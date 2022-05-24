 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Shut up and take my money   (boredpanda.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All 4 of these people feel like assholes.

boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thorpe: All 4 of these people feel like assholes.

[boredpanda.com image 700x789]


I question if it was their choice, or something management decided to do to prove it's a "Fun and quirky work environment!"
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I would love to dress up in one of these and go sit down in the seafood section at a grocery store.
squid games!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd like one of these. Just one night I'd love to dream what dogs dream, when their paws start twitching and they start yipping. This looks like the spot to do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll catch that deer this time, I swear.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size

denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's so many of those things I want.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend's ex-husband is moving to a house that has a lazy river pool. Difficulty: Buffalo, NY.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it beats collecting 2nd amendment participation trophies.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: [boredpanda.com image 700x720]
[denofgeek.com image 768x432]


Can I get that in a bluetooth?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King sized bed with carp on all sides... I know my feet regularly go off the edge on mine, I'd be waking up with stubbed toes and scrapes all the time.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm totally getting this and riding it around Mission Bay squirting random paddle boarders off their boards! I wonder if it has a cup holder for my beer!
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I always see tables like that puzzle table where the middle is sunken in and I can't fathom how that would be desirable. Having to hang your hands and arms into the table for hours while working on a jigsaw puzzle or playing games sounds uncomfortable.

At least Simone Giertz' puzzle table lifted the center up once the top was removed.

/ the octopus cup holder was pretty cute
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ಠ_ಠ
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Guess I'm lucky; I need none of those things
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I'll take 'Things that will break after their first use' for $200 Alex"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Personally that whole list is full off gimmicky stuff which you will get tired of pretty soon. Except maybe that Burrito to Taco device. That could be of some use.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: My friend's ex-husband is moving to a house that has a lazy river pool. Difficulty: Buffalo, NY.


I'm sure he'll enjoy that all summer long. All 20 hours of it.
 
70Ford
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They forgot one.

media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

70Ford: They forgot one.

[media1.popsugar-assets.com image 557x557]


My parents live next to a lake and I would love to sit in that with a six pack.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the flame is waterproof it can double as a hot tub during winter!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Since I have no bed I could use that dog napper. I'd have to fight my cats for it though.
 
alice_600
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Since I have no bed I could use that dog napper. I'd have to fight my cats for it though.


My cat would be like "Well about damn time you humans got with the program,"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thorpe: I'd like one of these. Just one night I'd love to dream what dogs dream, when their paws start twitching and they start yipping. This looks like the spot to do it.

[Fark user image 700x498]

I'll catch that deer this time, I swear.


Be careful that you don't wake up licking your own genitals.

Or do lick them if you like. It's your life. And your spine.
 
