(Denver Channel)   Ski patroller fired for failed drug test arrested for threatening to use fertilizer from his pot grow to blow up sheriff's office investigating his girlfriend's fentanyl-related death along with the cafe she worked at and a bike shop for some reason?   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Turns out the bike shop killed his girlfriend.  ♪ Dun dun DUUUUUUN!!♪
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should have just given the newspaper delivery kid his two dollars.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Colorado, or Oregon?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Do you realize how much of this mountain of cocaine is actually fentanyl???"
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can understand the Sheriff's office and the Bike shop.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My head hurts after trying to read that headline.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THE ARISTOCRATS!
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did he have multiple personalities?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought pot was supposed to mellow you out.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you know, you know:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm confused.  Hopefully, I won't be by the end of the next episode of "Soap."
 
