THAT religion
//hypocrites
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to really see if the GQP is pro gun?
Get someone with a "hunting rifle" shoot up some elite prep school in the DC area or wherever the GQP send their kids.

/Because you know that the GQP doesn't send their kids to regular schools.
//Hunting Rifle -> AR15 with a bump stock applied
///People kill People. Guns just make it really really easy.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: We need to help our schools intervene when there are signs of abuse and issues at home. We need to be far proactive about nipping these issues before they become crippling problems.



That's what state-level Child and Protective Services agencies are for, and they suck at it.  They suck because the reality is that there are lots of s***ty parents who live in s*** ty circumstances or make s*** ty life choices because of systemic racism, appalling public education, lack of social safety nets, and capitalism's concentration of opportunity and power. Nobody wants to deal with the root causes of s*** ty families or the fallout of re-homing kids who've been raised in them.  Any amount of funding for these remedial and proactive efforts is insufficient to fix the root causes, because our society's fundamental operating system guarantees such problems.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh, this is crazy stuff. As crazy as the people who do these shootings. And atheists are just as likely to have the good sense not to shoot up people as Christians.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Omnivorous: Yup: those kids were to blame for not being holy enough.

But blaming victims is traditional.


I thought he was talking about the victims
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shortish answer: Maybe?

There is a lot to be said for having some purpose to your life and a sense of community. shiat on church and religion all  you  want but you have people from  around town that you meet and socialize with every week and that means a lot especially to those that don't have a lot of positive interactions in their lives. You don't need it to be church  it could be some volunteer work or whatever but most people do need somethingmore in their lives.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: American "Christians" are in favor of school shootings.

We know this because of their unwavering support of politicians who ensure that nothing is ever done to reduce the incidence of school shootings.


If Republicans are to blame, shouldn't Republican states have far more shootings?

Maybe someone has a handy chart that would show this correlation.


The states with the lowest rates of school shootings per one million people since 1970 are:

51. New Jersey, 1.12

50. Idaho, 1.14

49. North Dakota, 1.32

48. Maine, 1.49

47. West Virginia, 1.66

I might be wrong, but those aren't exactly the least Republican states, are they?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eclecticman666: All guns should be blessed by the clergy, then this would never happen.


Can we have holly hand grenades too?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: jake_lex: solokumba: A commenter on NPR said he would like to see photos of the kids to show America what an AR-15 does to a class of 10-year-olds.

I agree.

They're having to gather DNA swabs from parents to identify the bodies, because they are absolutely unrecognizable.  They know which kids were killed, but they cannot tell which body is which.

Jfc. That's awful


It's also not true
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: The problem is : What do you do when the cat you let out of the bag grows up to be a cheetah?


Tom Brady?

Had to get that out of my system, but yes, we need a wholesale change regarding this glorification of violence, etc.  Like, what do other countries do that we're not, or we're doing wrong?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Shortish answer: Maybe?

There is a lot to be said for having some purpose to your life and a sense of community. shiat on church and religion all  you  want but you have people from  around town that you meet and socialize with every week and that means a lot especially to those that don't have a lot of positive interactions in their lives. You don't need it to be church  it could be some volunteer work or whatever but most people do need somethingmore in their lives.


You can take your religion and shove it right up your butt.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. This is helpful. It requires zero effort from legislators, zero dollars for 'mental health', zero investment at all. Bonus, we get those tithes up and a complacent populace unfettered by traditional fact based education. Genius. It's so farking cynically cruel and manipulative even the abstract concept of evil assumed a corporeal form and just got an erection.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: 'Turn back to God again'

Umm, the history of Christianity isn't exactly all hugs and kisses. Hell, has he even read the Bible?


Expecting christians to read the bible is like expecting farkers to read TFA. The only real difference is the small minority who do read TFA will call commenters out for being dickwaffles and they are properly mocked. Christians just ignore those who read, and spin off into more crazy and crazy people.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Ahhh, this is crazy stuff. As crazy as the people who do these shootings. And atheists are just as likely to have the good sense not to shoot up people as Christians.


I'm sure that religious people who shoot people FAR outweigh the atheists shooting people
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.