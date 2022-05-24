 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Can't decide which is dumber: Seth Green making a show with an NFT ape as the star or Seth Green falling prey to a phishing scam and no longer owning his lead actor   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
31
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The former is dumber, but the latter is FAR funnier.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...and this is what you get for f*cking around with Cryptobros!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wat
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Or, this is a scam, within a scam, within a scam, to drum up press for a project that no one cares about and will not watch.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh my god, it just keeps getting dumber.
 
freitasm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The stupidity...
 
Bullitt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I read that article twice and still have no clue what's going on.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We have long passed the point of Idiocracy
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't some shows and/or studios carry insurance for shiat...well...not like this, but for shows they could potentially lose money on while in certain stages of development?

Actually, I don't care. Getting scammed out of NFTs is part of that particular game.
 
facisto
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This has to be viral marketing.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA :Unfortunately for Green, what also matters is copyright law. And when the actor's NFT collection was pilfered by a scammer in early May, he lost the commercial rights to his show's cartoon protagonist, a scruffy Bored Ape named Fred Simian, whose likeness and usage rights now belong to someone else.

Can someone explain this part to me, as far as I knew NFT's had nothing to do with copyright and usage rights...
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The funny thing is, right up until this very story, I had a lot of respect and admiration for this guy.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...and this is what you get for f*cking around with Cryptobros!

[Fark user image image 500x205]


But I thought he was The Napster:

You'll NeVeR sHut DoWn The Real NapSteR !
Youtube dPjxtxTqnnI
 
Newfadian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stooup!d Monkey
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought blockchain was supposed to prevent precisely this type of thing.

In fairness, I have no idea how this shiat works. But this all sounds idiotic.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Or, this is a scam, within a scam, within a scam, to drum up press for a project that no one cares about and will not watch.


In (I wanna say) 2012, ABC ran several episodes of a series based on the GEICO cavemen. That series, which IIRC was cancelled mid-season, was a better bet than ...whatever this was.

// OK, I looked it up: it was 2007, it only ran for 6 episodes (out of the 13 ordered), and it's "regarded as one of the worst TV shows of all time"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: FTA :Unfortunately for Green, what also matters is copyright law. And when the actor's NFT collection was pilfered by a scammer in early May, he lost the commercial rights to his show's cartoon protagonist, a scruffy Bored Ape named Fred Simian, whose likeness and usage rights now belong to someone else.

Can someone explain this part to me, as far as I knew NFT's had nothing to do with copyright and usage rights...


It seems that some NFTs do grant usage rights or copyright.

They actually made sense for tracking rights, so someone could own a rare painting but sell the rights to some other party for them to produce derivatives.  Or maybe for music.

When I first heard about that, I thought that's what they were going to be used for.

... but it was way dumber than that
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

facisto: This has to be viral marketing.


Probably, which really sucks. I like Seth, but anyone working non-ironically with NFTs is losing. Maybe it's all a big joke on the cryto-bros and then I'll be happy again.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You guys  laugh now, but I've made NFTs of myself and everything I own before someone else does

/Just have to make sure I don't lose my passwords...
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The forthcoming show was developed from characters in Green's expansive NFT collection, but in light of the recent hack, the project's blatant crypto optimism has become a tragically ironic reminder of the industry's shadier side.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Greg the Bunny was farking awesome and the world is a lesser place without it.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: FTA :Unfortunately for Green, what also matters is copyright law. And when the actor's NFT collection was pilfered by a scammer in early May, he lost the commercial rights to his show's cartoon protagonist, a scruffy Bored Ape named Fred Simian, whose likeness and usage rights now belong to someone else.

Can someone explain this part to me, as far as I knew NFT's had nothing to do with copyright and usage rights...


Most NFT's do not convey rights because they are not designed that way. It *IS* possible to create an NFT that transfers the copyrights with the NFT, but it would need to be explicitly a part of the NFT/receipt (as generally the creator of an image retains the rights unless they explicitly sign them over).

This also illustrates why it is, in fact, an INCREDIBLY STUPID IDEA to tie the copyright to the NFT.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I thought blockchain was supposed to prevent precisely this type of thing.

In fairness, I have no idea how this shiat works. But this all sounds idiotic.


You understand it perfectly.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm assuming a lot here, but if "interacting with a phishing website" steals something from you, 1 of 2 things might have happened:

1. A fake login page was presented to you and you happily typed in your secret codes. Sucks when that happens because you're locked out immediately and need to act fast. If you keep everything on a hardware wallet and the soft wallets are temporary holding, then you'll be fine but inconvenienced as you set up a new account.

2. Some malware on some site steals secrets from your device and you don't notice until it's gone. That something is *usually* on that same device, ie your phone or Desktop PC. Usually, or it has the private key or password to the remote thing that stores your valuable, and private key is stored in a standard place with a standard name. Don't keep browser based wallets or other software wallets forever. Drain them to a hardware wallet, place wallet in physical safe.

Don't buy crypto. Mine it. Hold it. One day, other people will want it. I don't know why, they do!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NFTs can't confer exclusive copyright like that.  Even if it could, a stolen NFT could not confer copyright to the thief or subsequent holders of that NFT - the theft itself prevents the claim down the line.  You can't actually "own" anything that is stolen, as the original owner retains right to that property until they choose to relinquish their ownership.  The person who purchased the NFT from the thief has to return the stolen property - it's still Seth's by law.  If you break into the bank and steal a deed to a house, you don't suddenly own that house.

Seth is stupid for being a cryptobro.  Seth is also stupid for the entire concept of this show.  However, Seth is still the legal owner of the NFT, and does not need to have that token in his possession to continue on with his show (if he even has copyright to the character in the first place, since NFTs don't confer copyright...).  If the person in possession of the NFT does not return the property, they are committing a crime.  Seth is also stupid for not realizing any of this.

Please, Seth, just go hide in a hole and let the world forget you and how stupid you are.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now you know about his show, which is the point.  \
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Goldman theorized "there will be a lot of questions about whether they're buying a stolen NFT and not doing their homework."

The thing is, I'm not sure it's legally possible to "steal" an NFT.
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey! I was just at the white horse tavern last week, didn't see any worthless monkey cartoons, but had a good time anyway
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Felgraf: sjmcc13: FTA :Unfortunately for Green, what also matters is copyright law. And when the actor's NFT collection was pilfered by a scammer in early May, he lost the commercial rights to his show's cartoon protagonist, a scruffy Bored Ape named Fred Simian, whose likeness and usage rights now belong to someone else.

Can someone explain this part to me, as far as I knew NFT's had nothing to do with copyright and usage rights...

Most NFT's do not convey rights because they are not designed that way. It *IS* possible to create an NFT that transfers the copyrights with the NFT, but it would need to be explicitly a part of the NFT/receipt (as generally the creator of an image retains the rights unless they explicitly sign them over).

This also illustrates why it is, in fact, an INCREDIBLY STUPID IDEA to tie the copyright to the NFT.


It's also stolen property, so it doesn't confer anything.  Seth is still the legitimate owner, and retains the right to the stolen property.  Ownership isn't transferred upon theft.
 
