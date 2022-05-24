 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida lake in a popular mafia retirement spot has a parking lot worth of cars at the bottom. Nothing to see here, folks   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Broward County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Pembroke Pines, Florida, Deerfield Beach Tuesday morning, Broward County waterways, missing vehicles, Hollywood, Florida, environmental hazard  
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our intercoastal has a lot of sewage in it. I wouldn't want to dive in that.
 
NewportBarGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, in 2023, does every single local news site seem like they use Geocites?
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember watching one of those cold case shows, and while they were pretty sure they knew where the body and car had been pushed into the river, there were too many cars for the divers to easily pick out the right one. It took multiple dives and because there was so little visibility they had to feel each license plate letter to finally get the right one.
In other news: Free Cars! (As is. Some maintenance may be required)
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

D_PaulAngel: In other news: Free Cars! (As is. Some maintenance may be required)


See, this is what happens when you don't spring for the undercoating....
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the person in charge of resizing the photos and posting them inline also sleeps with the fishes?
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dennis and the Amphibious Exploring Vehicle (Untethered Rage)
Youtube dNc7FEJmBZ0
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why, in 2023, does every single local news site seem like they use Geocites?


They buy a platform that helps them publish the stories because running a website is actually expensive.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tony Was Joking With Uncle Junior - The Sopranos HD
Youtube 1Dl5HkxwyXI
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why, in 2023, does every single local news site seem like they use Geocites?


It's an AMP page. I can't figure it out. When they first discovered that we needed separate mobile versions of websites, it was pretty seamless. Once AMP came along, if you click on one of those links on your desktop browser, it formats like utter shiat.

Try the non-AMP version, it looks much better.
https://www.local10.com/news/local/2022/05/24/broward-county-teams-launch-diving-operation-to-locate-cars-underwater-with-potential-bodies-inside
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why, in 2023, does every single local news site seem like they use Geocites?


I knew you were a time traveler!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I like the mafia's retirement plan.
 
patrick767
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Christ. At some point I gotta figure a mob hitman was told to dispose of a car and body in the lake, and when he tried, he couldn't get the car out to deep enough water because he kept crashing into cars already sunk in the lake.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
.....where they believe that at least eight cars are submerged with potential bodies inside.

This will be happening daily once they outlaw abortion.  Still cheaper than raising a kid.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: D_PaulAngel: In other news: Free Cars! (As is. Some maintenance may be required)

See, this is what happens when you don't spring for the undercoating....


Told ya so.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It is quite common to find cars and other fun things (like oil barrels with bodies in them) at the bottom of pretty much every lake in the United States and possibly the world.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chainsaw Turd Elf: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dNc7FEJmBZ0]


Is there a form I can send to Santa requesting that you, you specifically, are not permitted to touch anything intended for me and mine?
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Whether it's an environmental hazard to have them down there -- we certainly know they're not supposed to be there,"

That some brilliant police work, Lou.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: "Whether it's an environmental hazard to have them down there -- we certainly know they're not supposed to be there,"

That some brilliant police work, Lou.


This is how we get the next Capone, for littering.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Hawaiian mobsters laugh as they toss bodies into open lava vents...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What, were they jealous that Lake Mead was getting all the headlines?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's a potential body?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

patrick767: Christ. At some point I gotta figure a mob hitman was told to dispose of a car and body in the lake, and when he tried, he couldn't get the car out to deep enough water because he kept crashing into cars already sunk in the lake.


Like it would hurt them to go three lakes over and dump a few.  Thugs.  They ain't what dey used ta be.
 
schubie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: .....where they believe that at least eight cars are submerged with potential bodies inside.

This will be happening daily once they outlaw abortion.  Still cheaper than raising a kid.


Don't forget the moms!
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You've lost another car?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: .....where they believe that at least eight cars are submerged with potential bodies inside.

This will be happening daily once they outlaw abortion.  Still cheaper than raising a kid.


Pictured the Mafia getting in to the act and the henchmen pushing baby strollers in to the lake.

Rock a bye baby
N sleep wit the fish.
Dis ain't on me, God.
It was the parent's wish.

"Yer parents is gonna save a bundle on baby formula, diapers and college costs."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Isn't this the whole point of Adventures with purpose to find missing people. They have found so many missing people that just crashed in the water and were never found.
 
