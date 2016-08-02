 Skip to content
(KGUN 9 Tucson)   Walmart, making billions cutting staff, and forcing people to self checkout, is now prosecuting geriatrics for missing items in their carts   (kgun9.com) divider line
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad optics. Have LP walk over and do a friendly "I think we missed something". If the person isn't trying to conceal, treat it as a mistake. You haven't trained the public to do that job. I think 95% of unconcealed thefts are of the "oops, I missed it" type and will get a bemused chuckle before the person pays for the item. Even if they thought they were about to get away with it.
 
wild9
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Three person job. I load the items, someone scans and someone bags. Keeps the focus solely on your specific task.

Now I gotta pay attention to what's in my cart, did I scan this already? fark, I got no room here so squished bread it is.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Bad optics. Have LP walk over and do a friendly "I think we missed something". If the person isn't trying to conceal, treat it as a mistake. You haven't trained the public to do that job. I think 95% of unconcealed thefts are of the "oops, I missed it" type and will get a bemused chuckle before the person pays for the item. Even if they thought they were about to get away with it.


I've literally been at my car and packing shiat when I realized I forgot to pay for my water. Told my son we gotta go back and pay for it...and we did.

When I worked retail, I'd get calls from people telling me they forgot to pay and they want to make right. We'd thank them for their honest and tell them it's okay (usually it was small stuff like some dog food or soda)
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the guy with the cart full of items is free and clear due to a non-pursuit policy once they go out the doors
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another reason I attempt to avoid shopping at Walmart, even though my wife insists we visit there to "save money". I need to give her remainders how cruel the company is to their staff and their customers, as well as how damaging the company is to the economy..
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Meanwhile, the guy with the cart full of items is free and clear due to a non-pursuit policy once they go out the doors


Walmart doesn't have such a policy, it's a "Murder you, if you shoplift" policy: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2016/08/02/i-cant-breathe-walmart-employees-charged-with-fatally-crushing-suspected-shoplifter/
 
The Brains
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Another reason I attempt to avoid shopping at Walmart, even though my wife insists we visit there to "save money". I need to give her remainders how cruel the company is to their staff and their customers, as well as how damaging the company is to the economy..



Walmart is one of the biggest worldwide causes of carbon emissions

I just about refuse to go there. Kroger is a close second of suck.

Guess I really am about to turn 40. I have retail brand preferences.

(Costco membership worth it?)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Aar1012: wildcardjack: Bad optics. Have LP walk over and do a friendly "I think we missed something". If the person isn't trying to conceal, treat it as a mistake. You haven't trained the public to do that job. I think 95% of unconcealed thefts are of the "oops, I missed it" type and will get a bemused chuckle before the person pays for the item. Even if they thought they were about to get away with it.

I've literally been at my car and packing shiat when I realized I forgot to pay for my water. Told my son we gotta go back and pay for it...and we did.

When I worked retail, I'd get calls from people telling me they forgot to pay and they want to make right. We'd thank them for their honest and tell them it's okay (usually it was small stuff like some dog food or soda)


Yeah you need to watch your ass on that - thing being if you make that call, you are admitting to theft.  Sure you didn't mean to, sure you're trying to do the right thing, and none of that matters a single farking bit if they decide to push it.  And some places will, optics or no optics, sanity or no sanity, because fark you that's why.  And legally, you are indeed farked
 
valkyrie40205
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is interesting as I have found in my experience that Walmart's self checkout is usually the smoothest experience. The Kroger self checkout frequently dings me for unscanned items that were definitely scanned.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's just a prank, I'm pledging a fraternity.
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I use the Neighborhood Market near work from time to time. Due to the time of day I am in the store there is never a manned checkout so self checkout is the only option. Since it is usually only two or three small items it is not an issue. The only problem is all the cameras they have on each station to ensure nobody walks out without paying for every tangerine.

My routine is I always remove my mask for a second so they can see my face clearly. I then show each item to the camera then scan and bag it. Initially the staff told me that was not necessary since they could see my every move. I told them I was not taking any chances and would make certain they saw every item clearly so they could know I was not a shoplifter.

After two years of doing it the staff just leaves me alone to do my routine
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Walmart monitors almost always just wave me through on the way out of the door. I always have my receipt visible though and ready to present to them so that may help, along my honest face.

