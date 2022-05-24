 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Georgia announces plans to reinstitute science requirements in school, starting with Isaac Newton's theories   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Parachuting, Federal Aviation Administration, Coroner, Skydive Spaceland Atlanta, Pathology, Autopsy, FAA investigations of skydiving accidents, Polk County  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 May 2022 at 1:05 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I can't find my Youtube video, "Ain't no Such Thing as Gravity (Just buoyancy)."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why?  It clearly didn't work last time.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not a lot of information in that article.  Why would you need an autopsy for a death like this?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Not a lot of information in that article.  Why would you need an autopsy for a death like this?


monkeypox!
haven't you been paying attention?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: Jake Havechek: Not a lot of information in that article.  Why would you need an autopsy for a death like this?

monkeypox!
haven't you been paying attention?


You don't just bounce back from something like this.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Not a lot of information in that article.  Why would you need an autopsy for a death like this?


Humpty-Dumpty was pushed.
Humpty Dumpty was Pushed
Youtube 4Jziq_o0iVc
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
....there was a complication with the primary parachute....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pffft.

The THEORY of Gravity.

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


Teach the Controversy
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.