(The Verge)   Baby Boomers to become first robosexual generation, surprising everyone for ten seconds until they remember the Boomers get everything first   (theverge.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Don't forget to pay your premiums.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The robot is supposed to remember key details about a user's life and shape its character to their own.

My Mom
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm not lonely. I have all my cats. Oscar, Thomas, Fred, Gizmo, Spanky, Meldrum, Screech, Boner, Whammy, Maxine, and shiathead."
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then ruin it for everyone else.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Set to frappe
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Robo-Tom Selleck here, to inform you about our reverse mortgage plan. You have 30 seconds to comply".
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be careful of Electric Gonorrhea: The Noisy Killer.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Then ruin it for everyone else.


and/or make sure no one else gets to have it as good as the boomers did.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will vote for whichever party covers this with Medicare.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good. They can Jizz all over them and not clean it up as they get them for pennies when they roll out, then abuse the shiat out of it, pull up the ladder behind them and then jack the price up so its not affordable for those behind them all while listening to the Youngbloods Let's Get Together while telling people behind them 'just work harder if you want good things!'
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU GOT THE FEVAH, BOY! ROBOT FEVAH!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: "Robo-Tom Selleck here, to inform you about our reverse mortgage plan. You have 30 seconds to comply".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My boomer parents still can't figure out the Roomba I bought them a decade ago. I doubt this is happening
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I get that a big reason a lot of you Farkers like Blade Runner is it got you wanting to get a sex robot, but lest ye forget what always happens with robots,....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: My boomer parents still can't figure out the Roomba I bought them a decade ago. I doubt this is happening


It's not supposed to be real or mean anything.
You're just supposed to react to it.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon is way ahead of you
Amazon Echo - SNL
Youtube YvT_gqs5ETk
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can get the one that makes them exercise
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Look, I get that a big reason a lot of you Farkers like Blade Runner is it got you wanting to get a sex robot, but lest ye forget what always happens with robots,....

[i.pinimg.com image 600x430]


That must be from Blade Runner: The Final Final Cut.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But seriously, I'm sure we all worry about these issues when it comes to roboitus:

1. Lubrication
2. Lack of proper cushioning
3. Clean-up
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i saw a documentary about this once.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: My boomer parents still can't figure out the Roomba I bought them a decade ago. I doubt this is happening


Maybe they could if they had a robot to manage them.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Look, I get that a big reason a lot of you Farkers like Blade Runner is it got you wanting to get a sex robot, but lest ye forget what always happens with robots,....

[i.pinimg.com image 600x430]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Look, I get that a big reason a lot of you Farkers like Blade Runner is it got you wanting to get a sex robot, but lest ye forget what always happens with robots,....

[i.pinimg.com image 600x430]


sure. eventually, but in the interim...  bow-chicka-bow-wow
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: i saw a documentary about this once.

[Fark user image 850x425]


So did I

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's a stereotype that the kids are always on their phones but go anywhere in public and you will find the geezers buried in them too, oblivious to their surroundings. My dad barely talks anymore because he's scrolling facebook all day and when they go out to eat My mom takes pictures of the dinner with her iPad. Yikes.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: foo monkey: Then ruin it for everyone else.

and/or make sure no one else gets to have it as good as the boomers did.


Yup.  Whenever the Boomers get done rotoplooking themselves to death, they'll make it illegal so subsequent generations can't enjoy it.  Same thing they did with drugs.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Look, I get that a big reason a lot of you Farkers like Blade Runner is it got you wanting to get a sex robot, but lest ye forget what always happens with robots,....


While a pleasure model Daryl Hanna might be interesting to me, she'd just choke me to death in a scissor lock and while momentarily pleasurable, I'd probably decline. Probably.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Of course it's a stereotype that the kids are always on their phones but go anywhere in public and you will find the geezers buried in them too, oblivious to their surroundings. My dad barely talks anymore because he's scrolling facebook all day and when they go out to eat My mom takes pictures of the dinner with her iPad. Yikes.


But I might miss getting a $500 gift card to Old Chicago unless I respond "yes" to this Facebook post in the next 48 hours, and then enter my account number for a small bank-to-bank transfer on their web page.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My robot vacuums the floors and speaks Japanese to me in a pleasant female voice. Most high end.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: stoli n coke: Look, I get that a big reason a lot of you Farkers like Blade Runner is it got you wanting to get a sex robot, but lest ye forget what always happens with robots,....

While a pleasure model Daryl Hanna might be interesting to me, she'd just choke me to death in a scissor lock and while momentarily pleasurable, I'd probably decline. Probably.


While I can appreciate that, I prefer Zhora. Heard of beauty and the beast? She's both.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: tom baker's scarf: i saw a documentary about this once.

[Fark user image 850x425]

So did I

[media-amazon.com image 306x445]


Me too.

drnorth.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Of course it's a stereotype that the kids are always on their phones but go anywhere in public and you will find the geezers buried in them too, oblivious to their surroundings. My dad barely talks anymore because he's scrolling facebook all day and when they go out to eat My mom takes pictures of the dinner with her iPad. Yikes.