The Sam's Club next door though is far more rigorous and always check.  I've only had two goofs.  One was I missed a gallon of milk and the pointed me to customer service to ring it up.  The other was a couple of weeks ago when pointed out I had missed an item which surprised me because I now count the items as check.  Turns out I had two item bar codes close together and the scanner picked one of them twice.  Back to customer service to fix it and get a $13 refund because I had scanned the more expensive item twice.  It's not always a bad experience.
 
ssa5
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what is wrong with this world. A minimum wage lowest level employee actually gives a #$*@& about $30 not being scanned at a company making billions, a that profit is solely based on them paying below living standards.

If I had to work at Walmart, streams of people could walk by carrying large screen TVs and I would not give a damn. When the manager asks why I just stood there I would reply "Well see here, you pay me $15 to be here. Stopping them costs extra, sorry buddy but nothing is free aside from TVs at Walmart".
 
madcitymac
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark Walmart in the arse with a rusty chainsaw.
I've still never spent a cent of my own money there, nor Amazon.
They are both evil personified.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A Walmart employee is going to be shot over this.

"Sir you have stolen something."
"No I haven't"
"Come with me." Grabs old dudes arm.
"No. Let go."
"Sir, we are calling the police.."
"Good."
BLAM.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1. This is why I go to a clerk if at all possible. The store isn't passing me any savings, the clerk needs a job, and I'm not in any hurry. Self check has always been a scam by the owners on all of us.

2. If they did this to me they'd be charging me for assault too. I'm not trying to Internet tough guy, I have low tolerance for this shiat, make hasty decisions, and know I'd be on camera and caught.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Aar1012: wildcardjack: Bad optics. Have LP walk over and do a friendly "I think we missed something". If the person isn't trying to conceal, treat it as a mistake. You haven't trained the public to do that job. I think 95% of unconcealed thefts are of the "oops, I missed it" type and will get a bemused chuckle before the person pays for the item. Even if they thought they were about to get away with it.

I've literally been at my car and packing shiat when I realized I forgot to pay for my water. Told my son we gotta go back and pay for it...and we did.

When I worked retail, I'd get calls from people telling me they forgot to pay and they want to make right. We'd thank them for their honest and tell them it's okay (usually it was small stuff like some dog food or soda)


So far I have stolen a bag of potatoes first weekend at a Super-Walmart when that was new. It was in the undercarriage of the cart. The other item was a bottle of sakè at Target I forgot to move from my upper cart to the belt. Sometimes we goof and win a steal.

My basic business  model is finding forgotten unopened objects that should have been obvious to someone, but apparently I have the only app that can reach deep.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ssa5: This is what is wrong with this world. A minimum wage lowest level employee actually gives a #$*@& about $30 not being scanned at a company making billions, a that profit is solely based on them paying below living standards.

If I had to work at Walmart, streams of people could walk by carrying large screen TVs and I would not give a damn. When the manager asks why I just stood there I would reply "Well see here, you pay me $15 to be here. Stopping them costs extra, sorry buddy but nothing is free aside from TVs at Walmart".


"Why did you stand there."

"Well, I could get hurt if I tried to stop them and the company really doesn't want that liability."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Walmart slags: Come with us.
Me: I'd like to see your badge
Slags: We work for Walmart
Me: Then you had better take your hands off of me right this second or it's assault and I will press charges
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Walmart isn't forcing me to self checkout; i don't go there.
j/k, i've been attempting to acclimate to the Meijer self checkout.
it's bad stuff- people milling about in close proximity to me is much more stressful than a longer wait in a cashier lane
 
Creoena
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Our local grocery store took out self-checkouts because people were deliberately or accidentally forgetting to scan items and it was costing them more than just paying some 16-year-old minimum wage to be a cashier.

/the local Wal-Mart is 100% self-checkout with usually just one person monitoring
//no greeter or person checking receipts
///I'm sure plenty of theft is occurring
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Brains: DarkSoulNoHope: Another reason I attempt to avoid shopping at Walmart, even though my wife insists we visit there to "save money". I need to give her remainders how cruel the company is to their staff and their customers, as well as how damaging the company is to the economy..


Walmart is one of the biggest worldwide causes of carbon emissions

I just about refuse to go there. Kroger is a close second of suck.

Guess I really am about to turn 40. I have retail brand preferences.

(Costco membership worth it?)


I'm 41 and I have retail brand preferences!

For my region, ShopRite is my preference for Halal meat and poultry (Newark, NJ ShopRite is the only one I am aware of so far, in the tri-state area, of Halal cold cuts) from a regional supermarket chain, though Costco in Ocean Township of Monmouth County nearby me does carry the Halal meat brand known as 'Pre' (Poultry brand in the area is called 'Oasis', and their packaging looks similar to older Perdue Farms blue/yellow packaging). There are other Halal places in my area of New Jersey, but their quality varies (and their shelf items are often expired).

