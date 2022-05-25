 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFDM Port Arthur)   Mad Man runs over Galveston police sergeant John Hamm during Go Topless week. Christina Hendricks sadly unavailable for comment   (kfdm.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Community rallies, Galveston County, Texas, Greater Houston, Galveston County Sergeant, Galveston, Texas  
•       •       •

347 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get the feeling Galveston is going to rethink this party next year.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hamm became Bacon.
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's worth asking Ms. Hendricks whether she has a comment or two.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logic523: I think it's worth asking Ms. Hendricks whether she has a comment or two.


In order to minimize the disruption to her day, perhaps we can ask for her thoughts while she is jumping rope or during dine other form of vigorous exercise...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logic523: I think it's worth asking Ms. Hendricks whether she has a comment or two.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We still need a Texas tag

/More every day, it seems
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media2.houstonpress.comView Full Size


A topless week? Why was I not informed?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.