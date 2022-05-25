 Skip to content
(Audacy)   The other night I came home late, and tried to unlock my house with my car keys. I started the house up. So, I drove it around for a while. I was speeding, and a cop pulled me over. He asked where I lived. I said, "Right here, officer"   (audacy.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Upvoted for the Steven Wright reference.


Later, I parked it on the freeway, got out, and yelled at all the cars, "Get out of my driveway!"
 
Pincy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I'd kill for a Nobel Peace Prize."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I said "I'm going for a drive." She said "how long will you be gone?". I said "the whole time."
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I put instant coffee in my microwave and almost went back in time.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My grandfather served on one of the first submarines. Instead of a periscope they had a kaleidoscope.

*looks* "My God, we're surrounded!"
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait, was that Mitch Hedberg..?
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But what about the house? You can't just leave it sitting there.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Steven Wright thread! And I didn't think today was going to be all that much fun. This is a bookmark!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Look, we're going to park this house, and we don't care how many homes we damage doing it!"
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Madness - Our House (Official 4K Video)
Youtube KwIe_sjKeAY
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Was it a Yellow Submarine??
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As long as we're quoting Steven Wright:

In my house there's this light switch that doesn't do anything. Every so often I would flick it on and off just to check. Yesterday, I got a call from a woman in Madagascar. She said, "Cut it out."

/my current house has several light switches like this
//found out one of them controls the outlet my wifi router is plugged into
///I can literally switch off the internet
 
coneyfark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Um, they might not be here, uh, exactly, uh, when you get back, but, uh, it's a blue Chevy two door and it will be going south on Hertatto street. No, I can't make out the license number but, uh, it will be pulling a small house. So any blue Chevy pulling a small house, I figure that'd be the one. Yeah, uh huh.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kind of difficult for the cops to slip this asset confiscation into their pockets.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One time a cop pulled me over for running a stop sign. He said, "Didn't you see the stop sign?" I said, "Yeah, but I don't believe everything I read.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

That's why they shot it
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd hate to see the impound fees.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Don't worry ... I know what I am doing". Says everyone every time.
:(
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Depends on how accessible the bathrooms are.

/Could even change colors into a Brown Submarine
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They were unable to be placed under house arrest.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was just reading a building code from 1973 yesterday about moving a building. The only things they cared about were public safety, not wrecking shiat during the move, and being able to keep the rights of way clear. These guys didn't do any of that. Impressive.
 
wherearemydragonflies
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got scared for a minute. Had to check online to see if he had passed...nope, not dead. Yay!
I shall share my favorite - I kept a diary right after I was born. Day 1: Tired from the move. Day 2: Everyone thinks I'm an idiot.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I told her that I knew when I was going to die because my birth certificate had an expiration date on it.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DEPENDS?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SHIAT, YEAH!
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fun fact: switched outlets are upside down ( link )
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everywhere is within walking distance if you have the time.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I went into a hardware store and bought some used paint. It came in the shape of a house.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rye bread
 
The5thElement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I melt dry ice, can I swim without getting wet?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kind of surprised by this. Not Florida.
 
Tokin42
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Put on your seat belt. I want to try something. I saw it in a cartoon once but I think I can do it"

I still use that all the time.
 
