 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some time traveller)   The citizens of Antwerp got a nasty surprise this morning as they appeared to have travelled back in time to 1940. Stupid Flanders   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
23
    More: Creepy, Brussels Times  
•       •       •

1727 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 25 May 2022 at 9:50 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, that must have been a bit of a surprise (or not)!
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's no more color and everything reverted to grey tones again?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the film company did nazi that coming?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sozelle: There's no more color and everything reverted to grey tones again?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're lucky it's only a film shoot.  In America it would be a GOP convention.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: sozelle: There's no more color and everything reverted to grey tones again?

[Fark user image image 600x423]


geography fact for today: A twerp is a person that bites fart bubbles in the bathtub.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could have green screened that shiat
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The use of swastikas - even for a historically accurate movie -  is really unnecessary, all it really does is perpetuate and normalize the use of them, and when used for a laugh or a bit (looking at you, 30 Rock) it is tone deaf and dumb as fark.  There is more than enough nazi iconography that can be put on display to get the point across that yes, these would be nazis, without parading the major symbol of nazism aloft. 

And in the event you need the banners, CGI them in, but then edgelords gotta lord their edges.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: The use of swastikas - even for a historically accurate movie - is really unnecessary, all it really does is perpetuate and normalize the use of them, and when used for a laugh or a bit (looking at you, 30 Rock) it is tone deaf and dumb as fark.  There is more than enough nazi iconography that can be put on display to get the point across that yes, these would be nazis, without parading the major symbol of nazism aloft. 

And in the event you need the banners, CGI them in, but then edgelords gotta lord their edges.


That's moronic thinking. And no, CGI is not a magic button. You can hang a swastika banner for 0.000001% of the cost of CGI and it'll look a hundred times more realistic.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Could have green screened that shiat


No! Stop green-screening everything.
 
eKonk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: They're lucky it's only a film shoot.  In America it would be a GOP convention.


I assumed someone messed up Antwerp and Budapest somehow and it was just the PAC convention doing their usual thing.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Russ1642: sozelle: There's no more color and everything reverted to grey tones again?

[Fark user image image 600x423]

geography fact for today: A twerp is a person that bites fart bubbles in the bathtub.


Thats a fonzanoon
 
Mouser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: The use of swastikas - even for a historically accurate movie -  is really unnecessary, all it really does is perpetuate and normalize the use of them, and when used for a laugh or a bit (looking at you, 30 Rock) it is tone deaf and dumb as fark.  There is more than enough nazi iconography that can be put on display to get the point across that yes, these would be nazis, without parading the major symbol of nazism aloft. 

And in the event you need the banners, CGI them in, but then edgelords gotta lord their edges.


Naziism has been dead for over 70 years, yet you still recoil from the swastika like Dracula from a crucifix.
If you can't tell the difference between a Nazi rally and a role-play session, that's your problem.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Could have green screened that shiat


You die. You die and you go to Hell.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: vudukungfu: Could have green screened that shiat

You die. You die and you go to Hell.


You really want to see swastikas flying don't you?  Jeez.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: AcneVulgaris: Russ1642: sozelle: There's no more color and everything reverted to grey tones again?

[Fark user image image 600x423]

geography fact for today: A twerp is a person that bites fart bubbles in the bathtub.

Thats a fonzanoon


hey, hey- language!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

forgot what i came to say: good headline, etc.
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First the Antwerp monkeypox festival. Now this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not as bad as here where we have a crapton of those 1860s flags flying around and no movie being made.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
farking nazi's
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mouser: asmodeus224: The use of swastikas - even for a historically accurate movie -  is really unnecessary, all it really does is perpetuate and normalize the use of them, and when used for a laugh or a bit (looking at you, 30 Rock) it is tone deaf and dumb as fark.  There is more than enough nazi iconography that can be put on display to get the point across that yes, these would be nazis, without parading the major symbol of nazism aloft. 

And in the event you need the banners, CGI them in, but then edgelords gotta lord their edges.

Naziism has been dead for over 70 years, yet you still recoil from the swastika like Dracula from a crucifix.
If you can't tell the difference between a Nazi rally and a role-play session, that's your problem.


Naziisms dead? Someone should tell Paul Gosar.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I see their marketing department was successful with manufacturing "outrage" for the new exciting movie which will be released to a theater near you.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.