Watch a truck driver convert an 18-wheeler into a 10-wheeler
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic TV Theme: 18 Wheels of Justice (Full Stereo)
Youtube RSLb8p2p9UE
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mental illness is a hell of a drug.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta admire his sticktoitiveness.
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today is the day I say fark this job.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Sir David Attenborough's voice:

To get past the obstacle the trailer sheds its rear wheels, a novel trick which evolved to help it escape predators. But not to worry, they'll grow back in a few weeks.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouch. That's going to be expensive. And he just kept going. He probably just lost his license AND his job pulling that shiat.

/ The first thing you learn when you start driving something THAT big is when you're just better off calling a wrecker

// I suppose that he could have disconnected the trailer and come at it from a different angle...but that would have cost time.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SWIFT: "You're hired!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Gotta admire his sticktoitiveness.


No....actually...you do not. This person was a danger to everyone on the road.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I can ... I know I can ... I know I can.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can see the point where he lost that last fark he had to give.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He likely thought he was going to take out the obstacle, instead of his trailer, which was a failure to begin with. I've seen these assholes take out stop signs with this attitude.

They should not be in charge of anything potentially dangerous. Give them school paste and edible crayons and put them in a corner. I wonder if even a job as a Walmart greeter might be too dangerous to others around them.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I like how he just keep going like he didn't notice.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Swift or Western Express?
 
robodog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Swift or Western Express?


Undoubtedly has worked for both =)
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Freedom convoyers having trouble integrating back in society.
 
stevecore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BFletch651: Gotta admire his sticktoitiveness.

No....actually...you do not. This person was a danger to everyone on the road.


Lighten up.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was behind a semi-trailer doing that ram-it-through thing around a tight S corner underneath a railroad bridge. He made it through though with some scraping.

Good to see those bollards are tougher than a big rig. He's probably used to running over yield sign posts which readily yield.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've done something similar before... at least hitting posts like that.

I was in undergrad, pulling a 38' racing trailer for our solar car team, and the tow vehicle didn't have extended mirrors, so I couldn't see to the side of me.

The first time, I had just been driving for some incredibly long day (as support vehicles weren't allowed on the race route, and I had to backtrack to another state, head north to some road that paralleled I70, go west into another state, back south, then east to where the finish line was for the day... so like 200 miles out of the way.

Bud meets me up near the parking lot, then guides me through a field to where our team is... and I didn't pay attention to the fact that he walked through a gate.  So as he turns right, I start following him and I scraped the right side, damaging the side door's lock mechanism.

The second time, they had agreed that we could use the race route so long as we got out an hour before the start for the day.  So I pulled out, but for some reason that I don't remember (bad navigation?  Waiting for the others in our convoy?) we turned into a residential street.  So I had to jackknife the trailer to turn it around.  But whoever had wired up the vehicle had done it wrong, and the turn signals were reversed if I used the plug in the bed of the truck for the 5th wheel, so I was using the one on the bumper for the ball hitch.

So I ended up ripping out the connections when I jackknifed it.  After we got back on the road, JC radioed to tell me that I had no break lights.  I squeezed the balance box, and realized I had no trailer brakes at all.  So pulled onto the frontage road.  I assessed what needed to be done, and I had the tools, but someone said 'maybe we should pull into this parking lot and get off the street'

... and I was parked next to a lamp post,  so ended up bending the axle on the trailer, which caused two tires to rub and we were stuck.   And we didn't have the right tools to get the tire off.

... so then waited 2+ hours for AAA, as we didn't know there was an automotive place 1/4 mile further down the road.

/not going to talk about the fiasco trying to get the axle repaired
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BFletch651: Gotta admire his sticktoitiveness.

No....actually...you do not. This person was a danger to everyone on the road.


Well, maybe to everyone in the parking lot. I doubt that he made it to the road.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

turboke: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/RSLb8p2p9UE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Dafuq am I watching? o_O
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And that's when he quit but the office doesn't know yet.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BFletch651: Gotta admire his sticktoitiveness.

No....actually...you do not. This person was a danger to everyone on the road.


Was? You mean 'is', right?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I like how he just keep going like he didn't notice.


I think he didn't notice.
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: In Sir David Attenborough's voice:

To get past the obstacle the trailer sheds its rear wheels, a novel trick which evolved to help it escape predators. But not to worry, they'll grow back in a few weeks.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: iheartscotch: BFletch651: Gotta admire his sticktoitiveness.

No....actually...you do not. This person was a danger to everyone on the road.

Was? You mean 'is', right?


I mean...I assume that he eventually stopped or was stopped. But...that might be a bridge too far these days.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The guys that put those pipe bollards in


lisaturtleblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Ouch. That's going to be expensive. And he just kept going. He probably just lost his license AND his job pulling that shiat.

/ The first thing you learn when you start driving something THAT big is when you're just better off calling a wrecker

// I suppose that he could have disconnected the trailer and come at it from a different angle...but that would have cost time.


I can see him losing his job but how would the DMV have any idea this even happened and suspend his licence?
 
sid244
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
AUTOBOTS, TRANSFORM and AGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oneiros: /not going to talk about the fiasco trying to get the axle repaired


Pray, continue.
 
wxboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: iheartscotch: Ouch. That's going to be expensive. And he just kept going. He probably just lost his license AND his job pulling that shiat.

/ The first thing you learn when you start driving something THAT big is when you're just better off calling a wrecker

// I suppose that he could have disconnected the trailer and come at it from a different angle...but that would have cost time.

I can see him losing his job but how would the DMV have any idea this even happened and suspend his licence?


