(The Hill)   DOJ tells federal officers they should do something if they see a fellow officer engaging in the use of excessive force. Oh, and they shouldn't shoot someone threatening suicide. Tag for the fact that these are NEW rules   (thehill.com) divider line
17
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The new policy takes effect in 60 days.

Well, thank God they built in a 2-month grace period for the officers to work any last violent urges out of their system.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back in the old days, cops shooting people threatening suicide, was only a joke you'd see in the movies.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The new policy takes effect in 60 days.

Well, thank God they built in a 2-month grace period for the officers to work any last violent urges out of their system.


Departed clip about putting people into windows.  Mp4.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are federal officers often around police-person* interactions?

*the word they want you to use is civilian, but police aren't soldiers and are, themselves, civilians.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Back in the old days, cops shooting people threatening suicide, was only a joke you'd see in the movies.


They're only trying to save their souls from damnation.  If you commit suicide, you go straight to Hell.  If a cop shoots you before you can perform the act, you at least get a chance at Heaven!

/s
 
Toggles
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They will be trained to intervene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, so "see something, say something" isn't just for little people (who will be ignored)?
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Intimidate or kill any potential witnesses" is technically doing something.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pocket Ninja: The new policy takes effect in 60 days.

Well, thank God they built in a 2-month grace period for the officers to work any last violent urges out of their system.

Departed clip magazine about putting people into windows.  Mp4.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh yeah Garland, that'll stop the abuse. IT ALL STOPS NOW.

BTW, how's that Jan 6th investigation coming along, comrade..?
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Progress?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The policy applies to officers of the FBI, the Bureau of Prisons, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

In other words, only the officers who weren't a big part of the problem to begin with.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Apparently, "A stupid policy" was not the intended answer to "If you see something, Say something"....
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The new policy takes effect in 60 days.

Well, thank God they built in a 2-month grace period for the officers to work any last violent urges out of their system.

The policy applies to officers of the FBI, the Bureau of Prisons, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the Drug Enforcement Agency


Well thank heavens! In 60 days, the FBI and ATF might not beat my ass. What about Officer Joe 6 Pack Night Patrol Walking Grudge?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe training oughta include arresting LEOs for illegal activities. just like everybody else.

/ Youre not protecting yer fellow officier, yore lowering yer credibility with those you lord it over.
// that guy is a criminal, just like the kid you beat up
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: waxbeans: Pocket Ninja: The new policy takes effect in 60 days.

Well, thank God they built in a 2-month grace period for the officers to work any last violent urges out of their system.

Departed clip magazine about putting people into windows.  Mp4.


😂😄😊
 
