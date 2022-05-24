 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Family shocked...SHOCKED to find naked 'dead' pale rubber sex doll who had been 'murdered' in the bushes. Thankfully the police took lifeless Miss Pinky away in rubber body bag (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a dead body daddy?
No.
What was it then?

Uh. Ah... Uh.. It was a dead body. Now go to bed.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The family stumbled across a naked doll with it's leg sticking out of bushes

*teeth start grinding*
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Husband looks nervous in that photo.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The doll, which was made for men who can't find bush, was found in a bush.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Then they went to pick the body up and felt it was a bit light. It turned out to be a pale rubber sex doll. I think I saw breasts."

Every time I think see breasts, I don't think I'm looking at a sex doll. Unless it involves a Kardashian, then it's a coin flip.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Miss Pink?
art.ngfiles.comView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does the Sun cover non-sex-doll-related stories?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who doesn't want a free sex doll? It's like finding a perfectly good OLED TV out on the curb. Take it home, dust it off, spray some frebeeze on it, and enjoy!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skinink: "Then they went to pick the body up and felt it was a bit light. It turned out to be a pale rubber sex doll. I think I saw breasts."

Every time I think see breasts, I don't think I'm looking at a sex doll. Unless it involves a Kardashian, then it's a coin flip.


Everything is a sex doll, if you're hard enough
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This Elfen Lied reboot is off to a good start.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is there anything else you actually do with a hyper realistic sex doll other than staging a crime scene?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Odd, I don't remember being in Cornwall.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ms. Pinky
Youtube JiTw1Ji9-cY
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone else mistake the shaggy pony in the second pic for Miss Pinky from the first pic, for just a moment? Nobody? Ah well. WTF is wrong with me?
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Is there anything else you actually do with a hyper realistic sex doll other than staging a crime scene?


Carpool lane.

Ding dong ditch.

Fishing for angry alligators

Seat filler at Rays home game.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Police say the doll's throat and groin showed evidence of being repeatedly stabbed with a blunt instrument
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was her name Sally?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: The family stumbled across a naked doll with it's leg sticking out of bushes

*teeth start grinding*


I know! How do they manage to let Americans out of elementary school without knowing how to use an apostrophe? I'm sure some of these idiots vote, and presumably for Trump.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: skinink: "Then they went to pick the body up and felt it was a bit light. It turned out to be a pale rubber sex doll. I think I saw breasts."

Every time I think see breasts, I don't think I'm looking at a sex doll. Unless it involves a Kardashian, then it's a coin flip.

Everything is a sex doll, if you're hard enough


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

pestcontrol-uc1.azureedge.netView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

Patrick, no!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"pale rubber sex doll" is the name of my post-industrial honkytonk....

...no. I won't do it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: HypnozombieX: Is there anything else you actually do with a hyper realistic sex doll other than staging a crime scene?

Carpool lane.

Ding dong ditch.

Fishing for angry alligators

Seat filler at Rays home game.


Or, you could penis it
 
