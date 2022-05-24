 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Japanese onsen stand is part gas station, part hot spring vending machine, and possibly transforms into a pilotable robot   (soranews24.com) divider line
8
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have my own spa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus, there is a random chance of getting Kanchō'd while you enjoy a soak and a snack!
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The steam from the hot water is Holy Steam. It perfectly covers the bathers' important bits with a featureless mist, preventing peepers, onlookers, and other bathers from being able to see anything worth seeing -- even if they use IR or NV cameras that can normally see through regular steam.

The liquid water contains Holy Light as well. The water is clear enough that you could read the fine print on a business card from arm's distance, but the sun's reflection is on the surface of the water, perfectly covering that which needs to be covered -- regardless of the weather, the time of day, or the viewer's viewing angle.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: Plus, there is a random chance of getting Kanchō'd while you enjoy a soak and a snack!


Fortissimo!!!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a great idea..I'd love to do that sort of thing and use a hot tub to re-circulate/heat the
mineral waters. I've soaked in a hot spring right on the Gila River and found it wonderful. The warmth
you get goes right to your core and feels so comfy and relaxing. My dad swears by hot spring soaking and does it regularly..
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have seen several enlightening Japanese onsen documentaries.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Needs more capybara.
video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Weirdest Gobot ever.
 
