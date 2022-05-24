 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   He is, without a doubt, the worst cargo ship captain and failed drug smuggler you've ever heard of. Mostly because now you've heard of him   (abc.net.au) divider line
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Should have used a kickball, net and bag of salt.( Maybe too obscure)
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's nice of the smugglers to use evidence bags.  Saves the cops some time.
 
chewd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He did deliver the product though
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was baby formula, you assholes!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"On May 14 the drugs, wrapped in plastic packaging, were dumped into the ocean about 28 kilometres off Port Hedland in WA's north-west, police said.
The packages were then retrieved by two men who had sailed out on a small boat
...
The captain has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug"

He might indeed be the worst, since international waters start at 24 nautical miles and 28km is just a tad over 15 nautical miles

Perhaps this was him confusing km with nm, or perhaps the Cops are lying about how far out the ship was when they dropped off the drugs
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Only 320 keys? Amateur.
 
Theeng
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "On May 14 the drugs, wrapped in plastic packaging, were dumped into the ocean about 28 kilometres off Port Hedland in WA's north-west, police said.
The packages were then retrieved by two men who had sailed out on a small boat
...
The captain has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug"

He might indeed be the worst, since international waters start at 24 nautical miles and 28km is just a tad over 15 nautical miles

Perhaps this was him confusing km with nm, or perhaps the Cops are lying about how far out the ship was when they dropped off the drugs


You mean 12 miles, cause that's where international waters start?
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
off WA coast

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
