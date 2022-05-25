 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Onion)   [Open "mass shooting_article form.docx" - populate local fields and names]   (theonion.com) divider line
148
    More: Sad, American films, Time, Black-and-white films, Mass murder, 50 Cent, The Massacre, terrible tragedy, Nationality  
•       •       •

2887 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 May 2022 at 1:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



148 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Onion is the last bastion of journalism.
 
AntiNerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there an app for that?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Onion is completely out of satire.   This country is a farking mess.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?


It's not about shaming them, it's about catharsis for us. A paltry consolation, I know, but it's all we've got.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone else out there completely radicalized by watching these massacres play out, month after month, year after year, and nothing changes?

Trick question, here's an example.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the move is to get birth control pills protected under the second amendment.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To stop gun deaths we need more guns. The government should just have free gun giveaways. More guns means less gun deaths. If you double the number of guns, you will reduce gun deaths by half. If you increase the number of guns by 10,000, you'll essentially never have gun deaths at all. The more guns there are, the less shootings you'll see. We need lots and lots more guns so that we have less gun deaths.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny how it's always the same article and I feel differently about it each time.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news, everybody!  Greg Abbott is taking a bold stand - the Texas Rangers, third in their division, are leading the investigation!  He's very concerned, almost Collinsesque.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stop dividing and vote harder!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd suggest going full China. They pretty successfully fought Covid AND gun violence.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: To stop gun deaths we need more guns. The government should just have free gun giveaways. More guns means less gun deaths. If you double the number of guns, you will reduce gun deaths by half. If you increase the number of guns by 10,000, you'll essentially never have gun deaths at all. The more guns there are, the less shootings you'll see. We need lots and lots more guns so that we have less gun deaths.


I know you're being sarcastic, but for the deranged people who actually think this way:

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if ONLY all the teachers had been packing heat!!!!!
 
It Smee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love The Onion. There's an article template for school shootings. What started as a dark joke has become normal. This is the world we live in. The Onion takes normal events and writes about them like news. Area Man does normal thing, No Way to Prevent School Shooting. This is life in America now. Kids getting murdered is just another everyday thing. That is a tragedy.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK. Let's stop pretending, right now, that this could not have been easily a mass baseball batting. On average, two out of ten battings are successful, and usually when one or more children are in scoring position. I'm not saying that baseball bats are as easy to purchase as guns, but we can all agree that these mass battings are much more boring than the mass shootings. And the crime scene umpires always get the situation wrong, which sucks. But whatcha gonna do?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxsteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?


The gun is not the problem.  If this guy had no access to a gun, what makes you think he wouldn't just wait until the kids were gathered near the parking lot and used his car to mow them down.  This guy was a dead ender intent on killing as many as he could on his way out.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many versions of this story have they had to publish so far
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rerunning the classics on their front page today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will never change.

I used to think if the children of Republican politicians were killed in shootings, that they would then act, but they wouldn't.

They would pray, maybe even FERVENTLY like Ted and Heidi Cruz are doing now (because that was always the missing component.  Prayers will work this time, because they are fervent,) but then would say they praise the bravery of their lost kids, who sacrificed themselves for America.

And honestly, I don't want anything to happen to Ted Cruz's kids or Dana Loesch's kids...they have suffered enough having those pieces of shiat as parents.

America's battle against gun crimes is over.  The guns won.  That toothpaste won't go back in the tube.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxsteel: darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?

The gun is not the problem.  If this guy had no access to a gun, what makes you think he wouldn't just wait until the kids were gathered near the parking lot and used his car to mow them down.  This guy was a dead ender intent on killing as many as he could on his way out.


Please do a thing that will earn me a timeout if I say it out loud
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KitchenBacon: So the Onion is completely out of satire.   This country is a farking mess.


They had another article about the shooting.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This and Sandy Hook prove Obama and Biden will kill as many kids as possible as justification to take your guns.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxsteel: darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?

The gun is not the problem.  If this guy had no access to a gun, what makes you think he wouldn't just wait until the kids were gathered near the parking lot and used his car to mow them down.  This guy was a dead ender intent on killing as many as he could on his way out.


Which is why other Western countries have just as many mass casualty incidents involving vehicles as we have with guns, amirite?
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: KitchenBacon: So the Onion is completely out of satire.   This country is a farking mess.

They had another article about the shooting.


When the satire is so sharp it can circumcise a gnat...
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: This and Sandy Hook prove Obama and Biden will kill as many kids as possible as justification to take your guns.


This is what happens when you take away millions of guns from people, like Obama and Biden did.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole front page:

https://www.theonion.com/
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: stop dividing and vote harder!


Every time you question your betters on FARK, a Republican gets a free vote.

EVERY SINGLE TIME!!!!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: if ONLY all the teachers had been packing heat!!!!!


i know you joke. but the (i believe 2?) school campus cops (pretty farked up that 600 second, third, and fourth graders had that as every day normal, but it's america) HAD guns. but the 18 YO shooter just shot both of them.

then locked himself in a classroom and attempted to murder every human in there. and he largely succeeded.

the school cops having their own guns was meaningless in the end.

the only thing that would have helped is if the shooter hadn't been able to buy as many and any kind of guns he wanted the day after his 18th birthday, with no check or waiting process.......
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: This and Sandy Hook prove Obama and Biden will kill as many kids as possible as justification to take your guns.


