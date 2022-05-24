 Skip to content
(Twitter)   In this corner, the New Appeasement Times. And in the opposite corner, the Kyiv Independent   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
LockeOak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ukraine doesn't want peace, they want to smash every Russian in Ukraine into a chunky paste with the nearest brick until they are righteously victorious over said chunky paste.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People who enable bullies are worse trash than the bullies themselves.
 
Theeng
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LockeOak: Ukraine doesn't want peace, they want to smash every Russian in Ukraine into a chunky paste with the nearest brick until they are righteously victorious over said chunky paste.


That's how you get actual long-term peace.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LockeOak: Ukraine doesn't want peace, they want to smash every Russian in Ukraine into a chunky paste with the nearest brick until they are righteously victorious over said chunky paste.


Ukraine desperately wants peace, but they're being forced to fight for it. The Russians are the ones who destroyed it, and it won't be restored until they withdraw.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I spent longer than I would like to admit talking to someone who was insisting a "negotiated settlement" wasn't surrender, even if things were being surrendered as a term of the settlement.

It was all because he was defending Noam Chomsky, who thinks that Ukraine losing to Russia is inevitable, and should negotiate for peace instead of fighting back, and that the states shouldn't arm Ukraine in order to pressure them to look for a diplomatic solution.

For a socialist, I have noticed Chomsky sure likes to defend fascist regimes, so long as they are opposed to the states.

The New York Times seems to be echoing Chomsky.

fark that, Slava Ukraini.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, the New York "Peace In Our" Times never misses an opportunity to be wrong.

And New York Times Pitchbot never misses being a pitch perfect parody of their disingenuous hot takes.

This one is about Taiwan.

https://twitter.com/DougJBalloon/status/1529092435963437056
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Discordulator: I spent longer than I would like to admit talking to someone who was insisting a "negotiated settlement" wasn't surrender, even if things were being surrendered as a term of the settlement.

It was all because he was defending Noam Chomsky, who thinks that Ukraine losing to Russia is inevitable, and should negotiate for peace instead of fighting back, and that the states shouldn't arm Ukraine in order to pressure them to look for a diplomatic solution.

For a socialist, I have noticed Chomsky sure likes to defend fascist regimes, so long as they are opposed to the states.

The New York Times seems to be echoing Chomsky.

fark that, Slava Ukraini.


Here is a response from a few Ukrainians to Noam regarding that.

/Slava Ukraini!
 
Klicrai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope Ukraine pushes them all the way out and reclaims Crimea... and that Putin lives just long enough to see it happen.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Discordulator: I spent longer than I would like to admit talking to someone who was insisting a "negotiated settlement" wasn't surrender, even if things were being surrendered as a term of the settlement.

It was all because he was defending Noam Chomsky, who thinks that Ukraine losing to Russia is inevitable, and should negotiate for peace instead of fighting back, and that the states shouldn't arm Ukraine in order to pressure them to look for a diplomatic solution.

For a socialist, I have noticed Chomsky sure likes to defend fascist regimes, so long as they are opposed to the states.

The New York Times seems to be echoing Chomsky.

fark that, Slava Ukraini.

Here is a response from a few Ukrainians to Noam regarding that.

/Slava Ukraini!


One of Chomsky's translators, a Ukrainian  had a few choices words, too. Thanks for the link, it's a great read!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Discordulator: I spent longer than I would like to admit talking to someone who was insisting a "negotiated settlement" wasn't surrender, even if things were being surrendered as a term of the settlement.

It was all because he was defending Noam Chomsky, who thinks that Ukraine losing to Russia is inevitable, and should negotiate for peace instead of fighting back, and that the states shouldn't arm Ukraine in order to pressure them to look for a diplomatic solution.

For a socialist, I have noticed Chomsky sure likes to defend fascist regimes, so long as they are opposed to the states.

The New York Times seems to be echoing Chomsky.

fark that, Slava Ukraini.


As a lefty lefty, I say fark Noam Chomsky, fark fascists and fark those that want to compromise with them. Looking at you, Centrist Dems.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Klicrai: I hope Ukraine pushes them all the way out and reclaims Crimea... and that Putin lives just long enough to see it happen.


I hope they push the Russians all the way back to wherever Putin is hiding, and shoot him in the head.
 
