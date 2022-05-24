 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Judge lets convicted insurrectionist off with probation. Insurrectionist promptly goes on Laura Ingraham's show to deny what she did. Judge admits he farked up, puts her in jail for 60 days   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When you can draw a direct line between the beliefs of these people and those responsible for allowing attacks in schools to take place (because they're the same people), I think execute every last one of these insurrectionist coonts. The simple fact of being at a protest to attempt to overturn a democratic election should be enough to class you as a seditionist, and hang from the gallows, let alone those who stormed the Capitol. They're traitors. Worse than that they're anti-democratic and on the path to creating the kind of country where not only will being lgbtq+ be grounds for internment in re-education camps, so will being an atheist, a democrat, or just generally not a serf.

They're not sorry, they're liars. IF they're sorry they're sorry their coup failed.
They need to be stopped now, before it's too late.

/grumpier than usual this morning.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh wow 60 days that's harsh.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the judge should treat them like seditionists then?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock them all up.
Until they are sentenced
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Lock them all up.
Until they are sentenced


Or sentient.  Whichever comes last.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It turned out I have a hard time discerning sincerity," Lamberth says

Translation from whiteglish: She wasn't Black, so what was I supposed to do, throw her in jail!?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the facial expression of a baby with their binky.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

ryanjreilly: Judge Royce C. Lamberth noted once again that he got rolled when he sentenced Anna Morgan Lloyd to probation, and then she went on Laura Ingraham and downplayed her actions. "It turned out I have a hard time discerning sincerity," Lamberth says.


That would seem like it would be an important skill for a farking judge.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this dumb hillbilly from Idaho was just being herself in the trial and the judge was thinking she's clearly mentally disabled and shouldn't be in jail

Idaho here probably worships Ingraham and thinks the 60 days is worth meeting Mrs. Trumpenfuhrer
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Original: Original Tweet:

ryanjreilly: Judge Royce C. Lamberth noted once again that he got rolled when he sentenced Anna Morgan Lloyd to probation, and then she went on Laura Ingraham and downplayed her actions. "It turned out I have a hard time discerning sincerity," Lamberth says.

That would seem like it would be an important skill for a farking judge.


A judge is just a lawyer who's metastasized.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a senior judge in DC and a visiting judge in Texas per Wiki

Is that because he got tired of just hearing cases with Blah people and wanted to give some red necks in Texas light sentences?
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proud rebels who stand up to tyranny, except when under oath and facing jail time.  Then it's time to kiss ass and lie.

Then right back to being a dime store Rambo!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It turned out I have a hard time discerning sincerity," Lamberth says.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>> "It turned out I have a hard time discerning sincerity," Lamberth says.

If only there were a name, a title, for a person who has notable abilities in evaluation and disposal of law breakers...
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: This is the facial expression of a baby with their binky.

[Fark user image 425x502]


It's funny cause that's a Nerf gun painted black
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like when artificial vision systems have trouble recognizing people with dark skin? American judges have trouble recognizing guilty people with light skin.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: He's a senior judge in DC and a visiting judge in Texas per Wiki

Is that because he got tired of just hearing cases with Blah people and wanted to give some red necks in Texas light sentences?


He's a mixed bag. He's authored more than few conservative leaning opinions, but he also flat out ruled that the Department of the Interior under Reagan was racist in their treatment of Indians, to the point that Justice managed to get him removed from the case for "being too biased." He also prevented the destruction of evidence of torture at Gitmo while leading the court that ruled on their habeas corpus petitions.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the holy hell is she holding?  A grenade launcher?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Original: Original Tweet:

ryanjreilly: Judge Royce C. Lamberth noted once again that he got rolled when he sentenced Anna Morgan Lloyd to probation, and then she went on Laura Ingraham and downplayed her actions. "It turned out I have a hard time discerning sincerity," Lamberth says.

That would seem like it would be an important skill for a farking judge.


It turns out that humans really suck at detecting lies.  It's not a skill you can develop, either, aside from the most basic ability to identify inconsistent statements and obvious untruths.  People who claim a special ability to detect lies really have just developed an ability to fool themselves.  This includes police, lawyers, and judges.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading comprehension lacking in the headline.  Hemphill and Lloyd are two different people which is why they have two different names. One got 60 days while the other received probation.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 days huh? I got that for my second DUI. I didn't kill or injure anyone, and all I tried to overthrow was my stomach full of alcohol.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: Is this like when artificial vision systems have trouble recognizing people with dark skin? American judges have trouble recognizing guilty people with light skin.


Yes and they are both dataset related. If there are not enough examples of something in the dataset, then the AI cannot learn to recognize it.

Now WHY the training datasets are bad is a better question.

Why are there not more POC than white people in the training set for images (for CV)?

Why are there not more white people judged guilty in similar circumstances to POC (for CRT)?
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: Bondith: Original: Original Tweet:

ryanjreilly: Judge Royce C. Lamberth noted once again that he got rolled when he sentenced Anna Morgan Lloyd to probation, and then she went on Laura Ingraham and downplayed her actions. "It turned out I have a hard time discerning sincerity," Lamberth says.

