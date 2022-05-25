 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 91 of WW3: Slovakian PM warns that they are next if Ukraine falls, Hungary declares state of emergency, Mariupol death toll at 22,000, and Lithuania vows to ship more military aid to Ukraine. It's your Wednesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

53 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2022 at 8:55 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Lithuania will transfer a new shipment of aid to Ukraine "to further support its defence against Russia," the Lithuanian ministry of defense said Wednesday.
On Twitter, Arvydas Anusauskas said the Baltic nation will send 20 M113 armored vehicles, 10 military trucks and 10 SUVs for demining operations.
"Our support is crucial for Ukraine's victory and defence of its sovereignty," he said, adding that "Lithuania provided the first assistance before the war started and now we are constantly thinking about additional effective support that is critical to Ukraine going forward."

Oleksandr Honcharenko, the mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, urged residents Wednesday not to return following a Russian airstrike overnight.
"An anxious night in Kramatorsk," he wrote in a statement on Facebook. "An air strike on residential areas and the private sector. No casualties. Friends, I understand how hard it is for you outside your hometown. But the enemy is getting closer. The danger is not somewhere out there, but here - nearby! It's too early to go back, no matter how hard it is for you."
Kramatorsk saw a deadly missile strike on a railway station in early April, killing at least 50 civilians, including five children, who were evacuating the fighting in the country's east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he can only talk with Vladimir Putin once the Russian President returns to the "real world."
"Once the President is prepared to leave his bubble of this alternative reality into the real world and talk to us, understand that a lot of people are being killed, including civilians, perhaps then, will he understand that we should start talking and should put the end to this war that he launched, his country is waging against us," Zelensky said via videoconference at a breakfast event moderated by Fareed Zakaria in Davos.
This is not the first time world leaders have accused Putin of being out of touch with reality when it comes to his motives for the war in Ukraine.
Putin said the Kremlin's invasion began to protect Russian speakers from genocide at the hands of "neo-Nazis," despite the lack of any concrete evidence. While Ukraine does have a far-right battalion playing a role in the resistance, Putin has exploited the fighting forces' neo-Nazi ties as a pretext for the warShortly after the invasion began, he referred to the country's leaders in Kyiv as a "gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis," despite the fact that Zelensky is Jewish.
US intelligence assessed in March that Putin's advisers were not properly informing him about the status of the war, including Russia's early failures on the battlefield.
Speaking to Zakaria on Wednesday, Zelensky said he could only talk with Putin directly, "with no intermediaries, no brokers."
The Ukrainian President also said Russia should withdraw its troops and equipment as the first step in negotiations between the two countries and that Ukraine will fight until "it regains all its territory back."
The event was hosted by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, a Ukrainian charity founded in 2006, and the investment advisory group EastOne.

British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced it will "fully exit" the Russian in light of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"M&S is a values-led business; therefore, as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, we ceased shipments to Russia on 3 March 2022," the company said in a yearly results report published Wednesday.
"Subsequently, we have made the decision to fully exit our Russian franchise and we have recognised a charge of £31 million ($38 million) in adjusting items, representing our full exit costs from Russia and business disruption in Ukraine."
Some context: M&S is the latest in a growing line of businesses that have abandoned or scaled back operations in Russia since it began its invasion of Ukraine.
On Monday, Starbucks said it had "made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market" after having previously paused its operations and stopped shipments of its products to Russia.
Last week, McDonald's said it was selling its Russia business after operating for more than 30 years in the region.
The burger chain said the "humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald's values."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has effectively halted all maritime trade at Ukrainian ports, according to newly declassified US intelligence, cutting off a critical export commodity for Ukraine and risking a global food crisis.
In the months since Russia moved to invade in February, it has established an "effective blockade" in the northern third of the Black Sea, according to a US official who provided a declassified map of the region to CNN on the condition of anonymity.
The map analyzes the density of ships coming in and out of Ukrainian ports before and after the start of the conflict, showing an almost total drop-off of commercial traffic to ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov after the start of the invasion. A third map provides a current visualization of the density of Russian naval vessels clustered in the Black Sea off Ukraine's coast, highlighting "hotbeds of activity," according to the US official.
"The impact of Russia's actions cannot be understated as Ukraine's seaborne exports are vital to global food security," the US official said, echoing the broad assessment of Western analysts and government officials.
Ukraine provides about 10% of the world's wheat exports, the official noted, the vast majority of which exit the country from Black Sea ports.

