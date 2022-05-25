 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Released after five years in a Russian prison, Jehovah's Witness returns to Denmark and STILL can't get anyone to open the front door   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Prison, Danish Jehovah's Witness, Dennis Christensen, Criminal law, religious group, Jehovah's Witnesses, Russian authorities, Russian prison  
•       •       •

725 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if Russia is locking up Jehovah's Witnesses we may need to reconsider their status as pure evil.
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: You know, if Russia is locking up Jehovah's Witnesses we may need to reconsider their status as pure evil.


Lol no.

/Their leadership anyway.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think Jehovah's Witnesses are annoying, wait until you meet Elon's Fans:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: You know, if Russia is locking up Jehovah's Witnesses we may need to reconsider their status as pure evil.


Russia or Jehovah's Witnesses?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*Ding Dong!*
Occupant: "Who is there?"
Alligator: "I am an alligator."
Occupant: "Do not lie. You are one of those annoying Jehovah's Witnesses. I do not open the door for them."
Alligator: "I am too an alligator. Just look through your window."
[Occupant looks through window]
Occupant: "Oh, you are not a Jehovah's Witness. That is a relief. I will unlock the door."
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said Jehovah!  Ouch! Stop that!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: [Fark user image 460x259]
*Ding Dong!*
Occupant: "Who is there?"
Alligator: "I am an alligator."
Occupant: "Do not lie. You are one of those annoying Jehovah's Witnesses. I do not open the door for them."
Alligator: "I am too an alligator. Just look through your window."
[Occupant looks through window]
Occupant: "Oh, you are not a Jehovah's Witness. That is a relief. I will unlock the door."


Be careful of those alligators wanting to try to make you believe in something else though:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: You know, if Russia is locking up Jehovah's Witnesses we may need to reconsider their status as pure evil.


Can you choose smart and funny on the same post?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know Jehovah's witnesses get a lot of dislike, but pretty much every one I have ever met was a very nice person.
I have a soft spot for them because when I was little we left our house to go on a family vacation, and my dad left his wallet on the roof of the car. Jehovah's witnesses who were going door to door found his wallet, returned it and refused to take any money.
And they are certainly much more Christ-like than most Christians in this country.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ostman: SpectroBoy: You know, if Russia is locking up Jehovah's Witnesses we may need to reconsider their status as pure evil.

Lol no.

/Their leadership anyway.


It's like Ivory Soap..   99 and 44/100 % pure evil
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuburbanCowboy: I know Jehovah's witnesses get a lot of dislike, but pretty much every one I have ever met was a very nice person.
I have a soft spot for them because when I was little we left our house to go on a family vacation, and my dad left his wallet on the roof of the car. Jehovah's witnesses who were going door to door found his wallet, returned it and refused to take any money.
And they are certainly much more Christ-like than most Christians in this country.


How did they return it if you were on vacation?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's telemarketers. If ever there was a religious group deserving of persecution it's those guys.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Within their own congregation JW's have some odd beliefs. They may go door to door, but at least they aren't trying to push their agenda on anyone through laws and politicians. For the most part, they are kind people. Most of the flaws exist in their governing body, but again, they don't try to weave a sphere of influence though the community. If the worst thing they do to you is bother you on a Saturday afternoon and try to talk, that is one of the least invasive religions ever.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russia banned Jehovah's Witnesses in a kangaroo court, because they refuse military service, would not salute the Russian flag, and view the Russian Orthodox Church as "unchristian."

Tell me any of those things are wrong.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: I know Jehovah's witnesses get a lot of dislike, but pretty much every one I have ever met was a very nice person.
I have a soft spot for them because when I was little we left our house to go on a family vacation, and my dad left his wallet on the roof of the car. Jehovah's witnesses who were going door to door found his wallet, returned it and refused to take any money.
And they are certainly much more Christ-like than most Christians in this country.


pre-2000 my brother was attending a Kingdom Hall in TN USA. he was slowly earning privileges in the Hall. he began dating a woman who's dad was the Chief Water Buffalo in that Hall. in time my brother and the woman married. while it is not considered a wise thing, my brother journals on a daily basis and uses his writing to spot trends in his life. his new wife came across his box of notebooks and read his personal writing. then she took the journals to her Dad who made copies for all the Elders in the Kingdom Hall, and they sat and read the history of my brothers personal thoughts. then the Dad and the elders called in my brother, spoke shiat to him and dismissed him from the Hall; all those who knew him would shun him in public. obviously my brother lost his privileges in the Kingdom Hall and was left very hurt. not long afterward he divorced his wife.
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ugh.  Yet another Crime Against Humanity committed by the Russian government - loosing a Jay-Dub onto the innocent people of Denmark.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: I know Jehovah's witnesses get a lot of dislike, but pretty much every one I have ever met was a very nice person.
I have a soft spot for them because when I was little we left our house to go on a family vacation, and my dad left his wallet on the roof of the car. Jehovah's witnesses who were going door to door found his wallet, returned it and refused to take any money.
And they are certainly much more Christ-like than most Christians in this country.


I go to a Spanish congregation, and let me tell you the people in the English ones are straight up odd.  I'm serious, the group I am in is pretty chill and decent, but the English congregation is full of real zealots.  They are really into the whole shun and burn thing.  One of them went to Mexico and met my wife's cousin.  They wound up getting married and the comments made about her in the hall really pointed to a level of racism I never suspected.  Talk about eye opening.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: SuburbanCowboy: I know Jehovah's witnesses get a lot of dislike, but pretty much every one I have ever met was a very nice person.
I have a soft spot for them because when I was little we left our house to go on a family vacation, and my dad left his wallet on the roof of the car. Jehovah's witnesses who were going door to door found his wallet, returned it and refused to take any money.
And they are certainly much more Christ-like than most Christians in this country.

pre-2000 my brother was attending a Kingdom Hall in TN USA. he was slowly earning privileges in the Hall. he began dating a woman who's dad was the Chief Water Buffalo in that Hall. in time my brother and the woman married. while it is not considered a wise thing, my brother journals on a daily basis and uses his writing to spot trends in his life. his new wife came across his box of notebooks and read his personal writing. then she took the journals to her Dad who made copies for all the Elders in the Kingdom Hall, and they sat and read the history of my brothers personal thoughts. then the Dad and the elders called in my brother, spoke shiat to him and dismissed him from the Hall; all those who knew him would shun him in public. obviously my brother lost his privileges in the Kingdom Hall and was left very hurt. not long afterward he divorced his wife.


Good for him.  He never really had a wife!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
shoulda sactrificed them and dumped their body in a river, nobody'd miss a Jehovah's Witness; that's why they walk around knocking on doors, they have no friends, because they have no forebrains, zero critical thinking skills.

Jehovah's Witnesses have literal sh*t for brains.

-Thor, God of Thunder
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: SpectroBoy: You know, if Russia is locking up Jehovah's Witnesses we may need to reconsider their status as pure evil.

Russia or Jehovah's Witnesses?


Why not both?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll never forgive the Witnesses for watering down Prince's later music so blandly.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Within their own congregation JW's have some odd beliefs. They may go door to door, but at least they aren't trying to push their agenda on anyone through laws and politicians. For the most part, they are kind people. Most of the flaws exist in their governing body, but again, they don't try to weave a sphere of influence though the community. If the worst thing they do to you is bother you on a Saturday afternoon and try to talk, that is one of the least invasive religions ever.


Other than knocking at the door, or leaving literature, they are pretty harmless.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.