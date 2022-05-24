 Skip to content
(US Department of Justice)   Pro tip: If you are claiming to be disabled, posting pictures on Facebook showing you "weightlifting, bicycling, deep-sea fishing, etc." is probably not too smart   (justice.gov) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't understand how the sentence for this is only 10 years. He stole three quarters of a million dollars by lying, and in the process furthered the stupid and very often racist idea that programs like federal disability payments are scam-riddled clusterfarks designed for freeloaders and the taker class.

Everything he owns should be forfeit. He should have absolutely nothing to return to when he gets out of prison.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand how the sentence for this is only 10 years. He stole three quarters of a million dollars by lying, and in the process furthered the stupid and very often racist idea that programs like federal disability payments are scam-riddled clusterfarks designed for freeloaders and the taker class.

Everything he owns should be forfeit. He should have absolutely nothing to return to when he gets out of prison.


That's horrible Pocket Ninja - that's unacceptable punishment.

/it should be much worse
//speaking as a disabled person that's barely surviving on disability
///abusers of the program should be disabled in order to legitimize further benefits - preferably with a tire iron
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More left-wing bigotry against the ethically disabled, I see.
 
