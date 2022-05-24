 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   Medical benefits justify doctors prescribing vibrators   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
    Orgasm, Human sexuality, Masturbation, Medicine, Sexual intercourse, team of researchers, health impacts of vibrator use, Orgasm control  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take two.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, the hysteria.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not sure an rx is needed.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That explains their handwriting.
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's old is new again.

Last one out, snuff the kerosene lamp!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, Betty, you need to go rub one out.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Question: Why do men achieve orgasm so much easier than women?

Answer: Practice, practice, practice.
 
Lexx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fun fact vibrators were the first electrical medical invention.  They saved medical doctors from their repetitive strain injuries treating "hysteria".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Paging Dr. Kilmer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A doctor prescribing a vibrator is just a scientist making the statement that a woman has no f*cking idea what they need when the solution is right at her fingertips.

/and because of this you and your wife are intimate 4 times a year
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kyleaugustus: What's old is new again.


They don't make them like they used to.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.