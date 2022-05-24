 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   It must be running on an atomic clock   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
84
    More: News  
•       •       •

1674 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 3:40 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who cares about the kids?! ARE THE GUNS OK?!

/Just getting that out of the way...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Geez no one's even dead? BO-RING
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.


You answered your own question. This was in Texas. The shooter was the good guy.
 
mojojoeo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.


It was an elementary?

Where was the good third grader with a gun?
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's not rush to conclusions.

It might have a kindergartner protecting their crayons. In Texas, that is a clean shoot.
 
bthom37
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well hell, it's close enough Alex Jones can just drive down and explain to the parents that they're crisis actors to their face!

/Hopefully one of them shoots him
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sacrifices for Moloch
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Who cares about the kids?! ARE THE GUNS OK?!

/Just getting that out of the way...


That's so very crass of you.

Literally the ONLY thing that can improve these situations is more guns.  Lots more.  Orders of magnitude more.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mojojoeo: Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.

It was an elementary?

Where was the good third grader with a gun?


If you read the article past the clickbait headline I guess it was near the school actually.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm in Uvalde, just retired from the school district.    I've heard conflicting things, but looks like about 20 students hurt.  Now there's another one at the High School - about a block from my house.  Helicopters circling around, lots of sirens.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this the politeness that I'm always hearing an armed society creates?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mojojoeo: Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.

It was an elementary?

Where was the good third grader with a gun?


Aren't they supposed to have cans to through at shooters?
No one is this school plays little league?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When does the betting open?

I want to put a twenty on "custody dispute"
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: A_Flying_Toaster: Who cares about the kids?! ARE THE GUNS OK?!

/Just getting that out of the way...

That's so very crass of you.

Literally the ONLY thing that can improve these situations is more guns.  Lots more.  Orders of magnitude more.


No.  WE HAVE TO ALL BECOME GUNS.  then and only then will we be safe.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's all the fuss?  Don't they have bullet proof backpacks??

Seriously, fark that guy.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Way to exercise that totally useful Second Amendment, Americans.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cbuhler: I'm in Uvalde, just retired from the school district.    I've heard conflicting things, but looks like about 20 students hurt.  Now there's another one at the High School - about a block from my house.  Helicopters circling around, lots of sirens.


Well, this is confusing because the article says

"A school official clarified to ABC News that the shooting took place off campus, but Robb Elementary School was under lockdown."

And an adult and child so far hurt.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe if we start raising the price of gasoline every time there is a school shooting it might stop being "too soon" to talk about effective measures to prevent this sort of thing?
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Show and Tell? More like Show and Shoot.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.


It was a gun-free zone.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: mojojoeo: Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.

It was an elementary?

Where was the good third grader with a gun?

If you read the article past the clickbait headline I guess it was near the school actually.


?
A suspect has been taken into custody after an "active shooter" incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to police.
-TFA
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The suspect barricaded himself inside the school before being taken into custody.

Well, at least they captured the white shooter.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: What's all the fuss?  Don't they have bullet proof backpacks??

Seriously, fark that guy.


Becky last week argued that body armor should be made illegal. Keep up how farked up we are at addressing this crap.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: When does the betting open?

I want to put a twenty on "custody dispute"


I'm going with "CRT"
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zoltan2000: [kubrick.htvapps.com image 752x427]


...please don't let that be a real thing

/it godsdamnfarking is, isn't it?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Intrepid00: mojojoeo: Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.

It was an elementary?

Where was the good third grader with a gun?

If you read the article past the clickbait headline I guess it was near the school actually.

?
A suspect has been taken into custody after an "active shooter" incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to police.
-TFA


"A school official clarified to ABC News that the shooting took place off campus, but Robb Elementary School was under lockdown."

Also TFA.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Intrepid00: mojojoeo: Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.

It was an elementary?

Where was the good third grader with a gun?

If you read the article past the clickbait headline I guess it was near the school actually.

?
A suspect has been taken into custody after an "active shooter" incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to police.
-TFA


...if you actually read the whole article it says exactly what you said it did. D'oh.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: cbuhler: I'm in Uvalde, just retired from the school district.    I've heard conflicting things, but looks like about 20 students hurt.  Now there's another one at the High School - about a block from my house.  Helicopters circling around, lots of sirens.

Well, this is confusing because the article says

"A school official clarified to ABC News that the shooting took place off campus, but Robb Elementary School was under lockdown."

And an adult and child so far hurt.


That campus shooter was caught.  Looks like there's something going on at the High School too.  State troopers and local police all over this neighborhood, helicopters circling low.