"Mariupol is now a city of ghosts," an adviser to the mayor of the ruined Ukrainian port city said Tuesday.
Speaking to CNN's Melissa Bell, Petro Andriushchenko - who has fled to Ukrainian-held territory - said Mariupol town hall officials believe at least 22,000 residents of the city were killed during three months of war - a figure that cannot be independently verified, with the free press now unable to access the city and those still inside too scared to speak openly.
The figure of 22,000 is based, Andriushchenko said, on the many contacts he and other town hall officials continue to have with officials trapped inside. But he believes the actual figure could be much higher.
Andriushchenko said the process of reburying the dead has been complicated by Russian official insistence that reclaimed bodies be brought to a morgue and that a person claiming a body must agree to record a video in which the applicant says the deceased was killed by the Ukrainian military.
Based on the information gathered from his network of sources, Mariupol has been thrown back to the Middle Ages, Andriushchenko said.
"It is absolutely dark inside the city. The only lights are from Russian troops and Russian patrols," he said. "Everywhere it's the smell of death and the smell of fire."
The mayor's adviser said his contacts paint a picture of a city in the grips of a humanitarian catastrophe with very little contact to the outside world. Mobile phone connections are only just beginning to be re-established.
He said residents are unable to move freely, with special passes needed for any movement within the city and a filtration system keeping them from fleeing altogether.
Mariupol has been at the center of a ferocious, months-long battle between Ukrainian government forces and Russian soldiers and pro-Russian fighters.
It officially fell to Russian forces Friday when the last group of the Azovstal fighters at the steel plant they had been holding out in for several weeks surrendered.

Russian forces have taken the contested town of Svitlodarsk in the eastern Donbas region and Ukrainian forces have withdrawn, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.
"About 10,000 civilians remain in occupied Svitlodarsk," Kyrylenko said Tuesday. "No more than 30% of the population left the city. Today, May 24, the Russian army entered Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region. Russian flags have already been hoisted there."
According to Kyrylenko, Svitlodarsk had been surrounded on three sides, and the city had not been under intense shelling, so much of the civilian population remained.
"This is not a retreat [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine], but a regrouping," he said. "This is the right and logical decision in this situation to save the lives of [the military] and regroup."
Pro-Russian Telegram channels showed images of the Russian flag being hoisted over the city administration building in Svitlodarsk.
Kyrylenko also described the situation as "very difficult" in Lyman, a city further north in Donetsk region. "The situation there is now one of the tensest along the entire front line," he said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have marked the start of "a third world war," and Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated "as soon as possible" if the world wants to preserve civilization.
That was the stark message that Hungarian-born billionaire and philanthropist George Soros delivered on Tuesday to attendees at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"Even when the fighting stops, as it eventually must, the situation will never revert" to where it was before, warned the 91-year-oldSoros.
"Other issues that concern all of humanity - fighting pandemics and climate change, avoiding nuclear war, maintaining global institutions - have had to take a back seat to that struggle. That's why I say civilization may not survive."
The former hedge fund manager, who is chair of Soros Fund Management LLC and founder of the Open Society Foundations, is famous for using his wealth to help foster open societies and create inclusive democracies with governments that are held accountable.
But after the events of September 11, he noted, the tide began to turn against open societies. As a result, "repressive regimes are now in the ascendance and open societies are under siege," he said Tuesday. "Today, China and Russia present the greatest threat to open society."

The Ukrainian military has for the first time released footage of special forces using foreign-made kamikaze drones targeting Russian positions. According to the Ukrainian military, the drone was equipped with a powerful explosive that caused damage to a Russian tank after it flew into it.
"The combat use of kamikaze UAVs is a constant practice for SOF of Ukraine in the war with Russian invaders," the Ukrainian military said. "This is a good example of how the help of foreign partners together with the training and professionalism of our soldiers give positive results at the front."
The US sent 100 Switchblade drones to the Ukrainian military in April. The small, portable, so-called kamikaze drones carry warheads and detonate on impact. The smallest model can hit a target up to 6 miles (about 10 kilometers) away, according to a company that produces the drones.

