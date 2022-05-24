 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   Drunk, angry woodpecker sheds pants, brandishes for sale sign, and kicks a cop. "He tried to get to his feet and threw his head forward tying to bang it on a wall but missed"   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
    Alcohol intoxication, Crime, Ryan Cunliffe, police officers, Anthony O'Donohoe  
winedrinkingman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know it is wrong, but I see a face like that, and I assume the guy gets up to drunken hooliganism.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ha ha ha HA ha, ha ha ha HA ha,
Piss off you farking cop
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jeez with a name like Ryan Cunliffe he narrowly missed a few other things.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is that Jason Mewes?
 
Nullav
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