This is so messed up.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's OK, because no women were having abortions.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry, kids. You don't have a right to live.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: mojojoeo: Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.

It was an elementary?

Where was the good third grader with a gun?

If you read the article past the clickbait headline I guess it was near the school actually.


I guess technically the playground is near the school
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just heard that there's another one at the JrHi.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cbuhler: I'm in Uvalde, just retired from the school district.    I've heard conflicting things, but looks like about 20 students hurt.  Now there's another one at the High School - about a block from my house.  Helicopters circling around, lots of sirens.


Missed it by that much
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: zoltan2000: [kubrick.htvapps.com image 752x427]

...please don't let that be a real thing

/it godsdamnfarking is, isn't it?


cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Intrepid00: mojojoeo: Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.

It was an elementary?

Where was the good third grader with a gun?

If you read the article past the clickbait headline I guess it was near the school actually.

I guess technically the playground is near the school


Don't mention the playground again, probation remember.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I get a news alert from cnn about farking Bush the lesser but nothing on this...I guess this should be expected.  murdering children is accepted when done with a gun.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Before the gun control crowd comes in and complains, just know that when it comes to us Texans, it's our God Given Write to shoot school children if we feel the need. I would right more, but y'all aren't that smart.

/damn rite
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Lurky McLurkerton: Intrepid00: mojojoeo: Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.

It was an elementary?

Where was the good third grader with a gun?

If you read the article past the clickbait headline I guess it was near the school actually.

?
A suspect has been taken into custody after an "active shooter" incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to police.
-TFA

"A school official clarified to ABC News that the shooting took place off campus, but Robb Elementary School was under lockdown."

Also TFA.


Yeah, that's a domestic, for sure.  Blasted momma and toddler at home, then off to get the kid(s) at school to finish the job.

/ pure spitballin'
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the incident is over, it's not an "active shooter" incident.  The point of calling something an "active shooter" incident is to tell people that it is presently occurring and the danger persists.  This is like saying, "Last week the roads were closed due to a 'currently snowing' incident."  Farking dumb.
 
bthom37
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Intrepid00: Lurky McLurkerton: Intrepid00: mojojoeo: Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.

It was an elementary?

Where was the good third grader with a gun?

If you read the article past the clickbait headline I guess it was near the school actually.

?
A suspect has been taken into custody after an "active shooter" incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to police.
-TFA

"A school official clarified to ABC News that the shooting took place off campus, but Robb Elementary School was under lockdown."

Also TFA.

Yeah, that's a domestic, for sure.  Blasted momma and toddler at home, then off to get the kid(s) at school to finish the job.

/ pure spitballin'


Eh, Qanon believer is always a possibility.  Pulling an Adam Lanza "if the kids are dead they can't be hurt".
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Zik-Zak: zoltan2000: [kubrick.htvapps.com image 752x427]

...please don't let that be a real thing

/it godsdamnfarking is, isn't it?

[cdn.abcotvs.com image 850x478]


And Miss-Zak's family wonders why we don't want kids. I can't even fathom what it's like to bury your own babies.
 
bthom37
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: If the incident is over, it's not an "active shooter" incident.  The point of calling something an "active shooter" incident is to tell people that it is presently occurring and the danger persists.  This is like saying, "Last week the roads were closed due to a 'currently snowing' incident."  Farking dumb.


Assless chaps.

Go!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: zoltan2000: [kubrick.htvapps.com image 752x427]

...please don't let that be a real thing

/it godsdamnfarking is, isn't it?


That is a fake ad for a social media campaign

This is real

img.chdrstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: A_Flying_Toaster: Who cares about the kids?! ARE THE GUNS OK?!

/Just getting that out of the way...

That's so very crass of you.

Literally the ONLY thing that can improve these situations is more guns.  Lots more.  Orders of magnitude more.


You are wrong, and possibly a godless heathen. Of course guns are central, but these kids need JESUS! Strap them into chairs and force feed them JESUS all day and all night.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Intrepid00: mojojoeo: Neondistraction: But this was in Texas.  Where was the good guy with a gun?  They're supposed to be all over that state.

It was an elementary?

Where was the good third grader with a gun?

If you read the article past the clickbait headline I guess it was near the school actually.

?
A suspect has been taken into custody after an "active shooter" incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to police.
-TFA


So the shooter is white then
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Geez no one's even dead? BO-RING


The story has been updated to two dead students.
Are you happy now?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Before the gun control crowd comes in and complains, just know that when it comes to us Texans, it's our God Given Write to shoot school children if we feel the need. I would right more, but y'all aren't that smart.

/damn rite


It's population control. You never know when you might be charged by 30-50 feral children.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.