His (now former) employer could, I suppose, report the incident to the DMV, if there's a process for that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: iheartscotch: Ouch. That's going to be expensive. And he just kept going. He probably just lost his license AND his job pulling that shiat.

/ The first thing you learn when you start driving something THAT big is when you're just better off calling a wrecker

// I suppose that he could have disconnected the trailer and come at it from a different angle...but that would have cost time.

I can see him losing his job but how would the DMV have any idea this even happened and suspend his licence?


It's not like there is a video or anything.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wxboy: Russ1642: iheartscotch: Ouch. That's going to be expensive. And he just kept going. He probably just lost his license AND his job pulling that shiat.

/ The first thing you learn when you start driving something THAT big is when you're just better off calling a wrecker

// I suppose that he could have disconnected the trailer and come at it from a different angle...but that would have cost time.

I can see him losing his job but how would the DMV have any idea this even happened and suspend his licence?

His (now former) employer could, I suppose, report the incident to the DMV, if there's a process for that.


Can you call back on Tuesday? Sue's away until then and she's the only one who knows how to fill in those reports.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Backed my car into the garage door last week, so I'm getting a kick out of this

Long story involving sunlight, reflections, tinted windows, dark garage door, and personal stupidity.
Only $300 to fix it. Lesson learned.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: wxboy: Russ1642: iheartscotch: Ouch. That's going to be expensive. And he just kept going. He probably just lost his license AND his job pulling that shiat.

/ The first thing you learn when you start driving something THAT big is when you're just better off calling a wrecker

// I suppose that he could have disconnected the trailer and come at it from a different angle...but that would have cost time.

I can see him losing his job but how would the DMV have any idea this even happened and suspend his licence?

His (now former) employer could, I suppose, report the incident to the DMV, if there's a process for that.

Can you call back on Tuesday? Sue's away until then and she's the only one who knows how to fill in those reports.


Methany is never in office. Neither is Methlinda, or Meth-Ann. Elizameth is there occasionally, but usually is strung out after a long lunch.
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Committing to it and dragging the trailer away at the end is just...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That guy by the dumpster at the end though...
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Oneiros: /not going to talk about the fiasco trying to get the axle repaired

Pray, continue.


Not as interesting.

A long day driving up to Macado, Pennsylvania to the trailer manufacturer to get said axle, then someone else delivered it and the trailer to a garage in Virginia to do the repairs.

I was supposed to pick it up on a Friday, but this was the days before GPS and maybe even mapquest, so I had some rudimentary directions, and went down in the tow vehicle to retrieve the trailer.

But I'm driving along, and the name of the road changes.  I didn't know that it was just while going through a town that it had a different name, as I'm from an area where roads sometimes turn at an intersection, so I circled back and wasted an hour or so near DC rush hour trying to find where the road went.

Ended up wasting so much time that I didn't make it to the garage before they closed for the night... which being a Friday, meant we didn't have a trailer for the weekend, and couldn't take out out to get some road time in.  (As it was being built in DC)

It was someone else who broke the tailgate off, because they were unhitching the 5th wheel, and neglected to consider the trailer hitch didn't clear the tailgate (but you couldn't put it down first, because the trailer was too close), so pulled forward with speed and folded the tailgate as it ripped away.

And another person who tried squeezing the tow vehicle (F350 with duleys) down a narrow alleyway and smashed in the extended wheel fairing.


/has more interesting stories from the 24' trailer.... Like running out of gas in Georgetown, DC
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: He likely thought he was going to take out the obstacle, instead of his trailer, which was a failure to begin with. I've seen these assholes take out stop signs with this attitude.

They should not be in charge of anything potentially dangerous. Give them school paste and edible crayons and put them in a corner. I wonder if even a job as a Walmart greeter might be too dangerous to others around them.


Watched a guy take out an entire stoplight in Vegas where that holy cow (sic) restaurant used to be.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Ouch. That's going to be expensive. And he just kept going. He probably just lost his license AND his job pulling that shiat.

/ The first thing you learn when you start driving something THAT big is when you're just better off calling a wrecker

// I suppose that he could have disconnected the trailer and come at it from a different angle...but that would have cost time.


"Dammit, I can't let anything slow me down. Those kids are depending on this shipment of baby formula!"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

X-Geek: iheartscotch: Ouch. That's going to be expensive. And he just kept going. He probably just lost his license AND his job pulling that shiat.

/ The first thing you learn when you start driving something THAT big is when you're just better off calling a wrecker

// I suppose that he could have disconnected the trailer and come at it from a different angle...but that would have cost time.

"Dammit, I can't let anything slow me down. Those kids are depending on this shipment of baby formula!"


It it was a truckload of white powder, it wasn't baby formula.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And he keeps going!

Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a new definition of optimism....
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
.
.
.
Article calls them the "hind wheels."

ain't never heard that before.
.
.
.
 
cgremlin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I got the load to the destination.  I don't see what the problem is."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: iheartscotch: Ouch. That's going to be expensive. And he just kept going. He probably just lost his license AND his job pulling that shiat.

/ The first thing you learn when you start driving something THAT big is when you're just better off calling a wrecker

// I suppose that he could have disconnected the trailer and come at it from a different angle...but that would have cost time.

I can see him losing his job but how would the DMV have any idea this even happened and suspend his licence?


There's a video of it.

Also....the company that employed the driver could face some liability problems if the roadway was damaged with this stunt. You'd REALLY want to get out in front of something like that because it can cost stupid amounts of money to fix.
 
Marmotking
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: .Article calls them the "hind wheels." ain't never heard that before.
.
.

Saw that too.  Makes the Attenborough references even more funnier.
.
 
