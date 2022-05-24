 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   🎵...and a buffalo head above the TV 🎵   (zillow.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Mobile Apps, supported browser, Mobile phone, Web browser, browser  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 9:55 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Someone who lives here really likes women's asses. Who could live here?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That place puts the tic in Victorian.

Poor baby bison.
 
EL EM
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That is so many things. I love the waterfall though.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ok, that's actually pretty amazing. Love the industrial/poe-esque feel.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
$1.7M in Pennsylvania? No thanks.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The outside is cool.

All the furniture and wallpaper should be torn out, thrown in a big pile and set on fire.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That makes me glad I'm poor
 
zez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can't tell if the HDR or if the interior really looks like that
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Glenn Quagmire decided to go back to Quahog? I never even knew he left.
 
Crankpot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bathroom wallpaper be like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you are not a character in a Tim Burton movie you can't own this house.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Nestled away" between 2 other homes and right next to a giant apartment building
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

neongoats: The outside is cool.

All the furniture and wallpaper should be torn out, thrown in a big pile and set on fire.


The view of Pittsburgh from the back of the house is really cool too.

I could do without all the ostentatious crap inside the house though.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Someone who lives here really likes women's asses. Who could live here?
[i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: neongoats: The outside is cool.

All the furniture and wallpaper should be torn out, thrown in a big pile and set on fire.

The view of Pittsburgh from the back of the house is really cool too.

I could do without all the ostentatious crap inside the house though.


Yeah, I mean I like the view, I don't really care that it basically has no yard, fark yards. Or that it's close to the other houses, fark them. Or that it's all tall and up/down which has to mean lots of stairs. Big deal, but that interior can die in a god damned fire. It looks like a poor member of the Trump family decorated it. They couldn't use gold so they used tacky crap instead.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.