The Slovakian Prime Minister issued a stark warning about the future of his country should Russia defeat Ukraine during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos Wednesday.
"If Ukraine fails, Slovakia is next," Prime Minister Eduard Heger told other EU and business leaders. 
"They (Ukraine) have to win," he said.
Heger went on to criticize members of the European Union for relying too heavily on Russian energy. He urged leaders to "stop compromising" their principles when dealing with Russia.
"We basically traded our values for cheap gas and oil for too long," he said. "Compromising with Putin caused a war in Ukraine. An aggressive war, people are dying." 
Ukrainians are "shedding their own blood for our values, so we don't have to," Heger said.
Entry into the Union: Heger asked the bloc to work with Ukraine and the western Balkans to come up with "standardized rules so they can accede to the EU."
Ukraine has, in recent years, deepened its economic and political ties with the EU, and Kyiv has expressed a desire to join. Nations in the western Balkans have also sought accession for several years.
Joining the bloc usually takes several years, as nations must satisfy strict criteria for membership before engaging in negotiations.
However, some current EU leaders have rebuffed the idea that its membership could be fast-tracked due to the invasion.
"There's no such thing as a fast-tracking of accession, such a thing doesn't exist," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in March.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be interesting to see what some escorts for commercial shipping might garner.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bit that got me was the sale of the football team.  For $5B.  All of which is being seized and used for reparations and humanitarian aid.

While all this is good...  isn't there a bit of a legal grey area here?  Yes, I realize the current owner is under sanctions, and as such property is subject to seizure.  But these sanctions usually end at some point.  Isn't the property usually returned at same time?

If so, this amounts to a $5B theft.  The idea is to squeeze these bastards, not rob them blind.

/And no, I am not pro-Russia... just flabbergasted.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
Ukrainian soldier, call sign Viking, was captured in #Chernihiv region with 8 others and tortured.
The vehicle he was transported on exploded on a mine. russian crew burned inside, and 9 POWs managed to escape. Viking led them all to safety. Now he is on the frontlines again.

Неймовірне спасіння з російського полону бійця 58-і бригади та бій у Лукашівці.
Youtube y-E-iOCAjZo


CC subtitles are in English.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
Did you know that 🇺🇦 emergency service has a diver dog?🐶
This is Naida, a new collaborator of the group of search, diving and rescue operations of the rescue team of #Cherkasy region.
The divers decided to teach a purebred shepherd, who showed discipline and passion for water!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Second tweet in the thread has video of Naida
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin plans to use starvation as a tool of conquest.  Maybe we should just nuke him.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Our defenders 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/w9GIuvqSCH
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) May 25, 2022
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Putin plans to use starvation as a tool of conquest.  Maybe we should just nuke him.


cant. makes us worse than him.

'sides, the people who are gonna starve are going to be the poor, like always. In africa, yemen, etc. He's not interested in conquering those places.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Володимир Зеленський
@ZelenskyyUa
Ukraine government official
Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS  over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.
3:51 AM · May 25, 2022
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Володимир Зеленський
@ZelenskyyUa
Ukraine government official
Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS  over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.
3:51 AM · May 25, 2022



Honestly wondering here....

Do you think between buffalo, TX and all the other small scale rando shootings that happen on a daily basis in the US every day that more american civilians have been killed in the last few weeks than in Ukraine? i know the army is a different story but civilians just out doing their day, shopping, whatever.

the fact that i even kinda thought about this and wondered if the data was available is appalling in its own right.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Putin plans to use starvation as a tool of conquest.  Maybe we should just nuke him.


BuT ThEn He WilL UsE NuClEaR WeApOnS!!!11!
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: Володимир Зеленський
@ZelenskyyUa
Ukraine government official
Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS  over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.
3:51 AM · May 25, 2022


Honestly wondering here....

Do you think between buffalo, TX and all the other small scale rando shootings that happen on a daily basis in the US every day that more american civilians have been killed in the last few weeks than in Ukraine? i know the army is a different story but civilians just out doing their day, shopping, whatever.

the fact that i even kinda thought about this and wondered if the data was available is appalling in its own right.


But today is about the 'Thoughts and Prayers! (TM)'!  It's too soon to talk about gun control!  We must grieve for these poor families!

/Instead of getting off your farking arse and enacting some decent laws
//Or hell, enforcing the original constitution.  You want a gun, fine.  Join an official, regulated militia (not a white power organization), and you'll be allowed *A* rifle.  Not a farking gun made for war.  Handguns, nope.  Those are not for civilians.  If you are an actual hunter, allowed multiple riffles depending on game.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: If so, this amounts to a $5B theft.


