(Montana Standard)   Motel 6. We'll leave the clothes off for you   (mtstandard.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the police report, a maintenance worker saw a naked Robel Lovel Howard, 34, of Butte leave his room.

Okay, guys. I'll get the lights.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staying in the motorhome was Sonnie Lee Holm, 45, of Butte.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a maintenance worker saw a naked Robel Lovel Howard, 34, of Butte exit his room"

"This time, Howard, allegedly responded by head butting the maintenance worker and then returning to his room."

Needed to be said.
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things are a little different in Montana.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot which comedian said this:

"Motel 6?  shiat...I would hate to see 1 through 5."
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's why its called "Motel sex"
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unusual things happen in Butte after dark.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Most people going to a Motel Six are planning on getting naked (although autocarrot wanted to make that "baked" which isn't inaccurate either). They just usually stay in their rooms while having naked activities.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe he was hoping for surprise Butte sex.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd expect nothing less in a report from the Butte police.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Naked dude must have been Butte hurt about something.
 
