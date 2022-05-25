 Skip to content
(CNN)   NASA cameras have captured the eruption of Sharkcano, which I guess means there's another one of those damn sequels coming   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Earth, Hydrothermal vent, Volcano, Kavachi volcano, Carbon dioxide, Water  
deanis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Photographic evidence
nypost.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

deanis: Photographic evidence
[nypost.com image 850x566]


Additional image from a rare lava flow.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Joke's on you guts, I actually *do* have "Volcano Sharks" on my Bingo card.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is Tara Reid in this one?
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You guys, I should farking preview.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Sharknado XVIII: Sharks IN SPACE!!!"
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's no "Sharktopus".
 
Dodo David
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: "Sharknado XVIII: Sharks IN SPACE!!!"


Uh, sharks in space were featured in "Sharknado 3".
 
