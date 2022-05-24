 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Phoenix New Times)   Arizona is finally leading the nation in something other than anti-gubmint nutjobs, heatstroke, and immigrant deaths   (phoenixnewtimes.com) divider line
34
    More: Ironic, Arizona, Phoenix, Arizona, Wealth, rich people, social media guru Terry Kurtzer, metro Phoenix's posh neighborhoods, young folks, recent study  
•       •       •

1242 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 4:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But what do you expect them to do about it, vote for a Demoncrat!?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subway locations?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and yet they are just fine working for them, voting for them, and enabling them.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and yet they are just fine working for them, voting for them, and enabling them.


Yep
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought scorpions something horrible. Hatred of billionaires is a pleasant surprise.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This from a state full of ranchers. Hahaha. Pot kettle much ladies and gentlemen?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, that was me moving here.  Skewed the poll.
 
Zlater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who lives in one of Phoenix Burbs, this story checks out!!! Also, I dont remember anyone calling me so I'll just add it here, Yes, I hate them...
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: This from a state full of ranchers. Hahaha. Pot kettle much ladies and gentlemen?


How many ranches are owned by locals vs. how many are owned by out-of-state billionaires diversifying their portfolios with federal agriculture subsidies?
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: This from a state full of ranchers. Hahaha. Pot kettle much ladies and gentlemen?


Don't forget the snowbirds.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank Scottsdale for that.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Sorry, that was me moving here.  Skewed the poll.


Look at the new money Barefarker trying to act like he belongs in the country club.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth production? Did they pass New Mexico finally?
 
Campanula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Tucson really hate billionaires, or just Maricopa County?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: But what do you expect them to do about it, vote for a Demoncrat!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having just moved to Tucson, I'm getting a kick. But not out of those farking billionaires.

/also lived in Gilbert, Mesa, Flagstaff, Yuma, Kingman, Scottsdale.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean that the MAGAts are turning on the job creator class?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Arizona: We're Not All Misanthropes!"
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many homes do the McCains own anyway?
John couldn't remember.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Campanula: Does Tucson really hate billionaires, or just Maricopa County?


Yes
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Willy: waxbeans: This from a state full of ranchers. Hahaha. Pot kettle much ladies and gentlemen?

How many ranches are owned by locals vs. how many are owned by out-of-state billionaires diversifying their portfolios with federal agriculture subsidies?


Not inaccurate.  Fair point.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Does this mean that the MAGAts are turning on the job creator class?


Guarantee you that if a single billionaire (any of them) were to introduce himself to 99% of these respondents and tell them flat-out his net worth, they would immediately begin fawning over him.  They don't hate billionaires, they just hate that someone else has gotten better than they have.

The other 1% do hate billionaires, and would likely trip the farker as he tried walking back to his vehicle, or at least spit on him.

Billionaires are bad for the economy, and cause very real harm to the overall populace.  But really, what the vast, vast majority of people hate is feeling like a loser, and compared to someone worth billions, even a millionaire has lost in the game of money.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is an outrage! Arizona is, at best, 3rd in Trumpublicans, behind Texas and Florida. They're not anti-government at all! They're pro-President-for-life Donald Chump. His only flaw is, he hasn't grown out a toothbrush mustache yet. He might not be able to. He might need a nose merkin.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: spongeboob: Does this mean that the MAGAts are turning on the job creator class?

Guarantee you that if a single billionaire (any of them) were to introduce himself to 99% of these respondents and tell them flat-out his net worth, they would immediately begin fawning over him.  They don't hate billionaires, they just hate that someone else has gotten better than they have.

The other 1% do hate billionaires, and would likely trip the farker as he tried walking back to his vehicle, or at least spit on him.

Billionaires are bad for the economy, and cause very real harm to the overall populace.  But really, what the vast, vast majority of people hate is feeling like a loser, and compared to someone worth billions, even a millionaire has lost in the game of money.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not leading in people who hate popups, judging from TFA.
 
shootsright
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Scottsdale, the land of 30,000 dollar millionaires.

/Go Devils
 
shootsright
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Having just moved to Tucson, I'm getting a kick. But not out of those farking billionaires.

/also lived in Gilbert, Mesa, Flagstaff, Yuma, Kingman, Scottsdale.


I've only lived in Tempe and Mesa. My car stereo was stolen so often in Mesa that my folks thought I was selling it for drugs.
 
Northern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...and yet they are just fine working for them, voting for them, and enabling them.


We hate the 1% so much we elect them to every high office in large numbers.  Every POTUS in modem history graduated from an Ivy League college (undergrad or grad school), except Nixon.
Arizona sure loved John McCain, he died in office ffs.  But sure let's hear more about class warfare.
/OK boomer
 
ranchguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A majority of ranches have sold off deeded lands to investors circa 2005-2008. My ole buddy Mahlon is 3rd generation rancher and has only 80 acres of a 11,000 acre place (national forest lease). He is not a billionaire and might scratch enough together if he sold off everything to have a million. Andy and Stephanie have a large 5th generation ranch but they don't act live Kevin Costner (nor have a helicopter and a fleet of new trucks). Brian owns a gun shop. Kristin has a small lease and some private that she works, nothing obscene.

That said, the $$$$$ in the Catalina Foothills only grows by the day while a large portion of Tucson still lives in trailers.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This from a state full of ranchers. Hahaha. Pot kettle much ladies and gentlemen?


Ranchers are all pretty poor unless they've gone into real estate. And there are a lot fewer of them. They own a lot of land though. Land with no water, no roads and no power.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whoa, there, Subs.  Texas has way more immigrant deaths each year!
 
whitroth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's see, the people being hated are the ones who moved down there to get away from allergies... and then planted northeaster lawns, bringing *all* the allergies with them, and using the water....
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've lived on the south side of Tucson for a dozen years. It's the part of town that others tell you not to move to. They won't say it out loud, at least not to me since I'm black, but they tell people not to move here because of the crime, drugs, etc. What they really mean, is there are black and brown people there, so you wouldn't want to live there.

Meanwhile, my development is lovely and mostly populated by engineers from Raytheon and military officers from the AFB. There's a major street that separates my development from the hood, and that's the thing about Tucson that perplexes me. The haves and have nots generally live very close to each other. Maybe that's why the resentment of the rich is so strong here.

For the record, I hate the rich a-holes too. Not a lot of Republicans win in southern AZ, but they certainly win at the sate level. It's not us voting for them, that's for sure!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

melfunction: waxbeans: This from a state full of ranchers. Hahaha. Pot kettle much ladies and gentlemen?

Ranchers are all pretty poor unless they've gone into real estate. And there are a lot fewer of them. They own a lot of land though. Land with no water, no roads and no power.


You know what they might want to consider though? Getting into solar. Ranchers turned Powerbros. Might make money doing that than by raising beef.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.