That would seem like it would be an important skill for a farking judge.

It turns out that humans really suck at detecting lies.  It's not a skill you can develop, either, aside from the most basic ability to identify inconsistent statements and obvious untruths.  People who claim a special ability to detect lies really have just developed an ability to fool themselves.  This includes police, lawyers, and judges.


That's not exactly true. But just like any observation test, it's better if the subject remain unaware they are being observed for any particular reason in order to get a more natural reaction. Better for interrogation than for cross-examination where all eyes are on the stand.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing any of those chucklefarks were sincere about was their desire to hang Mike Pence.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure that slap on the wrist for trying to overthrow the government will really teach them, and they'll never do it again.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Slaxl: When you can draw a direct line between the beliefs of these people and those responsible for allowing attacks in schools to take place (because they're the same people), I think execute every last one of these insurrectionist coonts. The simple fact of being at a protest to attempt to overturn a democratic election should be enough to class you as a seditionist, and hang from the gallows, let alone those who stormed the Capitol. They're traitors. Worse than that they're anti-democratic and on the path to creating the kind of country where not only will being lgbtq+ be grounds for internment in re-education camps, so will being an atheist, a democrat, or just generally not a serf.

They're not sorry, they're liars. IF they're sorry they're sorry their coup failed.
They need to be stopped now, before it's too late.

/grumpier than usual this morning.


I wanted all their heads mounted on sticks from the very beginning.  Because otherwise they're just a festering wound that is going to cause gangrene eventually.  Then we'll have to cut the whole limb off.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: What in the holy hell is she holding?  A grenade launcher?


black-painted nerf rifle.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Veloram: Raoul Eaton: Bondith: Original: Original Tweet:

ryanjreilly: Judge Royce C. Lamberth noted once again that he got rolled when he sentenced Anna Morgan Lloyd to probation, and then she went on Laura Ingraham and downplayed her actions. "It turned out I have a hard time discerning sincerity," Lamberth says.

That would seem like it would be an important skill for a farking judge.

It turns out that humans really suck at detecting lies.  It's not a skill you can develop, either, aside from the most basic ability to identify inconsistent statements and obvious untruths.  People who claim a special ability to detect lies really have just developed an ability to fool themselves.  This includes police, lawyers, and judges.

That's not exactly true. But just like any observation test, it's better if the subject remain unaware they are being observed for any particular reason in order to get a more natural reaction. Better for interrogation than for cross-examination where all eyes are on the stand.


Yes, it is exactly true.  Some people get caught in lies because they're bad at it.  But a skilled liar can fool anyone.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: So this dumb hillbilly from Idaho was just being herself in the trial and the judge was thinking she's clearly mentally disabled and shouldn't be in jail

Idaho here probably worships Ingraham and thinks the 60 days is worth meeting Mrs. Trumpenfuhrer


Does Idaho have Hillbillies or Jack Pine Savages or some other regional troglodyte variant?

Viagra Boys - Troglodyte (Official Audio)
Youtube a0s1tNzhkOM
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Is this like when artificial vision systems have trouble recognizing people with dark skin? American judges have trouble recognizing guilty people with light skin.


She was found guilty.

And, now has to serve the probation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Call the Guy: So this dumb hillbilly from Idaho was just being herself in the trial and the judge was thinking she's clearly mentally disabled and shouldn't be in jail

Idaho here probably worships Ingraham and thinks the 60 days is worth meeting Mrs. Trumpenfuhrer

Does Idaho have Hillbillies or Jack Pine Savages or some other regional troglodyte variant?

[YouTube video: Viagra Boys - Troglodyte (Official Audio)]


I like the Jimmy Castor version
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And now in 61 days she'll get to go on Laura Ingram and be hailed as a hero.

/Need to change the units of time there judge- imagine she's a Black 18 year old caught with a dime bag and sentence accordingly
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
60 days is a good start.  For every damn one of the insurrectionists.  What, they thought it was a party?  Is getting caught up in the moment a valid excuse now?  Farkwits...
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Slaxl: When you can draw a direct line between the beliefs of these people and those responsible for allowing attacks in schools to take place (because they're the same people), I think execute every last one of these insurrectionist coonts. The simple fact of being at a protest to attempt to overturn a democratic election should be enough to class you as a seditionist, and hang from the gallows, let alone those who stormed the Capitol. They're traitors. Worse than that they're anti-democratic and on the path to creating the kind of country where not only will being lgbtq+ be grounds for internment in re-education camps, so will being an atheist, a democrat, or just generally not a serf.

They're not sorry, they're liars. IF they're sorry they're sorry their coup failed.
They need to be stopped now, before it's too late.

/grumpier than usual this morning.

I wanted all their heads mounted on sticks from the very beginning.  Because otherwise they're just a festering wound that is going to cause gangrene eventually.  Then we'll have to cut the whole limb off.


