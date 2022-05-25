 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   Keaster meets end at 69   (krtv.com) divider line
    Sad, High school, high school, number of locations, American television actors, Graduation, American film actors, E. Keaster, Bill  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shouldn't make some of someone dying but OK Subby, I will admit it. You did good. Did you happen to know this guy?

Also, this obituary is a good one and should belong in the Obituary hall-of-Fame:

Georgia man's obituary: 'He attracted more women than a shoe sale at Macy's' (yahoo.com)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bill was born February 13, 1953, the oldest of four children to parents, Richard "Dick" and Marie Keaster.


(. _ .)


Also, nicely done submitter.  Subtle and succinct. *golf clap*
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
His chaps are now Keasterless.
 
chewd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Police Squad "You got a nice key store"
Youtube 9yBrign4KhE
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This man didn't get mocked enough when he was alive, I suppose
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not blank, it's blank.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
RIP "GET OFF YOUR KEISTER AND COME TO HIESTER"

Lil John "The Interview" Hiester Automotive Commercial 2016
Youtube xkGK0sWNqXA
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So Long Space Cowboy
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cheryl; son, Tell [...] Keaster

So apparently he was able to get off his Keaster at least at some point.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't want to know how they'll get the body out of the funeral home.
 