How much were all the destroyed Ukrainian cities and dead Ukrainian citizens worth?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
❗Advisor to the mayor of #Mariupol, Pyotr Andryushchenko, said that at least 22 thousand citizens died in #Mariupol during the three months of the war.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: Володимир Зеленський
@ZelenskyyUa
Ukraine government official
Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS  over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.
3:51 AM · May 25, 2022


Honestly wondering here....

Do you think between buffalo, TX and all the other small scale rando shootings that happen on a daily basis in the US every day that more american civilians have been killed in the last few weeks than in Ukraine? i know the army is a different story but civilians just out doing their day, shopping, whatever.

the fact that i even kinda thought about this and wondered if the data was available is appalling in its own right.


Not even close.

I mean, we suck, yeah, but there are a LOT of civilians dying in UA.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Father_Jack: Tracianne: Володимир Зеленський
@ZelenskyyUa
Ukraine government official
Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS  over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.
3:51 AM · May 25, 2022


Honestly wondering here....

Do you think between buffalo, TX and all the other small scale rando shootings that happen on a daily basis in the US every day that more american civilians have been killed in the last few weeks than in Ukraine? i know the army is a different story but civilians just out doing their day, shopping, whatever.

the fact that i even kinda thought about this and wondered if the data was available is appalling in its own right.

Not even close.

I mean, we suck, yeah, but there are a LOT of civilians dying in UA.


And that is something to be said. We suck, yes, but less than russia.

Yeah us?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: namegoeshere: Father_Jack: Tracianne: Володимир Зеленський
@ZelenskyyUa
Ukraine government official
Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS  over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.
3:51 AM · May 25, 2022


Honestly wondering here....

Do you think between buffalo, TX and all the other small scale rando shootings that happen on a daily basis in the US every day that more american civilians have been killed in the last few weeks than in Ukraine? i know the army is a different story but civilians just out doing their day, shopping, whatever.

the fact that i even kinda thought about this and wondered if the data was available is appalling in its own right.

Not even close.

I mean, we suck, yeah, but there are a LOT of civilians dying in UA.

And that is something to be said. We suck, yes, but less than russia.

Yeah us?


Yay, not yeah. Stupid autocorrect.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bloobeary: GrogSmash: If so, this amounts to a $5B theft.

How much were all the destroyed Ukrainian cities and dead Ukrainian citizens worth?


Any you missed the point entirely.  That is on the government and army of Russia, not citizens.  Yes, ok, the guy is one of the mafia lords.  But again, usually when these items are seized as part of sanctions, AFAIK, they are returned when the sanctions are lifted.

I note that the funds from the Russian government haven't been seized (to the tune of what, $284B) just frozen, yet the property of a private individual has been seized and will be sold off with no recompense.

That is where my issue is.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://www.understandingwar.org
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: The bit that got me was the sale of the football team.  For $5B.  All of which is being seized and used for reparations and humanitarian aid.

While all this is good...  isn't there a bit of a legal grey area here?  Yes, I realize the current owner is under sanctions, and as such property is subject to seizure.  But these sanctions usually end at some point.  Isn't the property usually returned at same time?

If so, this amounts to a $5B theft.  The idea is to squeeze these bastards, not rob them blind.

/And no, I am not pro-Russia... just flabbergasted.


No, f&ck em.

Plus, British law allows seizures like this.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
KyivPost
@KyivPost
·
20s
#Nike is leaving the Russian market. The company has decided not to extend the franchising agreement with Inventive Retail Group that oversees 37 Nike retail stores in #Russia.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Solvakia needs to accept peace by ceding land to Russia.  Why won't they do that?

- NYT Editorial Staff
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Counteroffer from Denmark: How about we just give Ukraine harpoon missiles and they blow all your ships out of the water?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: GrogSmash: The bit that got me was the sale of the football team.  For $5B.  All of which is being seized and used for reparations and humanitarian aid.

While all this is good...  isn't there a bit of a legal grey area here?  Yes, I realize the current owner is under sanctions, and as such property is subject to seizure.  But these sanctions usually end at some point.  Isn't the property usually returned at same time?

If so, this amounts to a $5B theft.  The idea is to squeeze these bastards, not rob them blind.

/And no, I am not pro-Russia... just flabbergasted.

No, f&ck em.

Plus, British law allows seizures like this.


You don't become an oligarch in Russia without being part of the machine.

There's no moral grey area here, if you're confiscating something owned by a wealthy Russia national, you're confiscating it from exactly the right person.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.