You say that about January 6th but it easily applies to 1860.  We're long past needing to cut limbs off.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Slaxl: When you can draw a direct line between the beliefs of these people and those responsible for allowing attacks in schools to take place (because they're the same people), I think execute every last one of these insurrectionist coonts. The simple fact of being at a protest to attempt to overturn a democratic election should be enough to class you as a seditionist, and hang from the gallows, let alone those who stormed the Capitol. They're traitors. Worse than that they're anti-democratic and on the path to creating the kind of country where not only will being lgbtq+ be grounds for internment in re-education camps, so will being an atheist, a democrat, or just generally not a serf.

They're not sorry, they're liars. IF they're sorry they're sorry their coup failed.
They need to be stopped now, before it's too late.

/grumpier than usual this morning.


Don't feel bad.  This is perfectly rational thinking.  We have to start thinking about the greater good.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Oh wow 60 days that's harsh.


Well, we can't over inconvenience these assholes, right? >.>
 
KCinPA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the Twitter link is gone and no mention of Hemphill being on the Laura Ingrahm show. And it seems her sentence was immediate at the trial.  Very curious 🤨

"At Hemphill's sentencing hearing Tuesday, Senior US District Judge Royce Lambert gets straight to the point and tells Hemphill that she will be serving time behind bars. As tempting as it is to be lenient in a situation like this, I have found it to be such a serious offense because it is such a serious event in our country's history," Lamberth said. "I have to agree with the government's recommendation in this case. I believe there must be a penalty when it's such a serious offense."

Another of the 1/6 idiots did go on Fox so just some confusion?

""I got a suspended sentence on my first conviction, and it turned out to be a gross sentencing error on my part," Lamberth said. "The defendant appeared contrite at the time and the next day made statements on national television that were embarrassing for both me and her and I found it difficult to see the sincerity."
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Oh wow 60 days that's harsh.


Army Basic Training is longer.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: Slaxl: When you can draw a direct line between the beliefs of these people and those responsible for allowing attacks in schools to take place (because they're the same people), I think execute every last one of these insurrectionist coonts. The simple fact of being at a protest to attempt to overturn a democratic election should be enough to class you as a seditionist, and hang from the gallows, let alone those who stormed the Capitol. They're traitors. Worse than that they're anti-democratic and on the path to creating the kind of country where not only will being lgbtq+ be grounds for internment in re-education camps, so will being an atheist, a democrat, or just generally not a serf.

They're not sorry, they're liars. IF they're sorry they're sorry their coup failed.
They need to be stopped now, before it's too late.

/grumpier than usual this morning.

Don't feel bad.  This is perfectly rational thinking.  We have to start thinking about the greater good.


The greater good.

Also you're both goddamn right. We've coddled evil assholes for no goddamn reason for far too long. Civil cooperation with sociopaths does not make for a civil society.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: AdmirableSnackbar: Oh wow 60 days that's harsh.

Army Basic Training is longer.


Yes, because basic training is actually trying to teach people a lesson or two.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These people should be doing years for what they did and miss the next two elections.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: And now in 61 days she'll get to go on Laura Ingram and be hailed as a hero.

/Need to change the units of time there judge- imagine she's a Black 18 year old caught with a dime bag and sentence accordingly


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Slaxl: When you can draw a direct line between the beliefs of these people and those responsible for allowing attacks in schools to take place (because they're the same people), I think execute every last one of these insurrectionist coonts. The simple fact of being at a protest to attempt to overturn a democratic election should be enough to class you as a seditionist, and hang from the gallows, let alone those who stormed the Capitol. They're traitors. Worse than that they're anti-democratic and on the path to creating the kind of country where not only will being lgbtq+ be grounds for internment in re-education camps, so will being an atheist, a democrat, or just generally not a serf.

They're not sorry, they're liars. IF they're sorry they're sorry their coup failed.
They need to be stopped now, before it's too late.

/grumpier than usual this morning.


While I tend to agree with the people who actually entered the capitol building being held to task as their actions were illegal I dont think just being part of a protest should in any way be grounds for any action. Yeah if its found out that you were protesting an obviously legal elections results then people should mock you at a minimum, but legal action? Yeah no thanks.
I'm curious what the charge was to put her in jail for 60 days is after she was sentenced to probation. I'll have to read up on it later when I get a chance but on its face, again with no other knowledge of the facts, it would seem unless there was a gag order in place once sentenced you cant legally just throw someone in jail for being an idiot. Last i checked idiocy wasn't a crime. Best guess is something along the lines of perjury or something. Must go read.
Any who glad that the proceedings are moving forward on these arses. May they get everything they deserve.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Must be some of that White Privilege I've read so much about.

     
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows: Ragin' Asian: This is the facial expression of a baby with their binky.

[Fark user image 425x502]

It's funny cause that's a Nerf gun painted black


I was wondering WTF kind of rifle is that. Looked more like a grenade launcher.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Must be some of that White Privilege I've read so much about.

     [Fark user image 297x171]


And here's today's racist shiathead with his shiatty take. Good job!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet he feels that defendants that aren't white, just aren't sincere.
 