Wegmans is another good place for more exotic products (NY's Upstate Farms Intense Chocolate Milk, is one of my favorite chocolate milk brands) and well made store brand items, Ocean Township has one.

Costco is good in both quality of items and the fact that they pay their employees a living wage and good benefits.

As for what brand convenience store I prefer, it's actually Sheetz of Pennsylvania! Deep fat fryer for mozzarella sticks, items you wouldn't see at other convenience stores, and clean bathrooms (I wish we had them in New Jersey).

/Don't feel bad, I've had brand preferences since I've driven a car and had the ability to choose, though I do wander to other supermarket and other companies (either chain or single mom-and-pop stores) when I need something specific and/or get curious of what is in that particular place
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: 1. This is why I go to a clerk if at all possible. The store isn't passing me any savings, the clerk needs a job, and I'm not in any hurry. Self check has always been a scam by the owners on all of us.

2. If they did this to me they'd be charging me for assault too. I'm not trying to Internet tough guy, I have low tolerance for this shiat, make hasty decisions, and know I'd be on camera and caught.


I like self-checkout.  Don't have to talk to anyone.  I just scan my stuff and go.  I'm sure I've missed an item here and there, but nothing that I can remember.  No one in the store seemed to care if I did.
Self-checkout is convenient and quick........especially if you're just buying one or two items and want to GTFO
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Brains: DarkSoulNoHope: Another reason I attempt to avoid shopping at Walmart, even though my wife insists we visit there to "save money". I need to give her remainders how cruel the company is to their staff and their customers, as well as how damaging the company is to the economy..


Walmart is one of the biggest worldwide causes of carbon emissions

I just about refuse to go there. Kroger is a close second of suck.

Guess I really am about to turn 40. I have retail brand preferences.

(Costco membership worth it?)


Thankfully in NYC there are no Walmarts, so lifetime total, I've shopped in a Walmart just three times while travelling.

We have a Costco membership even though we are just 2 people in a one bedroom apartment.  I'd say yes, it's worth it although recently the prices are making it not much of a bargain.  They used to have a 35 can flat pack of diet coke for 9.95.  In a year it's gone up to 14.95.

There still are bargains to be had for sure though.  Sometime online there are coupons for a membership for 40/year.  See if you can find one and try it for a year.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Brains: DarkSoulNoHope: Another reason I attempt to avoid shopping at Walmart, even though my wife insists we visit there to "save money". I need to give her remainders how cruel the company is to their staff and their customers, as well as how damaging the company is to the economy..


Walmart is one of the biggest worldwide causes of carbon emissions

I just about refuse to go there. Kroger is a close second of suck.

Guess I really am about to turn 40. I have retail brand preferences.

(Costco membership worth it?)


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes.
 
Muta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: thealgorerhythm: 1. This is why I go to a clerk if at all possible. The store isn't passing me any savings, the clerk needs a job, and I'm not in any hurry. Self check has always been a scam by the owners on all of us.

2. If they did this to me they'd be charging me for assault too. I'm not trying to Internet tough guy, I have low tolerance for this shiat, make hasty decisions, and know I'd be on camera and caught.

I like self-checkout.  Don't have to talk to anyone.  I just scan my stuff and go.  I'm sure I've missed an item here and there, but nothing that I can remember.  No one in the store seemed to care if I did.
Self-checkout is convenient and quick........especially if you're just buying one or two items and want to GTFO


Self checkout is great if it is one or two items.  If you have a week's worth of food though, it is a PIA.  There just isn't enough space in the bagging area to hold all the bagged food.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And yet....

I had a credit card stolen, by someone at Sprint (the only place that I used that card), and they went into a store and stole $5000 worth of merchandise. Luckily, the credit card company rejected the charges. I used some google-fu and tracked the thief down, got their name, address, etc.
I called the store and told them who stole their stuff, and the reply was:  " Thanks, but no thanks. We lose a bunch more than that every day, we just write it off. "
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: A Walmart employee is going to be shot over this.

"Sir you have stolen something."
"No I haven't"
"Come with me." Grabs old dudes arm.
"No. Let go."
"Sir, we are calling the police.."
"Good."
BLAM.


I'm Canadian so not likely to shoot anyone, but any door greeter trying to stop me leaving the store is going to have a bad time.  I'm not going to be illegally detained as a thief because some minimum wage moron is overstepping their authority.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD, FOLKS!

FREEEEEDOMMMMM!
 
