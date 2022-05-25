 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   After a 4-year covid gap the Dakar Biennale, one of the largest events in the African modern art world, has returned for its 14th edition and it's just farking cool   (bbc.com) divider line
10
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 year... 🤔
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I too remember when covid hit in 2018.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: 4 year... 🤔


It's not an annual even. As the events are every second year, and 2020 was skipped, the last one was 4 years ago.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It must have been a long 2 years for subby.

Also I love this guy:
"F*ck these pants. I'm going balls out!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lord Rust: Peter von Nostrand: 4 year... 🤔

It's not an annual even. As the events are every second year, and 2020 was skipped, the last one was 4 years ago.


That just means the gap was doubled. Covid didn't cause the full four year wait, just added an additional two.

My sense of time is already farked thanks to Covid upending everything. Don't try making it worse, subby!
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Senegal seems like one of the most appealing countries in Africa.  Relatively stable, lots of art, and a majority Muslim country where most follow Sufism, the coolest type of Islam.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: It must have been a long 2 years for subby.

Also I love this guy:
"F*ck these pants. I'm going balls out!"
[Fark user image image 270x211]


Guy?
 
NewportBarGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sandro? About Biennale?

The dude abides.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
how about a better title...

AFTER SKIPPING ITS BI-ANNUAL EVENT DUE TO COVID....
 
too_amuzed
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just a four year gap?  Dakar hasn't been popular since the 80s.  Oh wait . . .
 
