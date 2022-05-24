 Skip to content
(Lex 18)   Something f**ky is happening in Laurel County   (lex18.com) divider line
32
    Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Tiffany Rene Belt  
posted to Main » on 25 May 2022 at 8:30 AM



32 Comments
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Loool.  Subby, you magnificent basterd.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
That's a hard 27
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Resting Bubbles Face.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I predict good things for this thread.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some one make badges now.
We gonna need them later.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a long, hard ass road she's on.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I bet she's single.
 
Flincher
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now I want to know what her parents look like. 
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Step up and take a bow, Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flincher: Now I want to know what her parents look like. [media2.giphy.com image 480x270]


They probably had a family resemblance to each other. . .
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If that's 27, I'm 112.
 
NickBob78
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those pigs didn't need to knock her teeth out.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I dub this Grumpy Renee.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flincher: Now I want to know what her parents look like. [media2.giphy.com image 480x270]


I really don't think you do.

Yikes. Damn. Wow. Oof.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe she left her teeth behind this morning. She could probably give a mean gumjob though, so she's got that going for her.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How did a nice British girl like that get all the way from London to Kentucky?
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I bet she's single.


Ooooh, wish me luck!
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's hard to smile without teeth.
 
Flincher
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Flincher: Now I want to know what her parents look like. [media2.giphy.com image 480x270]

They probably had a family resemblance to each other. . .


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: That is a long, hard ass road she's on.


I think she was used as the road
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Flincher: Now I want to know what her parents look like. [media2.giphy.com image 480x270]

They probably had a family resemblance to each other. . .


Ah, small towns.  Where you have to make sure you double check the family tree before farking someone.
 
Flincher
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Boojum2k: Flincher: Now I want to know what her parents look like. [media2.giphy.com image 480x270]

They probably had a family resemblance to each other. . .

Ah, small towns.  Where you have to make sure you double check the family tree before farking someone.


Pretty sure they said "fark it" a long time ago
 
erktrek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves...
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: Maybe she left her teeth behind this morning. She could probably give a mean gumjob though, so she's got that going for her.


It would be very mean
 
steklo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ah, small towns.  Where you have to make sure you double check the family tree before farking someone.


Nah, in small towns like this, it's like going to one's family reunion, looking for a date.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bitter beermeth face!!!
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kentucky is just a hideous place to live when it comes to health and dental care (among many things), and their politicians like Mitch and Rand (who is a farking PHYSICIAN, fer krissakes) don't give a wet fart about it.
 
Snort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Toofwess.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jakedata: How did a nice British girl like that get all the way from London to Kentucky?


She's one of the Kingsmen?
 