You joke, but every day is like survival for these kids. In reading the news, if we didn't hear the wicked words every day, we wouldn't believe it. I just don't know.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxsteel: darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?

The gun is not the problem.  If this guy had no access to a gun, what makes you think he wouldn't just wait until the kids were gathered near the parking lot and used his car to mow them down.  This guy was a dead ender intent on killing as many as he could on his way out.


But that's not what happened, is it you f*ckng imbecile?
 
COMALite J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governor Wheels is addressing now. Beto O'Rourke interrupted him to ask him about his support of loosening gun laws, and got yelled at and escorted out.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: The whole front page:

https://www.theonion.com/


Jesus.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxsteel: darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?

The gun is not the problem.  If this guy had no access to a gun, what makes you think he wouldn't just wait until the kids were gathered near the parking lot and used his car to mow them down.  This guy was a dead ender intent on killing as many as he could on his way out.


you're still here? you're unvaxxed self hasn't croaked of covid yet? what a shame......
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?

[Fark user image image 335x750]


Fine. Let's give body armor and guns to all the kids.
Now. It cost billions .
But that's probably the plan.
?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want a place where I can play my Furry games in peace!

Jesus CHRISTMAS why is this such a hard ask?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most liberals really aren't in favor of taking guns, despite being shown every few days why they should be.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: bthom37: darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?

[Fark user image image 335x750]

Fine. Let's give body armor and guns to all the kids.
Now. It cost billions .
But that's probably the plan.
?


Nothatssocialism.jpg
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: To stop gun deaths we need more guns. The government should just have free gun giveaways. More guns means less gun deaths. If you double the number of guns, you will reduce gun deaths by half. If you increase the number of guns by 10,000, you'll essentially never have gun deaths at all. The more guns there are, the less shootings you'll see. We need lots and lots more guns so that we have less gun deaths.


Works for drug cartels.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: To stop gun deaths we need more guns. The government should just have free gun giveaways. More guns means less gun deaths. If you double the number of guns, you will reduce gun deaths by half. If you increase the number of guns by 10,000, you'll essentially never have gun deaths at all. The more guns there are, the less shootings you'll see. We need lots and lots more guns so that we have less gun deaths.


You bring up good points, but you mentioned nothing about training these children on gun safety in the classroom. I don't know about you, but if I were a teacher, I'd feel a bit uncomfortable with dozens of kids in the same room with me, who have no training. It could get messy quick, and possibly end with a 44 embedded in a developing brain all because someone called someone else a dummy. No, this needs further thought, like maybe require that clips and magazines be kept in the kids' pockets, and the guns must be secured in the backpacks. Any kid not conceal carrying upon entering the school faces and automatic suspension. Two offenses, and it's expulsion and mandatory 4 years service in the Marine Core.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxsteel: darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?

The gun is not the problem.  If this guy had no access to a gun, what makes you think he wouldn't just wait until the kids were gathered near the parking lot and used his car to mow them down.  This guy was a dead ender intent on killing as many as he could on his way out.


Bare assertion is pathetically bare. This kid was obsessed with guns. Such people are generally just aching to use them.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: pxsteel: darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?

The gun is not the problem.  If this guy had no access to a gun, what makes you think he wouldn't just wait until the kids were gathered near the parking lot and used his car to mow them down.  This guy was a dead ender intent on killing as many as he could on his way out.

Which is why other Western countries have just as many mass casualty incidents involving vehicles as we have with guns, amirite?


Truck rams crowd in central Stockholm: 4 killed as truck hits crowd in Swedish capital (yahoo.com)

Four killed after car rams into crowd in Belgium (msn.com)

Both were in the last month
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: Good news, everybody!  Greg Abbott is taking a bold stand - the Texas Rangers, third in their division, are leading the investigation!  He's very concerned, almost Collinsesque.


 I want to know why he can't ask all Texas law enforcement to make  Perimeters around each school? Oh wait because they busy harassing poors and minorities
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxsteel: darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?

The gun is not the problem.  If this guy had no access to a gun, what makes you think he wouldn't just wait until the kids were gathered near the parking lot and used his car to mow them down.  This guy was a dead ender intent on killing as many as he could on his way out.

What an interesting observation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should make the people who sell the guns to the people who commit the crimes liable for murders by the latter.

There. Your right to bear arms isn't being infringed. The gun owning community just has an incentive to actually be as responsible as they claim to be.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: Most liberals really aren't in favor of taking guns, despite being shown every few days why they should be.


I'm not american. I'd take every single farking gun tomorrow.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxsteel: darkeyes: I find it amusing so many think they can shame Republicans into voting for gun regulation.  You are talking about a party that discredited masks and vaccines that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.  You think a handful of dead kids are going to sway them?

The gun is not the problem.  If this guy had no access to a gun, what makes you think he wouldn't just wait until the kids were gathered near the parking lot and used his car to mow them down.  This guy was a dead ender intent on killing as many as he could on his way out.


..and the horse you rode in on.
 
Displayed 50 of 148 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.