My in-laws are the same way. I can't stand to be around it. Every holiday, every cookout, every dinner, every time we get together, my mother-in-law spends the whole time treating it like an Instagram photo shoot. Constantly repositioning people, interrupting conversations and meals to get a good photo. Sometimes she'll even force everyone to wear matching clothing. For a dinner. At Chili's. It's maddening.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: stoli n coke: Look, I get that a big reason a lot of you Farkers like Blade Runner is it got you wanting to get a sex robot, but lest ye forget what always happens with robots,....

While a pleasure model Daryl Hanna might be interesting to me, she'd just choke me to death in a scissor lock and while momentarily pleasurable, I'd probably decline. Probably.


If that is your fear, don't wait for the robots:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


/ just like that
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Sub. They are not being given the robots as a prize. Nobody wants to look after them and they hope the bots will keep the motherfarkers quiet
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my boomer parents get more devices to stay home with, I will remind them how many times they yelled at us to turn off our video games and go outside to play.
 
KB202
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chitownmike: My boomer parents still can't figure out the Roomba I bought them a decade ago. I doubt this is happening


There's a plaza a few blocks from me, lined with trees and flowers, with benches for the old people to sit and chat and be in the community. Yesterday I walked thru on my way to the market, and 16 out of 16 geriatrics were just playing with their phones, talking with and looking at no one else.
 
Onagarf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: foo monkey: Then ruin it for everyone else.

and/or make sure no one else gets to have it as good as the boomers did.


I was born in the mid-1950s. I grew up in a Third World country where I had to walk five miles to catch the bus to a high school to enter which I had to take an examination. I spent most weekends and all summer doing farm work. Tell me about how easy I had it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KB202: chitownmike: My boomer parents still can't figure out the Roomba I bought them a decade ago. I doubt this is happening

There's a plaza a few blocks from me, lined with trees and flowers, with benches for the old people to sit and chat and be in the community. Yesterday I walked thru on my way to the market, and 16 out of 16 geriatrics were just playing with their phones, talking with and looking at no one else.


They were trying to figure out how to change the channel
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Onagarf: DarkSoulNoHope: foo monkey: Then ruin it for everyone else.

and/or make sure no one else gets to have it as good as the boomers did.

I was born in the mid-1950s. I grew up in a Third World country where I had to walk five miles to catch the bus to a high school to enter which I had to take an examination. I spent most weekends and all summer doing farm work. Tell me about how easy I had it.


Well, at least they didn't force you to learn English
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Onagarf: DarkSoulNoHope: foo monkey: Then ruin it for everyone else.

and/or make sure no one else gets to have it as good as the boomers did.

I was born in the mid-1950s. I grew up in a Third World country where I had to walk five miles to catch the bus to a high school to enter which I had to take an examination. I spent most weekends and all summer doing farm work. Tell me about how easy I had it.


You got cheaper costing healthcare, cheaper college, a government that over time increased civil rights and environmental protections instead of removed them, and jobs that paid for a home and family on one income, but tell me how "easy it is now", Old Economy Steve.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the inheritance.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't really understand why people just assume old people can't use technology. They've adapted to new technology for 70 years or so, longer than we have.

My mom's 80 and is always sending me stuff from her PC, Mac, phone or tablet. She's the champion n something called, Word...something. I don't know what these kids are up to. She's also a sci-fi and metal fan.

Don't look down on people because they're old. That's what I find annoying about that the comedians joke about Biden. Mock his politics and any gaffs he makes all you want but enough with the old jokes already. They never made those about Trump.
 
sheddweller
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Onagarf: DarkSoulNoHope: foo monkey: Then ruin it for everyone else.

and/or make sure no one else gets to have it as good as the boomers did.

I was born in the mid-1950s. I grew up in a Third World country where I had to walk five miles to catch the bus to a high school to enter which I had to take an examination. I spent most weekends and all summer doing farm work. Tell me about how easy I had it.


Ok, you sound bitter, boomer.

*The way it should be is to try to make things better than you had them, not worse. That there is the problem with you fossilized shiatbirds.
 
janzee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kattungali [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: [i.makeagif.com image 320x320] [View Full Size image _x_]

/ just like that


I'm scaroused now...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Mugato: "Robo-Tom Selleck here, to inform you about our reverse mortgage plan. You have 30 seconds to comply".

[Fark user image 850x545]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
D135
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The robots are not able to help with physical tasks, but function as more proactive versions of digital assistants like Siri or Alexa - engaging users in small talk, helping contact love ones, and keeping track of health goals like exercise and medication.

Makes sense.  I never thought "hey it's Wednesday morning, I need to take these 3 pills" would be that difficult.  Apparently once you turn 90, knowing what day of the week it is and then translating that into what medications to take is a complex task best left to medical professionals.

/my one grandmother has Parkinson's so she gets a pass
 
