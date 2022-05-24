 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Welcome to the polysubstance overdose crisis. Leave your body and soul at the door   (vice.com) divider line
6
    More: Sad, Heroin, Morphine, Opioid, Drug, Drug addiction, Benzodiazepine, Illegal drug trade, lot of drug users  
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 5:35 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The future sucks

I am not qualified to give anyone drug related advice but at minimum use something that you know what it is.

/ If you really really want to do something grow pot or try magic mushrooms.

//You will be better off in the long run

Or you know take care of yourself and spend time with people you like to be around. It's going to be more long term satisfying than anything else.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Polysubstance Overdose Crisis is the name of my band of any and every genre.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only there was a means of distributing clean and known quantities of drugs that are in economic demand despite social morees.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Finely proof I'm intelligent.
I've been decrying Polysubstance use for a good ten years.
Dead celebrities prove the danger of it.
End of the story.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Brown dope [heroin], you're hardly getting sick from that. That was like nothing. Fentanyl was a little bit worse. But this tranq is intense," said Sam Brennan, a tranq user in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. "You feel like you're literally going to die."

Yeah, I imagine so.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Finely proof I'm intelligent.
I've been decrying Polysubstance use for a good ten years.
Dead celebrities prove the danger of it.
End of the story.


It's been a long, difficult journey filled with setbacks, but you made it.

High-five
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.