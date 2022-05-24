 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Perhaps it's quite fashionable. It hasn't gone out of style. It's a fact that people are still having sex. It's rather obvious, it's just what one expects. The evidence is all around   (abc7.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been told not to. Perhaps they are perplexed.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People stuck at home for two years got jiggy with it. Shocker.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Shocker.


That does not actually produce babies by itself.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the denouncement had absolutely no effect.  Parents and counsellors constantly scorn them.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello subby.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt babies don't get born
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just in time for the formula shortage.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But, are they white babies?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've always felt "People Are Still Having Sex" sounds like it's being sung by Michael Dorn.  So I get amused hearing it and pretending it's Worf.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The team looked at birth rates among women aged 25 and older increased while decreasing for those aged 24 and younger.

"That sort of suggests [that] when we saw the decline in births from 2019 to 2020, probably a lot of births were postponed," Hamilton said. "People were waiting to see what happened [with the pandemic] and rates rose in older women as they may have proceeded to have that child."

Among teenagers aged 15 to 19, the rate of birth declined 6% from 15.4 per 1,000 to 14.4 per 1,000 -- a record low for this age group."


Um, good?


"When you look at it across time, that's a 77% decline since 1991 and 65% decline since 2017. That's astonishing," Hamilton said. "That's certainly good news. And it will be interesting to see when we go into next year if it continues on."

Yes.  Good.

But, uh, don't expect that trend to continue after this year...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: SurfaceTension: Shocker.

That does not actually produce babies by itself.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It is fun..and no babby is form...THE SHOCKER...
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
people are still having sex.

Subby, you realize you're talking to farkers.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: But, are they white babies?


I think that warrants serious discussion.

Are white babies wanted to keep America white, or are "colored" babies wanted to keep a permanent underclass on hand? Because when the upcoming overturning of RvW, I can't figure out what the hell is wanted here.

/Personally, I do not recommend children.
//Mine are hellions.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LaTour - People Are Still Having Sex
Youtube 0ImRyPymRAM
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's great news.  I'd hate to see the country run too low on screaming piss and shiat factories.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the Republicans will be around to outlaw all sex that is not between married straight people just as soon as they can get a case in front of SCOTUS
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Need to generate the next batch of school shooting targets
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Hey Nurse!: But, are they white babies?

I think that warrants serious discussion.

Are white babies wanted to keep America white, or are "colored" babies wanted to keep a permanent underclass on hand? Because when the upcoming overturning of RvW, I can't figure out what the hell is wanted here.

/Personally, I do not recommend children.
//Mine are hellions.


Yes.

/
Warm bodies for both.
//
This is what happens when you steal. You need bodies to hold on to it.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Time to hit the trailer parks to see if I can get some of that monkey pox while we get that 19yo birth rate up."

"Who's graduating and wants a Jello pudding pop?!"

- some actor, probably
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: SurfaceTension: Shocker.

That does not actually produce babies by itself.


Not with that attitude.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Soooo CREEPY
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've had sex twice in the last year.
 
Muta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [YouTube video: LaTour - People Are Still Having Sex]


Thank you.

Based on the title and the first couple posts, I had a feeling this was a song.  I had know idea what the song was though.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



LaTour - People Are Still Having Sex
Youtube G1f-HBQ3HdY
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
de la Tour > La Tour

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
