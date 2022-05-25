 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Blondie, Sparks, Joe Jackson, SynthMinistryIsBestMinistry, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #347. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sliding in the door....
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

In true Wednesdie style, they tested the fire alarm this morning.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greetings from rainy Michigan.

I know this is a no-bad-news/no politics place, so suffice it to say I'm just terribly sad. Hoping the music will help a bit today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone fancy a smattering of Pit Pony to warm up?
NARC. TV Episode 17 - Pit Pony
Youtube m_7Aj4XQr0g
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Drowning in OMD right now.

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - La Femme Accident
Youtube xYba7Lv5Lp4
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Drowning in OMD right now.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xYba7Lv5Lp4]


you're not gonna get enough tomorrow?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Drowning in OMD right now.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xYba7Lv5Lp4]

you're not gonna get enough tomorrow?


I planning on OD'ing on them.

/OMD'ing more like it
//bad jokes
///my forte
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Drowning in OMD right now.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xYba7Lv5Lp4]

you're not gonna get enough tomorrow?

I planning on OD'ing on them.

/OMD'ing more like it
//bad jokes
///my forte


as long as they narcan your arse so i can get an on-air recap next Tuesday
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Enthusiastic sign off there
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't know how I didn't discover this sooner.  With Sympathy is best Ministry. The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste is best different Ministry.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
in EEEERRRRRRRRvine


lol
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I are here. And remember kids, non synth Ministry gives you covid!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I don't know how I didn't discover this sooner.  With Sympathy is best Ministry. The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste is best different Ministry.


Synth or Not to Synth, That Is The Question.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hello! May I join you?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Drowning in OMD right now.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xYba7Lv5Lp4]


Coincidentally, the restaurant we just got back from lunch at (to celebrate our youngest graduating from 8th grade) was playing OMD. It was, of course, that song. I'm only sharing because why should I be the only one who has to suffer?

To be fair, it was an improvement on the ZZ Top and Kansas they were otherwise playing. Is that Stockholm Syndrome or the musical equivalent of price anchoring?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
[Fark user image 425x566]


*waves* Hi Wilson.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Yay! #EricHatesIPAs but hopefully loves mountains...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: NeoMoxie: Drowning in OMD right now.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xYba7Lv5Lp4]

Coincidentally, the restaurant we just got back from lunch at (to celebrate our youngest graduating from 8th grade) was playing OMD. It was, of course, that song. I'm only sharing because why should I be the only one who has to suffer?

To be fair, it was an improvement on the ZZ Top and Kansas they were otherwise playing. Is that Stockholm Syndrome or the musical equivalent of price anchoring?


Congrats to your youngest.
Commiserations on having to endure that song
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
[Fark user image 425x566]

*waves* Hi Wilson.


Hello Tim.

Sounds like I'll be missing another good show. Just finished lunch, now it's back into the woods. Enjoy, folks!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Hello you two.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: NeoMoxie: Drowning in OMD right now.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xYba7Lv5Lp4]

Coincidentally, the restaurant we just got back from lunch at (to celebrate our youngest graduating from 8th grade) was playing OMD. It was, of course, that song. I'm only sharing because why should I be the only one who has to suffer?

To be fair, it was an improvement on the ZZ Top and Kansas they were otherwise playing. Is that Stockholm Syndrome or the musical equivalent of price anchoring?

Congrats to your youngest.
Commiserations on having to endure that song


Thanks!

And the Blue Peter is making up for it, and then some.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:
To be fair, it was an improvement on the ZZ Top and Kansas they were otherwise playing. Is that Stockholm Syndrome or the musical equivalent of price anchoring?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
[Fark user image 425x566]

*waves* Hi Wilson.

Hello Tim.

Sounds like I'll be missing another good show. Just finished lunch, now it's back into the woods. Enjoy, folks!


don't forget to tag brace north and brace south while you're up there.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
hahahahahahahahaha
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Yay! #EricHatesIPAs but hopefully loves mountains...


I do indeed love mountains!! If it weren't for the trees around my place I'd be able to see Rainier from my house*

*On the 3 days it isn't overcast here.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Hi! Enjoy your trip!
I hope there is no IPA around.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This reminds me of And Then We Go Doot
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Yay! #EricHatesIPAs but hopefully loves mountains...

I do indeed love mountains!! If it weren't for the trees around my place I'd be able to see Rainier from my house*

*On the 3 days it isn't overcast here.


I'm almost jealous.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Yay! #EricHatesIPAs but hopefully loves mountains...

I do indeed love mountains!! If it weren't for the trees around my place I'd be able to see Rainier from my house*

*On the 3 days it isn't overcast here.


fun fact: on my climb of rainier, i learned that "rainier" is native for "how much longer to the farking top"
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wha? Am I the only one that got a good chuckle out of the Bollocks doing Berlin?

*gasp* am I in the wrong thread again?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Yay! #EricHatesIPAs but hopefully loves mountains...

I do indeed love mountains!! If it weren't for the trees around my place I'd be able to see Rainier from my house*

*On the 3 days it isn't overcast here.


My dad used to live in Snowdonia.
You could see the mountain range from his house & he would know every single one by name (in Welsh) & he'd always point & tell me, "That one is such & such", And I could never bring myself to tell him I had no idea which one he was pointing at.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ready for the best Church service there is!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Wha? Am I the only one that got a good chuckle out of the Bollocks doing Berlin?

*gasp* am I in the wrong thread again?


and the stones.

so, in short, no.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Wha? Am I the only one that got a good chuckle out of the Bollocks doing Berlin?

*gasp* am I in the wrong thread again?


I chuckled. Does that count? :o)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Wha? Am I the only one that got a good chuckle out of the Bollocks doing Berlin?

*gasp* am I in the wrong thread again?


No, you are absolutely in the correct place. It was pretty funny.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hello from the top of Brace Mountain.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Yay! #EricHatesIPAs but hopefully loves mountains...

I do indeed love mountains!! If it weren't for the trees around my place I'd be able to see Rainier from my house*

*On the 3 days it isn't overcast here.

fun fact: on my climb of rainier, i learned that "rainier" is native for "how much longer to the farking top"


True statement.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ready. Wearing my button.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My church shoes
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: [Fark user image 425x566]

My church shoes


I see what you did there...
 
